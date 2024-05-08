Fontaine by Toll Brothers Opens in Lake Mary, Florida

LAKE MARY, Fla., May 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the highly anticipated opening of Fontaine by Toll Brothers, an exclusive community of just 23 home sites located at Longwood Lake Mary Avenue and Washington Avenue in Lake Mary in Seminole County, Florida. Pre-model sales are now underway and home buyers are invited to visit the off-site Sales Center currently located in the company’s Riverside Oaks model home at 3682 Arbordale Loop in Sanford, Florida.



Fontaine by Toll Brothers is a premier community offering one- and two-story single-family homes priced from the low $800,000s. Home designs range from 2,624 to 3,987+ square feet and include 3 to 4 bedrooms, 2.5 to 3.5 baths, open floor plans with first-floor primary bedroom suites, home offices, 3-car garages, and indoor/outdoor living features. Homeowners will enjoy a picturesque lifestyle with low-maintenance living and a convenient location to surrounding parks, trails, and nearby lakes.





“Nestled in the secluded tranquility of Lake Mary, this gated community unveils expansive single-family homes designed for luxurious living,” said Brock Fanning, Division President of Toll Brothers in Orlando. “With open-concept floor plans and an array of personalization options available, each residence will be a testament to refined taste and individual style. Homeowners will enjoy the best of both worlds with easy access to the downtown Orlando amenities and a backdrop of breathtaking outdoor beauty.”

Home buyers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows home buyers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.

The Falcon Modern Farmhouse model home by Toll Brothers is currently under construction and anticipated to open in summer 2024. For more information on Fontaine and Toll Brothers communities throughout Florida, call (877) 431-0444 or visit TollBrothers.com/FL.





About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 57 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

In 2024, Toll Brothers marked 10 years in a row being named to the Fortune World's Most Admired Companies™ list. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

