Senior Technology and Services Marketing Executive Returns to Chief Outsiders to Drive Revenue and Profit Growth for Clients

BOSTON, MA, May 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Todd Chambers, an accomplished senior marketing executive, will once again apply his extensive technology, SaaS, finance, and business services industry experience to drive client revenue growth as a Fractional CMO for Chief Outsiders. Recently, Chambers rejoined Chief Outsiders’ team of more than 120 Fractional Chief Marketing Officers (CMOs) and Fractional Chief Sales Officers (CSOs). He was previously a Chief Outsiders Partner and Fractional CMO from 2012 to 2017.

“With more than 30 years of marketing experience in both client and agency environments, Todd brings an extensive marketing toolkit to Chief Outsiders,” said Deborah Fell, Managing Partner, Chief Outsiders. “We’re excited to add his deep technology and services industry experience to our battle-tested network of marketing professionals.”

As a Chief Outsiders technology focused Fractional CMO, Chambers brings extensive industry experience to drive growth at client companies. His expertise includes strategy, lead generation, branding and positioning, advertising and communications, public relations, and marketing automation. He applies his depth in digital marketing and social media to drive market share growth and increase shareholder value. His deep technology solutions expertise ranges from IT and storage to computer-aided design, HR, CRM, and security.

Technology Marketing Leadership

At Chief Outsiders, Chambers works with the CEOs of middle-market technology, SaaS, finance, and business services companies to accelerate sales and market share growth. Prior to joining Chief Outsiders, as the Chief Marketing Officer at Onyx Software, he delivered the first profitable year and positioned the company as an up-and-comer, taking the company private. And as Vice President of Marketing at Authoria, Inc., he was a key contributor to 250% revenue growth, driving the company from $18 to $50 million in two years.

Chambers recently served as Executive Vice President & Chief Marketing Officer at BrightView Landscapes, Chief Marketing Officer at Courion Corporation, and Chief Marketing Officer at Presstek. Significant prior experience includes Vice President, Americas Marketing for Parametric Technology Corporation and Senior Partner at Ogilvy & Mather/Chairman of OgilvyInteractive Asia Pacific.

Prior to his successful executive marketing career, Chambers earned a BA in Political Science & Computer Science from the University of Colorado in Boulder and attended Executive Development Programs at the Stephen M. Ross School of Business at the University of Michigan.

About Chief Outsiders

Chief Outsiders, the nation’s leading Executives-as-a-Service firm, helps CEOs identify and deploy the fractional marketing and sales executives they need to accelerate growth. The firm’s cohesive team of more than 120 fractional executives act as Strategic Operators™ to achieve results. They blend insight, strategy, and execution to deliver revenue engines that drive long-term profitable growth for businesses.

Chief Outsiders’ fractional executives drive growth strategy and execution plans by offering instant access to talent with highly customized and flexible engagements. Having served on the executive teams of more than 1,850 client companies, each Chief Marketing Officer and Chief Sales Officer has led marketing or sales at a diverse set of large corporations, including many Fortune 500 firms. Inc. Magazine has recognized Chief Outsiders for ten consecutive years as one of the 5,000 fastest growing privately held companies in the US. The company was also recognized as a Forbes Small Giant in 2019.

“The Growth Gears: Using a Market-Based Framework to Drive Business Success,” is an Amazon #1 best-seller for business owners and CEOs co-authored by Chief Outsiders’ CEO Art Saxby and Principal Pete Hayes. For additional information about the companies and CEOs who trust Chief Outsiders as their premier source for business growth acceleration, visit us at www.chiefoutsiders.com.

Attachment