Uncover Hong Kong’s Heritage This May with Cultural Festivals and All-New Pyro & Drone Shows

As the weather heats up this May, so does Hong Kong's calendar of world-class cultural happenings. International visitors are invited to join in the diverse array of vibrant cultural festivities around the city, including the debut of spectacular new pyrotechnic and drone shows, offering guests the chance to experience Hong Kong from a different perspective.

Highlighting four unmissable cultural experiences suitable for the whole family, Hong Kong promises an unforgettable journey into its rich heritage:

Cheung Chau Bun Festival: Where Tradition Meets Vibrancy

Cheung Chau Bun Festival is a captivating day- a celebration marking the end of spring. This unique festival, known for its distinctive local traditions, attracts thousands of visitors and locals alike to witness papier-mâché effigies, lion dance performances and more.

The highlight of the daytime events is the Piu Sik Parade, where local children dress up as deities, showcase their costumes and skills, and parade on stilts. This colourful procession sets the stage for the much-anticipated Bun Scrambling Competition. This fast-paced scramble, which auspiciously begins at the stroke of midnight, sees participants daringly ascend bun-covered towers to seek good fortune and ward off evil spirits.

Tin Hau Festival: An Ode to the Sea

The Tin Hau Festival, listed as part of the National List of Intangible Cultural Heritage, is highly significant for many local communities as it honours the birthday of Tin Hau, the goddess of the sea and protector of fishermen. The vibrant festival showcases colourful religious rituals, dynamic dragon and lion dances, captivating parades, and traditional performances held across different parts of Hong Kong.

Some communities also organize Cantonese opera shows as a gesture of gratitude, while the festival spirit is further enhanced by the exchange of "Fa Pau," large floral tributes made of bamboo and paper.

Buddha’s Birthday: A Day of Enlightenment

A time of reflection, spiritual renewal, and cultural appreciation, Buddha's Birthday in Hong Kong is an inclusive celebration. It offers enriching cultural activities for all to enjoy and embrace, regardless of their faith.

Buddhist temples and monasteries throughout the city buzz with activity on this auspicious day. The Po Lin Monastery, situated on Lantau Island and home to the iconic Big Buddha, hosts grand celebrations, including a public Buddha bathing ritual. The Buddha's Birthday Carnival features arts, cultural performances, and an array of stalls offering games, charity initiatives, and Asian cuisine.

Tam Kung Festival: Prayers for Safety and Favourable Weather

The Tam Kung Festival is a cherished cultural event that pays homage to Tam Kung, the deity of seafarers and fishermen.

In the vibrant neighbourhoods of Shau Kei Wan and Wong Nai Chung, locals and visitors are gathered to celebrate the region's rich maritime heritage. During the festival, the streets of the harbourside locale come alive with colourful processions, traditional lion dances, and thanksgiving opera performances. These celebrations create a vibrant and festive atmosphere that captivates all who attend. Devotees gather at Tam Kung temples to offer prayers and seek blessings for safety at sea and good fortune.

In addition to the traditional rituals and celebrations during the festivals mentioned above, there is an exciting new addition that should not be missed.

Elevating Festivals: The Thrilling Drone and Pyro Show at Victoria Harbour

Officially starting on May 1 at Victoria Harbour, a captivating Pyrotechnic Display will kick off to welcome the month of cultural celebrations. This spectacular show promises to dazzle spectators with its innovative use of pyrotechnics. Notably, on May 11, just a couple of days before the Cheung Chau Bun Festival, Buddha's Birthday, and the Tam Kung Festival, the newly curated drone show will be launched over Victoria Harbour, adding an extra layer of enchantment to the festivities that resonate throughout the city. Make sure to witness these awe-inspiring displays that are poised to elevate the overall appeal of the celebrations, complemented by Hong Kong's breathtaking skyline as a captivating backdrop.

Travellers looking to immerse themselves in the richness of Chinese heritage and culture should book their trip to Hong Kong for May to experience this extraordinary and unmissable season of celebration.

