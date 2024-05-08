Stella-Jones Reports Director Election Results

MONTREAL, May 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stella-Jones Inc. (TSX: SJ) (“Stella-Jones” or the “Company”) today announced its director election results following its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders (“Meeting”), held this morning.



All of the nominees proposed as directors in the Company’s Management Information Circular dated March 14, 2024 were elected to the Board of Directors of Stella-Jones by a majority of the votes cast by shareholders at the Meeting or represented by proxy at the Meeting. Detailed voting results for the election of directors were as follows:

Nominee

Votes for Votes Against # % # % Michelle A. Banik 46,986,707 99.96 20,502 0.04 Robert Coallier 46,991,372 99.97 5,837 0.03 Anne E. Giardini 45,856,286 97.55 1,150,923 2.45 Rhodri J. Harries 46,994,197 99.97 13,012 0.03 Karen Laflamme 46,936,185 99.85 71,023 0.15 Katherine A. Lehman 46,943,872 99.87 63,337 0.13 James A. Manzi, Jr. 46,887,058 99.74 120,150 0.26 Douglas Muzyka 45,799,606 97.43 1,207,602 2.57 Simon Pelletier 46,655,454 99.25 351,754 0.75 Éric Vachon 46,995,856 99.98 11,353 0.02

Additionally, the advisory vote on executive compensation (Say on Pay) received 92.56% approval.

Results on all matters voted at the Meeting are available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

