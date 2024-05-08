Futurpreneur announces 2024 Canadian delegation for the G20 Young Entrepreneurs’ Alliance Summit in Brazil

TORONTO, May 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Futurpreneur, a proud founding member of the G20 Young Entrepreneurs’ Alliance (G20 YEA), is delighted to announce the 2024 Canadian delegation for the upcoming G20 YEA Summit.



Following a rigorous selection process, 46 talented and diverse young entrepreneurs have been chosen to represent Canada at the G20 YEA Summit in Goiânia, Brazil, from June 12-14, 2024. This international gathering will be hosted by the National Confederation of Young Entrepreneurs (CONAJE) - Brazil’s G20 YEA host committee - with support from Ciano Asset Management and Fecomércio Goiás (the Federation of Commerce, Services and Tourism of the state of Goiás).

The G20 YEA Summit, held annually ahead of the G20 Leaders’ Summit, serves as a platform for advising G20 governments on matters of business and entrepreneurship policy. The Alliance is a collective of organizations, across the G20 countries, representing more than 500,000 young entrepreneurs, who meet every year to affect positive policy change and champion youth entrepreneurship worldwide.

This year’s G20 YEA Summit theme "Connecting Cultures, Fostering Business: Building a just world and a sustainable planet," aligns with Futurpreneur’s mandate to help young entrepreneurs build and grow sustainable businesses, fostering inclusive economic and social prosperity.

"We are immensely proud to support and lead Canada’s delegation of vibrant young entrepreneurs at the 2024 G20 Young Entrepreneurs' Alliance Summit in Goiânia, Brazil,” said Karen Greve Young, CEO, Futurpreneur. “This year’s theme resonates deeply with our mission at Futurpreneur. Our delegates are poised to contribute meaningfully to discussions on sustainability and equitable business practices, highlighting Canada’s commitment to fostering an inclusive economic environment. We look forward to their active participation in shaping global solutions that promote a just and sustainable future, demonstrating how Canadian innovation and values can positively impact communities around the world.”



The Canadian delegation, represents a rich diversity of sectors, provinces and equity-deserving communities from across the country. This embodies Futurpreneur’s commitment to fostering inclusivity in the Canadian entrepreneurial ecosystem and the international trade landscape. The delegation consists of 48% women-led businesses and 74% of founders identify as Black (32%), Indigenous (4.3%) and People of Colour. Hailing from nine provinces, the delegates span various industries including professional services, health and wellness, cleantech, consumer products and education.

Futurpreneur’s Canadian delegation is supported by Global Affairs Canada’s CanExport Associations program and has formed strategic partnerships with leading organizations in bilateral and international trade. These collaborations will enhance the delegation’s preparation and capacity to promote inclusive trade, more broadly.

The Summit will culminate with the delegates producing a communiqué on global entrepreneurship policy, to be presented to the G20 leaders during their subsequent summit. The communiqué will highlight the importance of considering young entrepreneurs’ perspectives in global economic policymaking.

Below are the members of Futurpreneur’s 2024 G20 YEA Canadian delegation:

ABOUT FUTURPRENEUR

Futurpreneur is a national, non-profit organization that provides loans with mentorship and resources to diverse entrepreneurs, ages 18-39, who are looking to start, buy or grow their businesses in Canada. With a mandate to help young entrepreneurs bring their business ideas to life, Futurpreneur provides bilingual (English and French) support and resources to help business owners start and succeed.

Founded in 1996, the organization was established to promote entrepreneurship among Canadian youth as a critical pillar for diversifying the economy, generating employment opportunities and fostering a sustainable future. Since then, Futurpreneur has helped more than 18,700 young entrepreneurs launch or acquire small and growing businesses across Canada.

Futurpreneur is a founding member of the G20 Young Entrepreneurs’ Alliance, the Canadian member of Youth Business International and the Canadian host of Global Entrepreneurship Week (GEW).



