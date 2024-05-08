Everything Blockchain Inc. Named Winner in 2024 Global Infosec Cyber Defense Magazine Awards

Jacksonville, Fla. , May 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Everything Blockchain Inc. , (OTCMKTS: EBZT), a technology company that is blending blockchain, DBMS and Zero Trust to deliver disruptive new ways to store, manage, and protect data, today announced their one-of-a-kind solution, BuildDB was recognized as a winner of the “Database Security, Data Leakage- Protection/Extrusion Prevention” category in the 2024 Global Infosec Cyber Defense Magazine (CDM) Awards .

Judged by an esteemed assembly of Certified Information Systems Security Professionals (CISSP), Founding Members of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (FMDHS), Certified Ethical Hackers (CEH), and certified security professionals, the 2024 Global Infosec CDM Awards recognize innovative companies dedicated to the next generation of information security solutions.

“This recognition in the 2024 Global InfoSec CDM Awards serves as testimony to our pursuit of helping enterprises more effectively manage and protect their data.” said Toney Jennings, CEO of Everything Blockchain Inc. “Our technology goes beyond current market offerings, and winning this award demonstrates the hard work and dedication of our team. We're more motivated than ever to continue providing our cutting-edge solutions to empower organizations’ data security and data management practices.”

BuildDB is a next-generation blockchain-enabled database solution built to seamlessly handle the large volumes of data used by today’s enterprises and serve their evolving data security needs. By leveraging an innovative “event-actor messaging architecture” in conjunction with machine learning, BuildDB eliminates the need for indexing, significantly reducing data retrieval times based on user-defined query patterns and improving organizational efficiency. With the combination of document (noSQL), relational (SQL), stateful/cache and vector database types, BuildDB empowers organizations to enhance security, reduce cybersecurity costs, and achieve high performance at scale.

“EBI embodies three major features we judges look for to become winners: understanding tomorrow’s threats, today, providing a cost-effective solution and innovating in unexpected ways that can help mitigate cyber risk and get one step ahead of the next breach,” said Gary S. Miliefsky, Publisher of Cyber Defense Magazine.

To see a full list of winners from this year’s awards, please visit here .

To learn more about BuildDB, visit https://everythingblockchain.io/products/ebbuild/.

About Everything Blockchain Inc.

Everything Blockchain (OTCMKTS: EBZT) builds platforms of trust for the modern enterprise and is on a mission to ensure every organization has access to the tools and platforms that enable them to manage, store and protect data without the cost and complexity that holds them back today. Our patented advances in engineering deliver the essential elements needed for real-world business use: speed, security, and efficiency. Our current lines of business include EB Advise, BuildDB and EB Control. For more information, please visit: https://everythingblockchain.io/

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains “forward-looking statements” which are not purely historical and may include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions regarding the future. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, the development, costs and results of new business opportunities and words such as “anticipate,” “seek,” intend,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “project,” “plan” or similar phrases may be deemed “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with new projects, the future U.S. and global economies, the impact of competition, and the Company’s reliance on existing regulations regarding the use and development of blockchain and zero trust- based products. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that any beliefs, plans, expectations, and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions will prove to be accurate.