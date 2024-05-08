Sidetrade: Leader in Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for third consecutive year

Sidetrade , the global leader in AI-powered Order-to-Cash applications, today announces that for the third year in a row, it has been recognized as a Leader in the 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Invoice-to-Cash Applications and included in Critical Capabilities for Invoice-to-Cash Applications.

According to Gartner (source: Magic Quadrant Research Methodology | Gartner ), “Leaders execute well against their current vision and are well positioned for tomorrow."

Sidetrade Chief Product Officer, Rob Harvey said: "Being named as a Leader by Gartner for the past three years is a remarkable recognition for us. At Sidetrade, we take pride in our commitment to innovation, and we believe this recognition reflects our advancements in artificial intelligence and the value we create for our clients.

"At a time when AI tends to be seen as a commodity, the differentiating factor is the quality of the data. The reason is simple: there is no high-performance AI without data. Sidetrade’s AI – nicknamed Aimie - stands out with its exclusive access to the Sidetrade Data Lake , allowing her to mine a vast source of financial and business data. This unique capacity gives Aimie exceptional accuracy in analyzing payment behaviors and predicting the dynamics of cash flow generation. Aimie is continuously enriched with millions of data points, leveraging the latest in machine learning, natural language processing and, more recently, generative AI. The power of our AI, fueled by our Data Lake, demonstrates our advanced expertise in algorithms.”

From Sidetrade's perspective, being recognized as one of the vendors positioned in the Leaders Quadrant in the 2024 Gartner Magic Quadrant acknowledges its AI capabilities, product strategy and customer support.

Sidetrade Chief Executive Officer, Olivier Novasque said: "Being named a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Invoice-to-Cash Applications for three years in a row means a lot to us, and it’s fantastic to be recognized for both our ability to execute and completeness of vision. It offers credibility and visibility in competitive markets but also trust among large global organizations, demonstrating Sidetrade's reliability and effectiveness. Additionally, we believe this recognition supports Sidetrade's expansion efforts, helping to establish a strong foothold and attract new business, in particular in North America.”

Source Gartner, “Magic Quadrant for Invoice-to-Cash Applications”, Tamara Shipley, Valeria Di Maso and Miles Onafowora, May 6, 2024.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, and MAGIC QUADRANT is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.





About Sidetrade ( www.sidetrade.com )

Sidetrade (Euronext Growth: ALBFR.PA) provides a SaaS platform dedicated to securing and accelerating cash flow. Sidetrade’s next-generation AI, nicknamed Aimie, analyzes $6.1 trillion worth of B2B payment transactions daily in the Sidetrade Cloud to predict customer payment behavior and the attrition risk of more than 38 million buyers worldwide. Aimie recommends the best operational strategies, intelligently automates actions on the entire Order-to-Cash process, and dematerializes customer transactions to enhance productivity, performance, and working capital improvements.

Sidetrade has a global reach, with 315+ talented employees based in Paris, London, Birmingham, Dublin, Houston, and Calgary, serving global businesses in more than 85 countries. Amongst them: Bidcorp, Biffa, Bunzl, Contentsquare, Engie, Expedia, Inmarsat, KPMG, Lafarge, Manpower, Opentext, Page, Randstad, Saint-Gobain, Securitas, Sodexo, Tech Data, UGI, Veolia.

Sidetrade is a participant of the United Nations Global Compact and adheres to its principles-based approach to responsible business.

For further information, visit us at www.sidetrade.com and follow us on X @Sidetrade.

In the event of any discrepancy between the French and English versions of this press release, only the English version is to be taken into account.





