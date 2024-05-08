Avista Foundation Announces First Quarter Grants

In 2024 so far, Avista has awarded over $184,000 to help support communities

SPOKANE, Wash., May 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In its first quarter, the Avista Foundation awarded just over $184,000 to 37 non-profit organizations in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Alaska. The grants in this first cycle are intended to directly benefit health and human service providers.

In 2023, the Avista Foundation donated more than $1.8 million to help support the community and people in need. That support continues in 2024.

“Supporting organizations that benefit from funds that support health and human services is not just a commitment; it’s a reflection of our deep care for the well-being of our communities.” said Dennis Vermillion, Avista CEO. “When we invest in these vital services, we contribute to the resilience, strength, and interconnectedness of the very fabric that binds us together. Our communities thrive when each individual feels supported, heard, and uplifted. It’s not just about dollars and cents; it’s about fostering compassion, hope, and a brighter future for all.”

NameStateAward
Spokane Neighborhood Action PartnersWashington$25,000
The Salvation Army SpokaneWashington$25,000
Sugar Bowl Rodeo AssociationWashington$15,385
Providence Northeast Washington Hunger CoalitionWashington$10,000
Spokane Valley PartnersWashington$10,000
Women & Children's Free Restaurant & Community KitchenWashington$10,000
Grande Ronde Hospital FoundationOregon$7,500
Second Harvest Inland NorthwestWashington$7,500
Grande Ronde Association for YouthOregon$5,000
HIP of Spokane County dba Community-Minded EnterprisesWashington$5,000
Kin Support Program - Haa Yaitx'u SaianiAlaska$5,000
Post Falls Food BankIdaho$5,000
The Women's Center, Inc. dba Safe PassageIdaho$5,000
Childrens Village IncorporatedIdaho$3,500
Northwest Harvest EMMWashington$3,500
Project ID IncWashington$3,500
Northwest Children's HomeIdaho$3,000
Embrace WAWashington$2,500
Idaho Foodbank Warehouse, Inc.Idaho$2,500
Partners with Families & ChildrenWashington$2,500
Safe Start Northwest Infant Survival and SIDS AllianceIdaho$2,500
Specialized Needs RecreationIdaho$2,500
St. Vincent de Paul (St. Francis of Assisi - Moscow Conference)Idaho$2,500
Thrive Learning CenterIdaho$2,500
Food For Our Children, Inc.Idaho$2,000
Gina Quesenberry FoundationIdaho$2,000
InterlinkWashington$2,000
Palouse Habitat for Humanity, Inc.Idaho$2,000
Golden Rule ReEntryOregon$1,500
Jackson County SARTOregon$1,500
Wishing Star FoundationWashington$1,500
1st Phoenix Community CenterOregon$1,000
Chewelah Faith Resources GroupWashington$1,000
Friendly Kitchen/Meals On Wheels RoseburgOregon$1,000
NAMI Spokane (National Alliance on Mental Illness)Washington$1,000
Sandpoint Area Seniors, Inc.Idaho$750
The Willow Center, Inc.Idaho$500


Since its establishment in 2002, the Avista Foundation has made grants totaling over $16 million. The foundation focuses its giving in the areas of vulnerable and limited-income populations, education, and economic and cultural vitality. It is a separate, non-profit organization established by Avista Corp., and does not receive funding from Avista Utilities or AEL&P customers through rates.

About Avista Utilities
Avista Utilities is involved in the production, transmission and distribution of energy. We provide energy services and electricity to 418,000 customers and natural gas to 382,000 customers in a service territory that covers 30,000 square miles in eastern Washington, northern Idaho and parts of southern and eastern Oregon, with a population of 1.7 million.

The Avista logo is a trademark of Avista Corporation.

