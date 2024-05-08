Trading in GN Store Nord shares by board members, executives and associated persons

GN Store Nord has received notification pursuant to article 19 of regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 of the below transactions related to shares in GN Store Nord made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities in GN Store Nord and/or persons closely associated with them.
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|Name
|Jørgen Bundgaard Hansen
|Reason for the notification
|Position/status
|Member of the Board of Directors
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|Details of the issuer
|Name
|GN Store Nord A/S
|LEI
|5493008U3H3W0NKPFL10
|Details of the transaction(s)
| Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
| Shares
DK0010272632
|Nature of the transaction
|Purchase of shares
|Price(s) and volume(s)
| Price(s)
DKK 201.0
DKK 201.1
DKK 201.1
DKK 201.0
DKK 201.0
DKK 201.0
DKK 201.1
DKK 201.1
DKK 201.2
DKK 201.2
DKK 201.2
DKK 201.0
DKK 201.3
DKK 201.2
DKK 201.2
DKK 201.2
DKK 201.2
DKK 201.2
DKK 201.3
DKK 201.5
DKK 201.5
DKK 201.5
DKK 201.8
DKK 201.8
DKK 201.8
DKK 201.8
DKK 202.0
DKK 202.0
DKK 202.1
DKK 202.1
DKK 202.3
DKK 202.2
DKK 202.3
DKK 202.3
DKK 202.3
DKK 202.3
DKK 202.4
DKK 202.4
DKK 202.5
DKK 202.5
DKK 202.5
DKK 202.5
| Volume(s)
402
151
86
9
109
28
4
239
2,000
260
151
32
659
275
280
32
542
162
45
137
200
37
1
1
1
1
137
164
1
1
71
153
71
71
71
50
21
137
33
104
38
33
| Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|
7,000 shares
DKK 201.5 per share
|Date of the transaction
|2024-05-08
|Place of the transaction
|Nasdaq Copenhagen
For further information, please contact:
Investor Relations
Rune Sandager +45 45 75 92 57
Media Relations
Steen Frentz Laursen +45 20 65 34 20
