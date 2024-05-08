UPDATE - Entrepreneur Greg Lindberg Publishes Audio Version of Latest Groundbreaking Book on Anti-Aging, Longevity and Leadership

ORLANDO, Fla., May 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greg Lindberg, entrepreneur, philanthropist, author, wellness advocate, and founder of Lifelong Labs, has released the audio version of his transformational anti-aging book titled “LIFELONG: Quantum Biology, Anti-Aging Science and the Cutting-Edge Program That Will Transform Your Body and Mind.” The audio version is available on Audible.



The eagerly awaited audio rendition promises to bring Lindberg’s transformational wellness journey and the cutting-edge anti-aging program to audiences worldwide in a dynamic and accessible format. By releasing the audio version of Lifelong, he aims to reach a broader audience and empower listeners to prioritize their wellness for a longer, healthier and happier life.

“I’m excited to bring my book to everyone in a whole new dimension, offering them an alternative way to engage with my content,” said Lindberg. “Through the audio version, my hope is that listeners can connect with the information on a deeper level and get inspired to start their own wellness journey and embrace the program that changed my life.”

Packed with actionable advice, scientific data and inspiring quotes, Lindberg unravels the effects of fasting and feasting, physical activity, mental challenge, and his experience on overcoming adversity. By delving into scientific research and personal entrepreneurial journey, Lindberg explored quantum biology, the science of anti-aging, hormesis and secrets to successful leadership.

“Wellness is not just a destination, it's a lifelong journey,” said Lindberg. “My program is difficult and challenging, but if you’re persistent the rewards are endless on your health, body and mind. I'm excited to accompany listeners through their wellness experience with this immersive audiobook."

The audio version of Lifelong displays Lindberg’s unique blend of expertise and depth of information in every chapter, making this audio rendition a must-listen for anyone committed to enhancing their quality of life.

The audio version of Lifelong is now available for purchase and streaming on Audible. The print and ebook versions are now available on Amazon worldwide.

For more information on Lindberg’s book, please visit LifelongLabs.com.

About Greg Lindberg

Greg Lindberg is a successful entrepreneur, philanthropist and author. To learn more visit http://www.greglindberg.com or GregLindbergStory.com. Over the course of his career, he has acquired and transformed more than 100 companies that were either failing or underperforming, each time finding and empowering great talent—people with the same commitment to hard work, learning, entrepreneurship, and a roll-up-your-sleeves attitude. Today, this group of companies known as Global Growth is worth billions of dollars. His experiences as a leader and related challenges have inspired him to empower people to achieve optimal success through wellness, longevity and leadership. Lindberg also has authored three books: Failing Early & Failing Often: How to Turn Your Adversity into Advantage and 633 Days Inside: Lessons on Life and Leadership: LIFELONG: Quantum Biology, Anti-Aging Science and the Cutting-Edge Program That Will Transform Your Body and Mind. All of his books are available on Amazon. See: https://633days.com/ and see: https://lifelonglabs.com/. In 2020, he founded Interrogating Justice, a non-profit organization whose mission is to bring awareness and help advance solutions that hold corrupt government actors accountable, ensure fairness in sentencing, support reentry, and provide access to justice for all. To learn more visit: https://interrogatingjustice.org/.

About Lifelong Labs

Lifelong Labs is a wellness, longevity and leadership brand which provide science-based information and programs on fasting, cold exposure, exercise, nutrition, hormesis, sleep, mental wellness, leadership, career, and more. The company, launched in 2023 by Entrepreneur Greg Lindberg, works with trusted health and wellness experts to provide guidance that is science-based, safe, effective and attainable. The brand connects with audiences through its website, newsletters, subscription-based programs and social media platforms. To learn more, visit LifelongLabs.com.

