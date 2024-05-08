AquaLabs Announces Transition to Aquarius: A Strategic Rebranding Initiative

New York, NY, May 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On May 8th, AquaLabs announced its rebranding to Aquarius , introducing a refreshed brand logo that signifies the firm's new identity. Aquarius, a venture capital firm, is committed to empowering ambitious entrepreneurs to make a meaningful impact on the world through its global network of Key Opinion Leaders (KOLs) and communities.

Aquarius employs a high-conviction, concentrated, co-founded model structured into three key phases:

Phase 1: Inspiring Excellence

Aquarius galvanizes top-tier entrepreneurs with groundbreaking ideas, exceptional vision, elite execution skills, and unwavering determination to achieve their goals.

Phase 2: Discovering the Singularity

An interdisciplinary team of research analysts, hackathon technicians, community operations experts, and founders collaborates to identify the convergence point of technology, products, and operations.

Phase 3: Accelerating Hypergrowth





Aquarius leverages its global network of KOLs to swiftly transform outstanding ideas into tangible community influence. This approach is particularly effective in regions such as APEC and Africa, including Chinese-speaking territories, South Korea, Japan, Turkey, Nigeria, and Kenya.

The integration of AquaLabs' original research team, global KOL, and community resources with Aquarius's portfolio management provides a critical differentiating advantage, positioning Aquarius among the leading funds in the industry.

Aqua Labs was founded by Lin Yang in Singapore. Yang has backed notable projects like Conflux, as well as investments in emerging Web2 sectors including new energy, advanced manufacturing, and finance. With extensive investment experience in both Web2 and Web3, she has a deep understanding of developing strategies that align with the unique characteristics of evolving market cycles.

The rebranding and relocation of its headquarters to New York City are strategic moves designed to integrate global KOLs and communities, including those in the APEC and Africa regions, with projects across North America and Europe. This integration will enable Aquarius to incubate projects by fostering consensus, building community cohesion, and facilitating rapid growth in user base and TVL.

Aquarius remains steadfast in its mission to co-create impactful ventures that harness the collective power of innovative ideas and strategic partnerships.