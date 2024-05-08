Avista Foundation Announces First Quarter Grants

SPOKANE, Wash., May 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In its first quarter, the Avista Foundation awarded just over $184,000 to 37 non-profit organizations in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Alaska. The grants in this first cycle are intended to directly benefit health and human service providers.



In 2023, the Avista Foundation donated more than $1.8 million to help support the community and people in need. That support continues in 2024.

“Supporting organizations that benefit from funds that support health and human services is not just a commitment; it’s a reflection of our deep care for the well-being of our communities.” said Dennis Vermillion, Avista CEO. “When we invest in these vital services, we contribute to the resilience, strength, and interconnectedness of the very fabric that binds us together. Our communities thrive when each individual feels supported, heard, and uplifted. It’s not just about dollars and cents; it’s about fostering compassion, hope, and a brighter future for all.”

Name State Award Spokane Neighborhood Action Partners Washington $25,000 The Salvation Army Spokane Washington $25,000 Sugar Bowl Rodeo Association Washington $15,385 Providence Northeast Washington Hunger Coalition Washington $10,000 Spokane Valley Partners Washington $10,000 Women & Children's Free Restaurant & Community Kitchen Washington $10,000 Grande Ronde Hospital Foundation Oregon $7,500 Second Harvest Inland Northwest Washington $7,500 Grande Ronde Association for Youth Oregon $5,000 HIP of Spokane County dba Community-Minded Enterprises Washington $5,000 Kin Support Program - Haa Yaitx'u Saiani Alaska $5,000 Post Falls Food Bank Idaho $5,000 The Women's Center, Inc. dba Safe Passage Idaho $5,000 Childrens Village Incorporated Idaho $3,500 Northwest Harvest EMM Washington $3,500 Project ID Inc Washington $3,500 Northwest Children's Home Idaho $3,000 Embrace WA Washington $2,500 Idaho Foodbank Warehouse, Inc. Idaho $2,500 Partners with Families & Children Washington $2,500 Safe Start Northwest Infant Survival and SIDS Alliance Idaho $2,500 Specialized Needs Recreation Idaho $2,500 St. Vincent de Paul (St. Francis of Assisi - Moscow Conference) Idaho $2,500 Thrive Learning Center Idaho $2,500 Food For Our Children, Inc. Idaho $2,000 Gina Quesenberry Foundation Idaho $2,000 Interlink Washington $2,000 Palouse Habitat for Humanity, Inc. Idaho $2,000 Golden Rule ReEntry Oregon $1,500 Jackson County SART Oregon $1,500 Wishing Star Foundation Washington $1,500 1st Phoenix Community Center Oregon $1,000 Chewelah Faith Resources Group Washington $1,000 Friendly Kitchen/Meals On Wheels Roseburg Oregon $1,000 NAMI Spokane (National Alliance on Mental Illness) Washington $1,000 Sandpoint Area Seniors, Inc. Idaho $750 The Willow Center, Inc. Idaho $500





Since its establishment in 2002, the Avista Foundation has made grants totaling over $16 million. The foundation focuses its giving in the areas of vulnerable and limited-income populations, education, and economic and cultural vitality. It is a separate, non-profit organization established by Avista Corp., and does not receive funding from Avista Utilities or AEL&P customers through rates.

About Avista Utilities

Avista Utilities is involved in the production, transmission and distribution of energy. We provide energy services and electricity to 418,000 customers and natural gas to 382,000 customers in a service territory that covers 30,000 square miles in eastern Washington, northern Idaho and parts of southern and eastern Oregon, with a population of 1.7 million. Avista Utilities is an operating division of Avista Corp. (NYSE: AVA). For more information, please visit www.myavista.com.

