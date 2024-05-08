NextNav to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

MCLEAN, Va., May 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NextNav (Nasdaq: NN), a leader in next generation positioning, navigation, timing (PNT) and 3D geolocation, today announced that Chief Executive Officer, Mariam Sorond and Chief Financial Officer, Chris Gates, will participate in the following upcoming conferences:



Oppenheimer 9th Annual Emerging Growth Conference on May 9, 2024. Management will participate in one-on-one meetings with investors.





Needham & Company’s 19 th Annual Technology and Media Virtual Conference on May 14-16, 2024. Management will present at 3:45 pm ET on Thursday, May 16, 2024, and will conduct one-on-one meetings with investors.





Annual Technology and Media Virtual Conference on May 14-16, 2024. B. Riley Securities’ 24 th Annual Institutional Investor Conference on May 22-23, 2024 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, CA. Management will present at 9:00 am PT on Thursday, May 23, 2024, and will conduct one-on-one meetings with investors.

A live webcast of the Needham & Company event will be made available on the NextNav investor relations website at https://ir.nextnav.com.

About NextNav Inc.

NextNav Inc. (Nasdaq: NN) is a leader in next generation positioning, navigation and timing (PNT), enabling a whole next ecosystem of applications and services that rely upon 3D geolocation and PNT technology. Powered by low-band licensed spectrum, NextNav’s positioning and timing technologies deliver accurate, reliable, and resilient 3D PNT solutions for critical infrastructure, GPS resiliency and commercial use cases.

For more information, please visit https://nextnav.com/ or follow NextNav on Twitter or LinkedIn .

