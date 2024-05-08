NV5 Announces First Quarter Results and Raises Guidance

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., May 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NV5 Global, Inc. (Nasdaq GS: NVEE) ("NV5" or the "Company"), a provider of technology, conformity assessment, consulting solutions, and software applications, today reported financial results for the first quarter ended March 30, 2024.



"NV5 delivered strong first quarter results in revenue and profitability, exceeding our budget and analyst consensus for revenue and growing cash flows from operations 73% versus the first quarter of 2023. The company is seeing tremendous revenue growth in services for artificial intelligence (AI) data centers, and we believe we have become a leader in infrastructure design and commissioning for the AI data center market, with customers coming to us for their international and domestic data center facilities.

Our accelerated organic growth initiative has resulted in 8% organic growth1 for the quarter. We have completed four acquisitions in 2024 to date, enhancing our Florida operations, structural and forensics engineering, geospatial DOT asset management, and engineering solutions for Middle East mega projects. The M&A pipeline is strong, and we anticipate completing additional acquisitions throughout 2024 to densify our existing platform and enhance the tech-enabled solutions that have become a cornerstone of NV5’s service offerings. We have exceeded our consolidated 2024 budget to date and are raising guidance for gross revenues and EPS," said Dickerson Wright, Executive Chairman of NV5.

First Quarter 2024 Results

The Company's cash flows grew 73% over the same quarter last year as it generated $19.6 million of cash flows from operations. Gross revenues grew 16% to $213.3 million this quarter and gross profit increased 18% to $112.8 million. Organic growth was 8%1.

The Federal continuing resolution that impacted the fourth quarter of last year and much of the first quarter of this year is now behind us. As a result, we have raised 2024 guidance for revenue and earnings per share.

Gross revenue guidance for the full year 2024 is now between $937 million and $942 million, an increase from $930 million to $935 million.

2024 GAAP EPS guidance is now between $2.87 per share and $2.93 per share, an increase from $2.86 per share to $2.92 per share.

2024 Adjusted EPS guidance has been raised to $5.05 per share to $5.11 per share, an increase from $5.00 per share to $5.06 per share.

Due to our M&A activity, our intangible asset amortization has increased by $3.1 million compared to the first quarter of last year, and our interest expense has increased by $2.6 million. Our operating margins were also affected during this reporting period by the continuing integration of the Axim and VIS acquisitions. These factors affected our first quarter net income, which was $0.4 million, compared to $5.9 million in the first quarter of last year, our GAAP EPS, which was $0.03 per share compared to $0.39 per share in the first quarter of last year, and our Adjusted EPS, which was $0.66 per share compared to $0.88 per share in the first quarter of last year.

Our Adjusted EBITDA increased 4% to $28.7 million, compared to $27.7 million in the first quarter of 2023. We look forward to improving margins throughout the remainder of the year, as reflected in our raised 2024 guidance.

_______________

1 Based on revenue most applicable to specific business line (gross revenue or gross revenue generated by internal labor) and excluding revenue from two smaller businesses not accepting new contracts.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures; Comparability of Certain Measures

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (“EBITDA”) is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA reflects adjustments to EBITDA to eliminate stock-based compensation expense and acquisition-related costs. Management believes adjusted EBITDA, in addition to operating profit, Net Income, and other GAAP measures, is a useful indicator of our financial and operating performance and our ability to generate cash flows from operations that are available for taxes, capital expenditures, and debt service. A reconciliation of Net Income, as reported in accordance with GAAP, to adjusted EBITDA is provided at the end of this news release.

Adjusted earnings per diluted share (“Adjusted EPS”) is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP. Adjusted EPS reflects adjustments to reported diluted earnings per share (“GAAP EPS”) to eliminate amortization expense of intangible assets from acquisitions and acquisition-related costs, net of tax benefits. As we continue our acquisition strategy, the growth in Adjusted EPS may increase at a greater rate than GAAP EPS. A reconciliation of GAAP EPS to Adjusted EPS is provided at the end of this news release.

Our definition of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EPS may differ from other companies reporting similarly named measures. These measures should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, other measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP, such as Net Income, and Diluted Earnings per Share. In addition, when presenting forward-looking non-GAAP metrics, we are unable to provide quantitative reconciliations to the most closely correlated GAAP measure due to the uncertainty in the timing, amount or nature of any adjustments, which could be material in any period.

Conference Call

NV5 will host a conference call to discuss its first quarter 2024 financial results at 4:30 p.m. (Eastern Time) on May 8, 2024. The accompanying presentation for the call is available by visiting http://ir.nv5.com .

Date: Wednesday, May 8, 2024 Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern Toll-free dial-in number: +1 800-715-9871 International dial-in number: +1 646-307-1963 Conference ID: 2719957 Webcast: http://ir.nv5.com

Please dial-in at least 5-10 minutes prior to the start time to allow the operator to log your name and connect you to the conference.

The conference call will be webcast live and available for replay via the “ Investors ” section of the NV5 website.

About NV5

NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: NVEE) is a provider of technology, conformity assessment, consulting solutions, and software applications for public and private sector clients supporting sustainable infrastructure, utility, and building assets and systems. The Company focuses on multiple verticals: construction quality assurance, infrastructure engineering, utility services, buildings & technology, environmental health sciences, and geospatial technology services to deliver innovative, sustainable solutions to complex issues and improve lives in our communities. NV5 operates out of more than 100 offices nationwide and internationally. For additional information, please visit the Company’s website at www.NV5.com. Also, visit the Company on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company cautions that these statements are qualified by important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected by the forward-looking statements contained in this news release and on the conference call. Such factors include: (a) changes in demand from the local and state government and private clients that we serve; (b) general economic conditions, nationally and globally, and their effect on the market for our services; (c) competitive pressures and trends in our industry and our ability to successfully compete with our competitors; (d) changes in laws, regulations, or policies; and (e) the “Risk Factors” set forth in the Company’s most recent SEC filings. All forward-looking statements are based on information available to the Company on the date hereof, and the Company assumes no obligation to update such statements, except as required by law.

NV5 GLOBAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(UNAUDITED)

(in thousands, except share data) March 30, 2024 December 30, 2023 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 44,766 $ 44,824 Billed receivables, net 149,206 152,593 Unbilled receivables, net 120,705 113,271 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 17,435 18,376 Total current assets 332,112 329,064 Property and equipment, net 54,103 50,268 Right-of-use lease assets, net 37,942 36,836 Intangible assets, net 246,074 226,702 Goodwill 536,908 524,573 Deferred income tax assets, net 2,339 — Other assets 2,479 3,149 Total Assets $ 1,211,957 $ 1,170,592 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 52,781 $ 54,865 Accrued liabilities 53,999 47,423 Billings in excess of costs and estimated earnings on uncompleted contracts 40,212 41,679 Other current liabilities 2,167 2,263 Current portion of contingent consideration 3,436 3,922 Current portion of notes payable and other obligations 9,634 9,267 Total current liabilities 162,229 159,419 Contingent consideration, less current portion 1,610 143 Other long-term liabilities 27,564 26,930 Notes payable and other obligations, less current portion 237,274 205,468 Deferred income tax liabilities, net — 2,837 Total liabilities 428,677 394,797 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued and outstanding — — Common stock, $0.01 par value; 45,000,000 shares authorized, 15,953,908 and 15,895,255 shares issued and outstanding as of March 30, 2024 and December 30, 2023, respectively 160 159 Additional paid-in capital 515,833 508,256 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (519 ) (18 ) Retained earnings 267,806 267,398 Total stockholders’ equity 783,280 775,795 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 1,211,957 $ 1,170,592





NV5 GLOBAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF NET INCOME AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)

(UNAUDITED)

(in thousands, except share data) Three Months Ended March 30, 2024 April 1, 2023 Gross revenues $ 213,295 $ 184,317 Direct costs: Salaries and wages 56,454 48,384 Sub-consultant services 31,260 27,615 Other direct costs 12,753 12,320 Total direct costs 100,467 88,319 Gross profit 112,828 95,998 Operating expenses: Salaries and wages, payroll taxes, and benefits 65,434 52,672 General and administrative 22,243 17,920 Facilities and facilities related 5,960 5,374 Depreciation and amortization 14,482 11,047 Total operating expenses 108,119 87,013 Income from operations 4,709 8,985 Interest expense (4,191 ) (1,581 ) Income before income tax expense 518 7,404 Income tax expense (110 ) (1,457 ) Net income $ 408 $ 5,947 Earnings per share: Basic $ 0.03 $ 0.40 Diluted $ 0.03 $ 0.39 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 15,267,151 14,883,487 Diluted 15,634,026 15,383,437 Comprehensive income (loss): Net income $ 408 $ 5,947 Foreign currency translation losses, net of tax (501 ) — Comprehensive income (loss) $ (93 ) $ 5,947





NV5 GLOBAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(UNAUDITED)

(in thousands) Three Months Ended March 30, 2024 April 1, 2023 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 408 $ 5,947 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 16,043 12,302 Non-cash lease expense 3,293 3,286 Provision for doubtful accounts 491 240 Stock-based compensation 6,666 5,826 Change in fair value of contingent consideration — (859 ) Gain on disposals of property and equipment (3 ) (23 ) Other (67 ) — Deferred income taxes (5,175 ) (5,603 ) Amortization of debt issuance costs 185 194 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of impact of acquisitions: Billed receivables 7,283 9,560 Unbilled receivables (5,727 ) (13,999 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets 1,496 4,857 Accounts payable (3,584 ) (15,884 ) Accrued liabilities and other long-term liabilities 675 2,375 Billings in excess of costs and estimated earnings on uncompleted contracts (1,516 ) 3,906 Contingent consideration (815 ) (800 ) Other current liabilities (99 ) (43 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 19,554 11,282 Cash flows from investing activities: Cash paid for acquisitions (net of cash received from acquisitions) (45,334 ) (117,587 ) Proceeds from sale of assets 22 — Purchase of property and equipment (3,673 ) (6,110 ) Net cash used in investing activities (48,985 ) (123,697 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Borrowings from Senior Credit Facility 35,000 110,000 Payments on notes payable and other obligations (4,380 ) (4,085 ) Payments of contingent consideration (1,025 ) (700 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 29,595 105,215 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (222 ) — Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (58 ) (7,200 ) Cash and cash equivalents – beginning of period 44,824 38,541 Cash and cash equivalents – end of period $ 44,766 $ 31,341





NV5 GLOBAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

TO COMPARABLE GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(UNAUDITED)

(in thousands, except share data)

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME TO ADJUSTED EBITDA



Three Months Ended March 30, 2024 April 1, 2023 Net Income $ 408 $ 5,947 Add: Interest expense 4,191 1,581 Income tax expense 110 1,457 Depreciation and amortization 16,043 12,302 Stock-based compensation 6,666 5,826 Acquisition-related costs* 1,312 632 Adjusted EBITDA $ 28,730 $ 27,745

* Acquisition-related costs include contingent consideration fair value adjustments.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP EPS TO ADJUSTED EPS