MEDIA ADVISORY - The Minority Business Development Agency to Host 2024 National AANHPI Business Summit at U.S. Department of Commerce

WASHINGTON, D.C., May 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The U.S. Department of Commerce’s Minority Business Development Agency (MBDA) is celebrating Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander (AANHPI) Heritage Month by hosting the National AANHPI Business Summit. The summit will take place on Wednesday, May 15, 2024, from 12:00pm to 6:00pm EDT in Washington D.C. in collaboration with the National Asian/Pacific Islander American Chamber of Commerce & Entrepreneurship (National ACE).

This Business Summit will commemorate the contributions and achievements of the AANHPI business community and its entrepreneurs over the past year, and will feature elected officials, dignitaries, and corporate partners in attendance. The Summit will feature discussions on access to capital, opportunities in artificial intelligence (AI), and navigating the contracting process.

Who: U.S. Department of Commerce

Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo

Deputy Secretary of Commerce Don Graves

U.S. Department of Commerce’s Minority Business Development Agency

Acting Under Secretary Eric Morrissette

National Asian/Pacific Islander American Chamber of Commerce & Entrepreneurship (National ACE)

President & CEO Chiling Tong

What: National Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander (AANHPI) Business Summit

PANEL I: “Understanding AI and its Business Applications.”

PANEL II: “Mastering Public and Private Sector Contracting.”

PANEL III: “Attracting the Right Capital for your Business.”

When: Wednesday, May 15, 2024 from 12:00 P.M. to 6:00 P.M. Eastern Time (EDT)

Where: Herbert C. Hoover Building

1401 Constitution Ave. NW, Washington, D.C. 20230

Specific information will be provided pending RSVP.

To schedule interviews or other opportunities with Acting Under Secretary Eric Morrissette and other attendees, please contact Ms. Sheyla Asencios at sasencios@mbda.gov.

For more information about the Summit, visit www.mbda.gov.

About the U.S. Minority Business Development Agency (MBDA)

The Minority Business Development Agency is the only Federal agency dedicated to the growth and competitiveness of U.S. minority business enterprises. For more than 50 years, MBDA’s programs and services have better equipped MBEs to create jobs, build scale and capacity, increase revenues, and expand regionally, nationally, and internationally.

About the National Asian Pacific Islander American Chamber of Commerce & Entrepreneurship (National ACE)

National ACE’s mission is to serve as a strong advocate of AANHPI business interests and advance the goals and aspirations of AAPI business owners, entrepreneurs, and corporate leaders. National ACE strives to do this by promoting issues that impact the AANHPI business community, improving the economic development and impact of the AANHPI community, advancing coalitions, enhancing community building, and fostering the next generation of AANHPI business leaders. Learn more at www.nationalace.org or www.aapistrong.com.

###

Attachment