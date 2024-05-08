Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. Reports First Quarter 2024 Results

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, May 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HHH) (the “Company,” “HHH,” or “we”) today announced operating results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024. The financial statements, exhibits, and reconciliations of non-GAAP measures in the attached Appendix and the Supplemental Information, as available through the Investors section of our website, provide further detail of these results.



First Quarter 2024 Highlights:

Net loss per diluted share of $(1.06) compared to $(0.46) in the prior-year period primarily related to reduced commercial land sales, lower equity earnings from The Summit, and increased G&A expenses associated with the anticipated spinoff of Seaport Entertainment

Full-year 2024 guidance is unchanged with segment mid-point projections for MPC EBT of $300 million, Operating Asset NOI of $250 million, and condo sales of $700 million with gross margins of 29%

Total Operating Assets NOI of $63 million increased 7% year-over-year with improved performance in office and multi-family

New home sales in HHH’s communities increased to 654 units—a 24% sequential increase compared to the 2023 fourth quarter—signifying strong demand for residential land sales in the coming quarters

The first 52 acres of residential land were sold in Floreo—the first village in Teravalis TM —at a strong $758,000 per acre

—at a strong $758,000 per acre Contracted to sell 196 condo units in Ward Village ® , including 182 residences at The Launiu—achieving a new milestone of $6 billion in total condo sales since the community’s inception

, including 182 residences at The Launiu—achieving a new milestone of $6 billion in total condo sales since the community’s inception Launched pre-sales at The Ritz-Carlton Residences, The Woodlands—our first condominium development in Texas and the first-of-its-kind in the market—pre-selling more than 50% of available inventory for approximately $250 million in future revenue in just one week

“In the first quarter, we continued to see strong momentum across our core businesses, starting the year on a positive note and reaffirming our expectations for another incredible year at Howard Hughes,” commented David R. O’Reilly, Chief Executive Officer of Howard Hughes. “So far in 2024, we have experienced a meaningful acceleration in the pace of new home sales—a leading indicator for future land sales—and exceptional demand for our newest premier condominium developments. In our Operating Assets segment, we delivered strong 7% year-over-year net operating income growth—most notably from enhanced performance from our office and multi-family portfolios—providing a solid start to what we expect will be a record year for this segment.

“In our MPCs, new home sales climbed to 654 homes—the highest quarterly total across HHH’s communities in three years—as limited availability of resale homes continued to drive homebuyers to new construction. Although residential land sales were muted in the first quarter—primarily due to the timing of contracted super pad sales in Summerlin which are expected to close in the second and third quarters—we continue to see low inventories of vacant developed lots within our markets. As a result, homebuilder interest in additional acreage remains at elevated levels, and we anticipate robust residential land sales during the coming quarters with strong MPC EBT of approximately $300 million for the full year.

“In Arizona, we achieved a significant milestone with the closings of our first residential land sales to homebuilders in our Floreo joint venture at Teravalis. In total, 365 lots representing 52 acres were sold for $758,000 per acre, an impressive price which exceeded our expectations. More lot closings are anticipated in the second quarter, and we expect a grand opening for Floreo in 2025.

“We also experienced exceptional demand for our latest condominium projects, with more than 250 residences representing nearly $560 million of future revenue pre-sold in the first quarter. In Hawai‘i, we launched pre-sales at The Launiu—Ward Village’s 11th tower—and in just six weeks we contracted nearly 40% of its units. Ward Village continues to outperform expectations, reaching $6 billion in total sales, including the community’s six delivered towers that are 100% sold and those towers currently under construction or in pre-sales. In Texas, we also launched pre-sales at the Ritz-Carlton Residences, The Woodlands—our first condominium project on the U.S. Mainland. This first-of-its-kind luxury condo development for The Woodlands market set a new HHH sales record at prices well above our expectations, pre-selling more than 50% of available units and totaling approximately $250 million of contracted revenue in its first week of sales. With this outstanding pace of sales, we look forward to commencing construction on this project later in 2024.

“Finally, we have made significant progress with our anticipated spinoff of Seaport Entertainment, and we expect to finalize the transaction in the coming months. As this date draws closer, we are excited about the future potential of these unique entertainment-related assets under the dedicated leadership of Anton Nikodemus—CEO of Seaport Entertainment—and his experienced management team. For Howard Hughes, operating as a pure-play real estate company will have tremendous advantages as we focus strategically on what we do best—developing world-class master planned communities. With nearly 35,000 acres remaining in our unmatched landbank and a robust pipeline of future development opportunities, we see considerable growth and value creation for our shareholders in the years ahead.”

Financial Highlights

Total Company

HHH reported a loss of $52.5 million, or $(1.06) per diluted share in the quarter, compared to $22.7 million or $(0.46) per diluted share in the prior-year period.

The year-over-year decline was primarily related to reduced MPC commercial land sales, lower equity earnings from The Summit, and increased G&A expenses associated with the anticipated spinoff of Seaport Entertainment.

The Company continues to maintain a strong liquidity position with $462.7 million of cash and cash equivalents, $1.0 billion of undrawn lender commitment available to be drawn for property development and limited near-term debt maturities.

Operating Assets

Total Operating Assets NOI, including the contribution from unconsolidated ventures, totaled $63.5 million in the quarter, representing a $4.3 million or 7% improvement compared to $59.2 million in the prior-year period.

Office NOI of $30.6 million increased $2.8 million, or 10% year-over-year largely due to strong leasing activity and abatement expirations at various properties in The Woodlands ® and Summerlin ® —most notably at 9950 Woodloch Forest and 1700 Pavilion. During the quarter, HHH executed new or expanded office leases totaling 86,000 square feet, primarily in The Woodlands and Downtown Columbia ® , and the office portfolio was 88% leased.

and Summerlin —most notably at 9950 Woodloch Forest and 1700 Pavilion. During the quarter, HHH executed new or expanded office leases totaling 86,000 square feet, primarily in The Woodlands and Downtown Columbia , and the office portfolio was 88% leased. Multi-family NOI of $13.8 million increased $1.1 million, or 9% compared to the first quarter of 2023 due to strong lease-up at Starling at Bridgeland and Marlow in Downtown Columbia, as well as 4% average in-place rent growth. These gains were partially offset by non-recurring winter-weather-related insurance recoveries in the Houston region during the first quarter of 2023. At quarter end, the stabilized multi-family portfolio was 95% leased.

Final construction and leasing momentum at Wingspan—our new 263-unit single-family build-to-rent community in Bridgeland—has been strong since its initial opening in late 2023. As of quarter-end, 63% of its units were complete with 28% of all units leased. Wingspan is expected to be fully completed in the second quarter.

In February, the Company sold the Creekside Park Medical Plaza Office Building in The Woodlands for $14.0 million, resulting in a gain on sale of $4.8 million.

MPC

MPC EBT, which totaled $24.3 million in the first quarter, declined 61% compared to $62.4 million in the prior-year period. Land sales, which can be lumpy and vary from quarter to quarter, are expected to materially increase during the remainder of 2024, resulting in a strong EBT outlook of $300 million at the mid-point for the full year.

Commercial land sales declined $22.5 million due to a non-recurring 109-acre sale in Bridgeland ® during the prior year.

during the prior year. Residential land sales declined $4.4 million year-over-year, primarily due to a $10.1 million reduction in custom lot sales at Aria Isle in The Woodlands—a premier gated community with only one lot remaining to sell. This reduction was partially offset by a $6.2 million increase in land sales in Bridgeland.

The average price per acre of residential land sold was approximately $600,000 during the first quarter, representing a 28% year-over-year reduction—primarily due to the significant contribution of custom lot sales for $2.9 million per acre in The Woodlands and Summerlin in the prior year. Excluding these custom lot sales, the average price per acre increased 15% year-over-year.

In Arizona, 52 acres of residential land in Floreo—the first village in Teravalis—were sold at an average price per acre of $758,000. These sales contributed to $1.2 million of MPC equity earnings for HHH in the first quarter.

New homes sold in HHH’s communities totaled 654 units—representing a 24% increase compared to the fourth quarter of 2023 and an 18% increase compared to the prior-year quarter.

MPC equity earnings were a loss of $14.7 million—representing a $18.8 million year-over-year reduction—primarily related to The Summit, partially offset by the increased contribution from Floreo.

Strategic Developments

Pre-sales at The Launiu—Ward Village’s 11 th condo building—were launched in February. At quarter end, 182 units were contracted, representing 38% of the tower’s 485 residences and future revenue of $299.0 million.

condo building—were launched in February. At quarter end, 182 units were contracted, representing 38% of the tower’s 485 residences and future revenue of $299.0 million. Contracted to sell 14 units at The Park Ward Village ® and Kalae ® . At quarter end, The Park Ward Village and Kalae were 95% and 90% pre-sold, respectively. Construction on Kalae is expected to commence in the second quarter.

and Kalae . At quarter end, The Park Ward Village and Kalae were 95% and 90% pre-sold, respectively. Construction on Kalae is expected to commence in the second quarter. Pre-sales at The Ritz Carlton Residences, The Woodlands—a new 111-unit luxury condominium development on the shores of Lake Woodlands—commenced in late March. At quarter end, 56 units, or 50% of available residences, were pre-sold at prices that exceeded expectations.

Commenced construction on Village Green at Bridgeland Central, a 28,000-square foot retail development in Bridgeland which will be anchored by an H-E-B grocery store and include in-line retail and restaurants.

HHH incurred a $3.0 million charge during the quarter to fund the final remediation expenditures related to window construction defects at Waiea® in Ward Village. The Company continues to vigorously pursue recovery of all Waiea window remediation costs from the general contractor and other responsible parties.

Seaport

Seaport revenue of $11.5 million declined $0.4 million, or 3% compared to the first quarter of 2023, primarily due to reduced restaurant revenue at Pier 17 related to poor weather in the current year, as well as lower sponsorship revenue. This was partially offset by improved rental revenue from the Fulton Market Building, which is now 100% occupied.

Seaport generated negative NOI of $8.6 million, representing a $3.0 million year-over-year reduction, primarily due to sales mix and increased costs associated with the stand-up of Seaport Entertainment in anticipation of the spinoff later this year. Total Seaport NOI, including $8.9 million of losses from unconsolidated ventures—primarily related to the Tin Building by Jean-Georges—was a loss of $17.5 million.

At the Tin Building by Jean-Georges, equity losses were $8.7 million, or a $0.4 million year-over-year and $3.2 million sequential improvement. The improvements were primarily driven by enhanced efficiencies and changes to the venue’s operating platform which have been implemented by Jean-Georges, in partnership with Seaport Entertainment’s new management team.

Full Year 2024 Guidance

Full-year 2024 guidance remains unchanged from the prior reporting period.

MPC EBT is projected to be robust during 2024, aided by stable mortgage rates and tight supply of existing homes on the market. New home sales in Summerlin, Bridgeland, and The Woodlands Hills ® are expected to be strong, leading to continued homebuilder demand for residential land. The first land sales in Floreo—the first village in Teravalis—are also expected to contribute incremental equity earnings in 2024. These year-over-year gains are expected to be more than offset by reduced EBT associated with exceptional commercial land sales and builder price participation during 2023, as well as by reduced inventory of custom lots available to sell at Aria Isle in The Woodlands and the Summit in Summerlin. As a result, 2024 MPC EBT is expected to modestly decline 10% to 15% year-over-year with a mid-point of approximately $300 million.

are expected to be strong, leading to continued homebuilder demand for residential land. The first land sales in Floreo—the first village in Teravalis—are also expected to contribute incremental equity earnings in 2024. These year-over-year gains are expected to be more than offset by reduced EBT associated with exceptional commercial land sales and builder price participation during 2023, as well as by reduced inventory of custom lots available to sell at Aria Isle in The Woodlands and the Summit in Summerlin. As a result, 2024 MPC EBT is expected to modestly decline 10% to 15% year-over-year with a mid-point of approximately $300 million. Operating Assets NOI, including the contribution from unconsolidated ventures, is projected to benefit from increased occupancy at new multi-family developments in Downtown Columbia, Summerlin, and Bridgeland, as well as improved retail leasing and new tenants in Downtown Columbia, Ward Village, and The Woodlands. The office portfolio is expected to benefit from strong leasing momentum experienced since mid-2023, but free rent periods on many of the new leases and the impact of some tenant vacancies and new office developments expected to be completed in 2024 will likely result in office NOI being relatively flat year-over-year. Overall, 2024 Operating Assets NOI is expected to be in a range of up 1% to 4% year-over-year with a mid-point of approximately $250 million. This includes approximately $5.0 million of projected NOI from the Las Vegas Aviators ® and the Las Vegas Ballpark ® , which are expected to be included in the spinoff of Seaport Entertainment.

and the Las Vegas Ballpark , which are expected to be included in the spinoff of Seaport Entertainment. Condo sales revenues are projected to range between $675 million and $725 million, with gross margins between 28% to 30%. Projected condo sales revenues will be driven by the closing of units at Victoria Place ® —a 349-unit upscale development in Ward Village which is 100% pre-sold and expected to be completed late in the fourth quarter of 2024. This guidance contemplates approximately $75 million of condo sales revenues for Victoria Place occurring in the first quarter of 2025 due to the timing of condo closings.

—a 349-unit upscale development in Ward Village which is 100% pre-sold and expected to be completed late in the fourth quarter of 2024. This guidance contemplates approximately $75 million of condo sales revenues for Victoria Place occurring in the first quarter of 2025 due to the timing of condo closings. Cash G&A is projected to range between $80 million and $90 million, excluding approximately $25 million of cash expenses associated with the spinoff of Seaport Entertainment and $5 million of anticipated non-cash stock compensation.

Conference Call & Webcast Information

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. will host its first quarter 2024 earnings conference call on Thursday, May 9, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time (9:00 a.m. Central Time). Please visit the Howard Hughes website to listen to the earnings call via a live webcast. For listeners who wish to participate in the question-and-answer session via telephone, please preregister using HHH’s earnings call registration website. All registrants will receive dial-in information and a PIN allowing them to access the live call. An on-demand replay of the earnings call will be available on the Company’s website.

We are primarily focused on creating shareholder value by increasing our per-share net asset value. Often, the nature of our business results in short-term volatility in our net income due to the timing of MPC land sales, recognition of condominium revenue and operating business pre-opening expenses, and, as such, we believe the following metrics summarized below are most useful in tracking our progress towards net asset value creation.

Three Months Ended March 31, $ in thousands 2024 2023 $ Change % Change Operating Assets NOI(1) Office $ 30,598 $ 27,785 $ 2,813 10 % Retail 14,567 14,618 (51 ) — % Multi-family 13,777 12,633 1,144 9 % Other (623 ) (823 ) 200 24 % Redevelopments (a) — (10 ) 10 100 % Dispositions (a) (55 ) 107 (162 ) (151 )% Operating Assets NOI 58,264 54,310 3,954 7 % Company's share of NOI from unconsolidated ventures 5,222 4,860 362 7 % Total Operating Assets NOI $ 63,486 $ 59,170 $ 4,316 7 % Projected stabilized NOI Operating Assets ($ in millions) $ 357.8 $ 363.5 $ (5.7 ) (2 )% MPC Acres Sold - Residential 31 32 (1 ) (2 )% Acres Sold - Commercial 4 109 (105 ) (97) % Price Per Acre - Residential 600 836 (236 ) (28) % Price Per Acre - Commercial 801 247 554 NM MPC EBT $ 24,251 $ 62,372 $ (38,121 ) (61 )% Seaport NOI(1) Landlord Operations $ (4,853 ) $ (4,290 ) $ (563 ) (13 )% Landlord Operations - Multi-family 58 28 30 107 % Managed Businesses (3,142 ) (2,536 ) (606 ) (24 )% Tin Building 2,258 2,415 (157 ) (7 )% Events and Sponsorships (2,926 ) (1,202 ) (1,724 ) (143 )% Seaport NOI (8,605 ) (5,585 ) (3,020 ) (54 )% Company's share of NOI from unconsolidated ventures (8,902 ) (9,591 ) 689 7 % Total Seaport NOI $ (17,507 ) $ (15,176 ) $ (2,331 ) (15 )% Strategic Developments Condominium rights and unit sales $ 23 $ 6,087 $ (6,064 ) (100 )%

(a) Properties that were transferred to our Strategic Developments segment for redevelopment and properties that were sold are shown separately for all periods presented.

NM - Not Meaningful

Financial Data

(1) See the accompanying appendix for a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures and a statement indicating why management believes the non-GAAP financial measure provides useful information for investors.

Financial Presentation

As discussed throughout this release, we use certain non-GAAP performance measures, in addition to the required GAAP presentations, as we believe these measures improve the understanding of our operational results and make comparisons of operating results among peer companies more meaningful. We continually evaluate the usefulness, relevance, limitations, and calculation of our reported non-GAAP performance measures to determine how best to provide relevant information to the public, and thus such reported measures could change. A non-GAAP financial measure used throughout this release is net operating income (NOI). We provide a more detailed discussion about this non-GAAP measure in our reconciliation of non-GAAP measures provided in the appendix in this earnings release.

HOWARD HUGHES HOLDINGS INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

UNAUDITED Three Months Ended

March 31, thousands except per share amounts 2024 2023 REVENUES Condominium rights and unit sales $ 23 $ 6,087 Master Planned Communities land sales 32,415 59,361 Rental revenue 107,751 97,864 Other land, rental, and property revenues 18,383 18,968 Builder price participation 12,566 14,009 Total revenues 171,138 196,289 EXPENSES Condominium rights and unit cost of sales 3,861 4,536 Master Planned Communities cost of sales 12,904 22,003 Operating costs 74,289 72,387 Rental property real estate taxes 14,695 15,419 Provision for (recovery of) doubtful accounts 834 (2,420 ) General and administrative 30,902 23,553 Depreciation and amortization 52,247 52,009 Other 3,818 3,571 Total expenses 193,550 191,058 OTHER Gain (loss) on sale or disposal of real estate and other assets, net 4,794 4,730 Other income (loss), net 891 4,981 Total other 5,685 9,711 Operating income (loss) (16,727 ) 14,942 Interest income 8,118 4,092 Interest expense (41,918 ) (38,137 ) Equity in earnings (losses) from unconsolidated ventures (19,135 ) (4,802 ) Income (loss) before income taxes (69,662 ) (23,905 ) Income tax expense (benefit) (17,195 ) (1,278 ) Net income (loss) (52,467 ) (22,627 ) Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests (10 ) (118 ) Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders $ (52,477 ) $ (22,745 ) Basic income (loss) per share $ (1.06 ) $ (0.46 ) Diluted income (loss) per share $ (1.06 ) $ (0.46 )





HOWARD HUGHES HOLDINGS INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

UNAUDITED thousands except par values and share amounts March 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 ASSETS Master Planned Communities assets $ 2,481,538 $ 2,445,673 Buildings and equipment 4,207,900 4,177,677 Less: accumulated depreciation (1,071,110 ) (1,032,226 ) Land 303,380 303,685 Developments 1,438,924 1,272,445 Net investment in real estate 7,360,632 7,167,254 Investments in unconsolidated ventures 213,433 220,258 Cash and cash equivalents 462,700 631,548 Restricted cash 429,130 421,509 Accounts receivable, net 111,117 115,045 Municipal Utility District receivables, net 584,222 550,884 Deferred expenses, net 145,833 142,561 Operating lease right-of-use assets 45,649 44,897 Other assets, net 283,175 283,047 Total assets $ 9,635,891 $ 9,577,003 LIABILITIES Mortgages, notes, and loans payable, net $ 5,391,243 $ 5,302,620 Operating lease obligations 53,065 51,584 Deferred tax liabilities, net 70,697 87,835 Accounts payable and other liabilities 1,108,131 1,076,040 Total liabilities 6,623,136 6,518,079 EQUITY Preferred stock: $0.01 par value; 50,000,000 shares authorized, none issued — — Common stock: $0.01 par value; 150,000,000 shares authorized, 56,714,750 issued, and 50,243,739 outstanding as of March 31, 2024, 56,495,791 shares issued, and 50,038,014 outstanding as of December 31, 2023 567 565 Additional paid-in capital 3,993,152 3,988,496 Retained earnings (accumulated deficit) (436,173 ) (383,696 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 3,897 1,272 Treasury stock, at cost, 6,471,011 shares as of March 31, 2024, and 6,457,777 shares as of December 31, 2023 (614,818 ) (613,766 ) Total stockholders' equity 2,946,625 2,992,871 Noncontrolling interests 66,130 66,053 Total equity 3,012,755 3,058,924 Total liabilities and equity $ 9,635,891 $ 9,577,003



Segment Earnings Before Tax (EBT)



As a result of our four segments—Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities (MPC), Seaport, and Strategic Developments—being managed separately, we use different operating measures to assess operating results and allocate resources among these four segments. The one common operating measure used to assess operating results for our business segments is EBT. EBT, as it relates to each business segment, includes the revenues and expenses of each segment, as shown below. EBT excludes corporate expenses and other items that are not allocable to the segments. We present EBT because we use this measure, among others, internally to assess the core operating performance of our assets.

Three Months Ended March 31, thousands 2024 2023 $ Change Operating Assets Segment EBT Total revenues $ 110,152 $ 100,925 $ 9,227 Total operating expenses (51,395 ) (47,599 ) (3,796 ) Segment operating income (loss) 58,757 53,326 5,431 Depreciation and amortization (44,156 ) (39,632 ) (4,524 ) Interest income (expense), net (33,476 ) (28,911 ) (4,565 ) Other income (loss), net 408 2,282 (1,874 ) Equity in earnings (losses) from unconsolidated ventures 5,817 1,905 3,912 Gain (loss) on sale or disposal of real estate and other assets, net 4,794 4,730 64 Operating Assets segment EBT $ (7,856 ) $ (6,300 ) $ (1,556 ) Master Planned Communities Segment EBT Total revenues $ 48,875 $ 77,013 $ (28,138 ) Total operating expenses (25,049 ) (34,351 ) 9,302 Segment operating income (loss) 23,826 42,662 (18,836 ) Depreciation and amortization (110 ) (107 ) (3 ) Interest income (expense), net 15,246 15,812 (566 ) Other income (loss), net — (103 ) 103 Equity in earnings (losses) from unconsolidated ventures (14,711 ) 4,108 (18,819 ) MPC segment EBT $ 24,251 $ 62,372 $ (38,121 ) Seaport Segment EBT Total revenues $ 11,502 $ 11,897 $ (395 ) Total operating expenses (21,485 ) (18,916 ) (2,569 ) Segment operating income (loss) (9,983 ) (7,019 ) (2,964 ) Depreciation and amortization (5,757 ) (10,527 ) 4,770 Interest income (expense), net (2,012 ) 1,186 (3,198 ) Other income (loss), net — 1 (1 ) Equity in earnings (losses) from unconsolidated ventures (10,280 ) (10,820 ) 540 Seaport segment EBT $ (28,032 ) $ (27,179 ) $ (853 ) Strategic Developments Segment EBT Total revenues $ 593 $ 6,440 $ (5,847 ) Total operating expenses (8,654 ) (11,059 ) 2,405 Segment operating income (loss) (8,061 ) (4,619 ) (3,442 ) Depreciation and amortization (1,419 ) (943 ) (476 ) Interest income (expense), net 4,024 2,063 1,961 Other income (loss), net 3 94 (91 ) Equity in earnings (losses) from unconsolidated ventures 39 5 34 Strategic Developments segment EBT $ (5,414 ) $ (3,400 ) $ (2,014 )



Appendix – Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures

Below are GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliations of certain financial measures, as required under Regulation G of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Non-GAAP information should be considered by the reader in addition to, but not instead of, the financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. The non-GAAP financial information presented may be determined or calculated differently by other companies and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures.

Net Operating Income (NOI)

We define NOI as operating revenues (rental income, tenant recoveries, and other revenue) less operating expenses (real estate taxes, repairs and maintenance, marketing, and other property expenses). NOI excludes straight-line rents and amortization of tenant incentives, net; interest expense, net; ground rent amortization; demolition costs; other income (loss); depreciation and amortization; development-related marketing costs; gain on sale or disposal of real estate and other assets, net; loss on extinguishment of debt; provision for impairment; and equity in earnings from unconsolidated ventures. This amount is presented as Operating Assets NOI and Seaport NOI throughout this document. Total Operating Assets NOI and Total Seaport NOI represent NOI as defined above with the addition of our share of NOI from unconsolidated ventures.

We believe that NOI is a useful supplemental measure of the performance of our Operating Assets and Seaport segments because it provides a performance measure that reflects the revenues and expenses directly associated with owning and operating real estate properties. We use NOI to evaluate our operating performance on a property-by-property basis because NOI allows us to evaluate the impact that property-specific factors such as rental and occupancy rates, tenant mix, and operating costs have on our operating results, gross margins, and investment returns.

A reconciliation of segment EBT to NOI for Operating Assets and Seaport is presented in the tables below:

Three Months Ended March 31, thousands 2024 2023 Change Operating Assets Segment Total revenues $ 110,152 $ 100,925 $ 9,227 Total operating expenses (51,395 ) (47,599 ) (3,796 ) Segment operating income (loss) 58,757 53,326 5,431 Depreciation and amortization (44,156 ) (39,632 ) (4,524 ) Interest income (expense), net (33,476 ) (28,911 ) (4,565 ) Other income (loss), net 408 2,282 (1,874 ) Equity in earnings (losses) from unconsolidated ventures 5,817 1,905 3,912 Gain (loss) on sale or disposal of real estate and other assets, net 4,794 4,730 64 Operating Assets segment EBT (7,856 ) (6,300 ) (1,556 ) Add back: Depreciation and amortization 44,156 39,632 4,524 Interest (income) expense, net 33,476 28,911 4,565 Equity in (earnings) losses from unconsolidated ventures (5,817 ) (1,905 ) (3,912 ) (Gain) loss on sale or disposal of real estate and other assets, net (4,794 ) (4,730 ) (64 ) Impact of straight-line rent (847 ) (1,113 ) 266 Other (54 ) (185 ) 131 Operating Assets NOI 58,264 54,310 3,954 Company's share of NOI from equity investments 1,980 1,827 153 Distributions from Summerlin Hospital investment 3,242 3,033 209 Company's share of NOI from unconsolidated ventures 5,222 4,860 362 Total Operating Assets NOI $ 63,486 $ 59,170 $ 4,316 Seaport Segment Total revenues $ 11,502 $ 11,897 $ (395 ) Total operating expenses (21,485 ) (18,916 ) (2,569 ) Segment operating income (loss) (9,983 ) (7,019 ) (2,964 ) Depreciation and amortization (5,757 ) (10,527 ) 4,770 Interest income (expense), net (2,012 ) 1,186 (3,198 ) Other income (loss), net — 1 (1 ) Equity in earnings (losses) from unconsolidated ventures (10,280 ) (10,820 ) 540 Seaport segment EBT (28,032 ) (27,179 ) (853 ) Add back: Depreciation and amortization 5,757 10,527 (4,770 ) Interest (income) expense, net 2,012 (1,186 ) 3,198 Equity in (earnings) losses from unconsolidated ventures 10,280 10,820 (540 ) Impact of straight-line rent 502 586 (84 ) Other (income) loss, net (a) 876 847 29 Seaport NOI (8,605 ) (5,585 ) (3,020 ) Company's share of NOI from unconsolidated ventures (b) (8,902 ) (9,591 ) 689 Total Seaport NOI $ (17,507 ) $ (15,176 ) $ (2,331 )

(a) Includes miscellaneous development-related items.

(b) The Company’s share of NOI related to the Tin Building by Jean-Georges is calculated using our current partnership funding provisions.

Same Store NOI - Operating Assets Segment

The Company defines Same Store Properties as consolidated and unconsolidated properties that are acquired or placed in-service prior to the beginning of the earliest period presented and owned by the Company through the end of the latest period presented. Same Store Properties exclude properties placed in-service, acquired, repositioned or in development or redevelopment after the beginning of the earliest period presented or disposed of prior to the end of the latest period presented. Accordingly, it takes at least one year and one quarter after a property is acquired or treated as in-service for that property to be included in Same Store Properties.

We calculate Same Store Net Operating Income (Same Store NOI) as Operating Assets NOI applicable to Same Store Properties. Same Store NOI also includes the Company's share of NOI from unconsolidated ventures and the annual distribution from a cost basis investment. Same Store NOI is a non-GAAP financial measure and should not be viewed as an alternative to net income calculated in accordance with GAAP as a measurement of our operating performance. We believe that Same Store NOI is helpful to investors as a supplemental comparative performance measure of the income generated from the same group of properties from one period to the next. Other companies may not define Same Store NOI in the same manner as we do; therefore, our computation of Same Store NOI may not be comparable to that of other companies. Additionally, we do not control investments in unconsolidated properties and while we consider disclosures of our share of NOI to be useful, they may not accurately depict the legal and economic implications of our investment arrangements.

Three Months Ended March 31, thousands 2024 2023 $ Change Same Store Office Houston, TX $ 20,243 $ 18,554 $ 1,689 Columbia, MD 6,098 6,177 (79 ) Las Vegas, NV 4,258 3,054 1,204 Total Same Store Office 30,599 27,785 2,814 Same Store Retail Houston, TX 3,039 3,405 (366 ) Columbia, MD 1,068 592 476 Las Vegas, NV 5,987 6,217 (230 ) Honolulu, HI 4,478 4,519 (41 ) Total Same Store Retail 14,572 14,733 (161 ) Same Store Multi-family Houston, TX 9,716 9,527 189 Columbia, MD 2,612 1,158 1,454 Las Vegas, NV 1,788 1,948 (160 ) Company's share of NOI from unconsolidated ventures 2,001 1,811 190 Total Same Store Multi-family 16,117 14,444 1,673 Same Store Other Houston, TX 955 1,507 (552 ) Columbia, MD 451 — 451 Las Vegas, NV (1,845 ) (2,398 ) 553 Honolulu, HI (184 ) 68 (252 ) Company's share of NOI from unconsolidated ventures 3,221 3,049 172 Total Same Store Other 2,598 2,226 372 Total Same Store NOI 63,886 59,188 4,698 Non-Same Store NOI (400 ) (18 ) (382 ) Total Operating Assets NOI $ 63,486 $ 59,170 $ 4,316



Cash G&A



The Company defines Cash G&A as General and administrative expense less non-cash stock compensation expense. Cash G&A is a non-GAAP financial measure that we believe is useful to our investors and other users of our financial statements as an indicator of overhead efficiency without regard to non-cash expenses associated with stock compensation. However, it should not be used as an alternative to general and administrative expenses in accordance with GAAP.

Three Months Ended March 31, thousands 2024 2023 $ Change General and Administrative General and administrative (G&A) (a)(b) $ 30,902 $ 23,553 $ 7,349 Less: Non-cash stock compensation (1,841 ) (3,443 ) 1,602 Cash G&A $ 29,061 $ 20,110 $ 8,951

(a) G&A expense includes $1.6 million of severance and bonus costs and $2.1 million of non-cash stock compensation related to our former General Counsel for the first quarter of 2023.

(b) G&A expense for the first quarter of 2024 includes $9.2 million of expenses associated with the planned spinoff of Seaport Entertainment.