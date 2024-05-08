Sprott Inc. Announces Results of its Annual Meeting of Shareholders

TORONTO, May 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sprott Inc. (“Sprott”) (NYSE/TSX: SII) announced today the results of its Annual Meeting of shareholders held on May 8, 2024 (the “Meeting”). Sprott is pleased to announce that all resolutions put forward in the Management Information Circular dated March 19, 2024 (the “Circular”) to its shareholders were approved.
Results of the matters voted on at the Meeting are set out below.
Election of Directors
Sprott’s seven (7) director nominees were elected:
|Nominee
|Votes For (percent)
|Votes Withheld (percent)
|Ronald Dewhurst
|91.842%
|8.158%
|Graham Birch
|99.208%
|0.792%
|Barbara Connolly Keady
|91.521%
|8.479%
|Dinaz Dadyburjor
|93.729%
|6.271%
|Whitney George
|99.168%
|0.832%
|Judith O’Connell
|92.246%
|7.754%
|Catherine Raw
|98.954%
|1.046%
Appointment of Auditors
KPMG LLP, Chartered Accountants, was re-appointed as auditor of Sprott and the board of directors of Sprott was authorized to fix the auditors’ remuneration and terms of engagement.
Votes For (percent): 98.881%
Votes Withheld (percent): 1.119%
For further details on each of the above matters, please refer to the Circular available under Sprott’s profile on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (SEDAR+) at www.sedarplus.com.
Final voting results on all matters voted on at the Meeting will be filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com.
About Sprott
Sprott is a global leader in precious metal and critical materials investments. We are specialists. Our in-depth knowledge, experience and relationships separate us from the generalists. Our investment strategies include Exchange Listed Products, Managed Equities and Private Strategies. Sprott has offices in Toronto, New York, Connecticut and California and the company’s common shares are listed on the New York Stock Exchange and the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol (SII). For more information, please visit www.sprott.com.
