HighPeak Energy, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2024 Financial and Operating Results

FORT WORTH, Texas, May 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  HighPeak Energy, Inc. (“HighPeak” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: HPK) today announced financial and operating results for the quarter ended March 31, 2024.

Highlights
First Quarter 2024

  • Sales volumes averaged 49,729 barrels of crude oil equivalent per day (“Boe/d”), consisting of 80% crude oil and 91% liquids, representing a 34% increase over first quarter 2023.
  • Lease operating expenses, excluding expense workovers, were reduced for the fourth consecutive quarter to $6.30 per Boe, representing a 26% decrease from the first quarter 2023.
  • Net income was $6.4 million, or $0.05 per diluted share, and EBITDAX (a non-GAAP financial measure defined and reconciled below) was $233.3 million, or $1.63 per diluted share. Adjusted net income (a non-GAAP financial measure defined and reconciled below) was $48.3 million, or $0.37 per diluted share.
  • The Company generated free cash flow (a non-GAAP financial measure defined and reconciled below) of $48.0 million, an increase of 42% compared with the fourth quarter 2023.
  • The Company utilized its free cash flow to reduce debt by $30 million, increase its quarterly dividend by 60% to $0.04 per share and to implement a share buyback plan whereby it repurchased over 565,000 shares during the first quarter.

Recent Events

  • On May 8, 2024, the Company’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.04 per common share outstanding payable in June 2024.

HighPeak Chairman and CEO, Jack Hightower, said, “We had a solid first quarter, delivering on our 2024 core values of operating with discipline, strengthening our balance sheet and maximizing value for our shareholders. HighPeak is in the optimal position – generating free cash flow from operations, possessing a valuable inventory comprising roughly 2,600 undrilled locations, of which over 1,100 have a breakeven of less than $50 per barrel, and being able to scale our drilling program as commodity prices dictate. This affords us a high degree of optionality as we continue to measure every strategic decision by the short and long-term return it provides our shareholders.”

First Quarter 2024 Operational Update

HighPeak’s sales volumes during the first quarter of 2024 averaged 49,729 Boe/d, a 34% increase over first quarter of 2023. First quarter sales volumes consisted of approximately 80% crude oil and 91% liquids.

The Company averaged two drilling rigs and one frac crew during the first quarter, drilled 19 gross (17.8 net) operated horizontal wells and completed 12 gross (12.0 net) operated producing wells. At March 31, 2024, the Company had 21 gross (19.9 net) operated horizontal wells and 9 gross (0.6 net) non-operated horizontal wells in various stages of drilling and completion.

HighPeak President, Michael Hollis, commented, “Holding to our core values this quarter, HighPeak generated significant free cash flow and reduced overall debt, while keeping production flat quarter over quarter. We reduced our lifting costs per Boe approximately 16% from last quarter by optimizing chemical programs, utilizing our world-class infrastructure at scale and enhancing uptime. The team has been laser-focused on driving costs out of the system. By reducing opex and capex per foot, we continue to enhance our already strong corporate efficiency.”

First Quarter 2024 Financial Results

HighPeak reported net income of $6.4 million for the first quarter of 2024, or $0.05 per diluted share, and adjusted net income of $48.3 million, or $0.37 per diluted share. The Company reported EBITDAX of $233.3 million, or $1.63 per diluted share.

First quarter average realized prices were $77.65 per barrel (“$/Bbl”) of crude oil, $24.94 per barrel of NGL and $1.33 per Mcf of natural gas, resulting in an overall realized price of $63.59 per Boe, or 83% of the weighted average of NYMEX crude oil prices, excluding the effects of derivatives. HighPeak’s cash costs for the third quarter were $10.91 per Boe, including lease operating expenses of $6.30 per Boe, workover expenses of $0.39 per Boe, production and ad valorem taxes of $3.18 per Boe and G&A expenses of $1.04 per Boe. The Company’s cash margin was $52.68 per Boe, or 83% of the overall realized price per Boe for the quarter, excluding the effects of derivatives.

HighPeak’s first quarter 2024 capital expenditures to drill, complete, equip, provide facilities and for infrastructure were $147.8 million. 

Dividends

During the first quarter of 2024, HighPeak’s Board of Directors approved a quarterly dividend of $0.04 per share, or $5.1 million in dividends paid to stockholders during the quarter. In addition, in May 2024, the Company’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.04 per share, or approximately $5.1 million in dividends, to be paid on June 25, 2024 to stockholders of record on June 3, 2024.  

Conference Call

HighPeak will host a conference call and webcast on Thursday, May 9, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. Central Time for investors and analysts to discuss its results for the first quarter of 2024. Conference call participants may register for the call here. Access to the live audio-only webcast and replay of the earnings release conference call may be found here. A live broadcast of the earnings conference call will also be available on the HighPeak Energy website at www.highpeakenergy.com under the “Investors” section of the website. A replay will also be available on the website following the call.

When available, a copy of the Company’s earnings release, investor presentation and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q may be found on its website at www.highpeakenergy.com.

Conference Participation
HighPeak Energy will participate in-person in the upcoming RBC Capital Markets Global Energy, Power & Infrastructure Conference in New York on June 4th-5th, 2024.

About HighPeak Energy, Inc.

HighPeak Energy, Inc. is a publicly traded independent crude oil and natural gas company, headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, focused on the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional crude oil and natural gas reserves in the Midland Basin in West Texas. For more information, please visit our website at www.highpeakenergy.com.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The information in this press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. When used in this document, the words “believes,” “plans,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “forecasts,” “intends,” “continue,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “future,” “potential,” “estimate” or the negative of such terms and similar expressions as they relate to HighPeak Energy, Inc. (“HighPeak Energy,” the “Company” or the “Successor”) are intended to identify forward-looking statements, which are generally not historical in nature. The forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections about the Company and the industry in which the Company operates. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable as and when made, they involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and, in many cases, beyond the Company's control. For example, the Company’s review of strategic alternatives may not result in a sale of the Company, a recommendation that a transaction occur or result in a completed transaction, and any transaction that occurs may not increase shareholder value, in each case as a result of such risks and uncertainties.

These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, the results of the strategic review being undertaken by the Company’s Board and the interest of prospective counterparties, the Company’s ability to realize the results contemplated by its 2024 guidance, volatility of commodity prices, product supply and demand, the impact of a widespread outbreak of an illness, such as the coronavirus disease pandemic, on global and U.S. economic activity, competition, the ability to obtain environmental and other permits and the timing thereof, other government regulation or action, the ability to obtain approvals from third parties and negotiate agreements with third parties on mutually acceptable terms, litigation, the costs and results of drilling and operations, availability of equipment, services, resources and personnel required to perform the Company's drilling and operating activities, access to and availability of transportation, processing, fractionation, refining and storage facilities, HighPeak Energy's ability to replace reserves, implement its business plans or complete its development activities as scheduled, access to and cost of capital, the financial strength of counterparties to any credit facility and derivative contracts entered into by HighPeak Energy, if any, and purchasers of HighPeak Energy's oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas production, uncertainties about estimates of reserves, identification of drilling locations and the ability to add proved reserves in the future, the assumptions underlying forecasts, including forecasts of production, expenses, cash flow from sales of oil and gas and tax rates, quality of technical data, environmental and weather risks, including the possible impacts of climate change, cybersecurity risks and acts of war or terrorism. These and other risks are described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K and other filings with the SEC. The Company undertakes no duty to publicly update these statements except as required by law.

Reserve engineering is a process of estimating underground accumulations of hydrocarbons that cannot be measured in an exact way. The accuracy of any reserve estimate depends on the quality of available data, the interpretation of such data and price and cost assumptions made by reserve engineers. Reserves estimates included herein may not be indicative of the level of reserves or PV-10 value of oil and natural gas production in the future. In addition, the results of drilling, testing and production activities may justify revisions of estimates that were made previously. If significant, such revisions could impact HighPeak’s strategy and change the schedule of any further production and development drilling. Accordingly, reserve estimates may differ significantly from the quantities of oil and natural gas that are ultimately recovered.

Use of Projections

The financial, operational, industry and market projections, estimates and targets in this press release and in the Company’s guidance (including production, operating expenses and capital expenditures in future periods) are based on assumptions that are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the Company’s control. The assumptions and estimates underlying the projected, expected or target results are inherently uncertain and are subject to a wide variety of significant business, economic, regulatory and competitive risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the financial, operational, industry and market projections, estimates and targets, including assumptions, risks and uncertainties described in “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” above. These projections are speculative by their nature and, accordingly, are subject to significant risk of not being actually realized by the Company. Projected results of the Company for 2024 are particularly speculative and subject to change. Actual results may vary materially from the current projections, including for reasons beyond the Company’s control. The projections are based on current expectations and available information as of the date of this release. The Company undertakes no duty to publicly update these projections except as required by law.

Drilling Locations

The Company has estimated its drilling locations based on well spacing assumptions and upon the evaluation of its drilling results and those of other operators in its area, combined with its interpretation of available geologic and engineering data. The drilling locations actually drilled on the Company’s properties will depend on the availability of capital, regulatory approvals, commodity prices, costs, actual drilling results and other factors. Any drilling activities conducted on these identified locations may not be successful and may not result in additional proved reserves. Further, to the extent the drilling locations are associated with acreage that expires, the Company would lose its right to develop the related locations.



HighPeak Energy, Inc.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet Data
(In thousands)

 
  March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 
Current assets:       
Cash and cash equivalents $173,380  $194,515  
Accounts receivable  109,005   94,589  
Derivative instruments  11,179   31,480  
Inventory  2,772   7,254  
Prepaid expenses  2,639   995  
Total current assets  298,975   328,833  
Crude oil and natural gas properties, using the successful efforts method of accounting:       
Proved properties  3,487,622   3,338,107  
Unproved properties  72,997   72,715  
Accumulated depletion, depreciation and amortization  (814,961)  (684,179) 
Total crude oil and natural gas properties, net  2,745,658   2,726,643  
Other property and equipment, net  3,563   3,572  
Derivative instruments  1,380   16,059  
Other noncurrent assets  5,116   5,684  
Total assets  $3,054,692  $3,080,791  
        
Current liabilities:       
Current portion of long-term debt, net $120,000  $120,000  
Accrued capital expenditures  49,232   39,231  
Accounts payable - trade  47,273   63,583  
Revenues and royalties payable  29,344   29,724  
Other accrued liabilities  19,580   19,613  
Derivative instruments  16,440   13,054  
Advances from joint interest owners  4,845   262  
Accrued interest  847   1,398  
Operating leases  400   528  
Total current liabilities  287,961   287,393  
Noncurrent liabilities:       
Long-term debt, net  1,004,798   1,030,299  
Deferred income taxes  198,757   197,068  
Asset retirement obligations  13,685   13,245  
Derivatives  1,054   65  
Commitments and contingencies       
        
Stockholders' equity       
Common stock  13   13  
Additional paid-in capital  1,184,371   1,189,424  
Retained earnings  364,053   363,284  
Total stockholders' equity  1,548,437   1,552,721  
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity  $3,054,692  $3,080,791  
        


HighPeak Energy, Inc. 
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations 
(in thousands, except per share data) 
  
  Three Months Ended March 31, 
  2024  2023  
Operating revenues:       
Crude oil sales $282,369  $215,696  
NGL and natural gas sales  5,395   8,098  
Total operating revenues  287,764   223,794  
Operating costs and expenses:       
Crude oil and natural gas production  30,271   32,942  
Production and ad valorem taxes  14,402   12,297  
Exploration and abandonments  498   2,164  
Depletion, depreciation and amortization  130,850   81,131  
Accretion of discount  239   118  
General and administrative  4,685   2,502  
Stock-based compensation  3,798   4,054  
Total operating costs and expenses  184,743   135,208  
Other expense  1   —     
Income from operations  103,020   88,586  
Interest and other income  2,392   30  
Interest expense  (43,634)  (26,972) 
Derivative gain (loss), net  (53,043)  3,120  
Income before income taxes  8,735   64,764  
Income tax expense  2,297   14,507  
Net income $6,438  $50,257  
        
Earnings per share:       
Basic net income $0.05  $0.41  
Diluted net income $0.05  $0.39  
        
Weighted average shares outstanding:       
Basic  125,696   111,055  
Diluted  129,641   117,765  
        
Dividends declared per share $0.040  $0.025  

  

HighPeak Energy, Inc. 
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows 
(in thousands) 
        
  Three Months Ended March 31, 
  2024  2023  
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:        
Net income $6,438  $50,257  
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operations:       
Provision for deferred income taxes  1,688   14,507  
Loss (gain) on derivative instruments  53,043   (3,120) 
Cash paid on settlement of derivative instruments  (5,148)  (2,194) 
Amortization of debt issuance costs  2,053   2,668  
Amortization of original issue discounts on long-term debt  2,453   4,290  
Stock-based compensation expense  3,798   4,054  
Accretion expense  239   118  
Depletion, depreciation and amortization expense  130,850   81,131  
Exploration and abandonment expense  274   1,950  
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:       
Accounts receivable  (14,414)  15,617  
Prepaid expenses, inventory and other assets  (4,722)  (2,567) 
Accounts payable, accrued liabilities and other current liabilities  (5,113)  23,295  
Net cash provided by operating activities  171,439   190,006  
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:        
Additions to crude oil and natural gas properties  (147,698)  (379,103) 
Changes in working capital associated with crude oil and natural gas property additions  1,705   65,062  
Acquisitions of crude oil and natural gas properties  (2,171)  (5,463) 
Other property additions  (59)  (18) 
Net cash used in investing activities  (148,223)  (319,522) 
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:        
Repayments under Term Loan Credit Agreement  (30,000)    
Repurchased shares under buyback program  (8,764)    
Dividends paid  (5,050)  (2,776) 
Dividend equivalents paid  (530)  (282) 
Debt issuance costs  (7)  (544) 
Borrowings under Prior Credit Agreement     150,000  
Proceeds from exercises of stock options     148  
Proceeds from exercises of warrants     2  
Net cash provided by financing activities  (44,351)  146,548  
Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents  (21,135)  17,032  
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period  194,515   30,504  
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $173,380  $47,536  
        


HighPeak Energy, Inc.  
Unaudited Summary Operating Highlights  
        
   Three Months Ended March 31,  
  2024  2023  
Average Daily Sales Volumes:        
Crude oil (Bbls)  39,959   31,507  
NGLs (Bbls)  5,147   3,280  
Natural gas (Mcf)  27,733   14,611  
Total (Boe)  49,729   37,222  
        
Average Realized Prices (excluding effects of derivatives):        
Crude oil per Bbl $77.65  $76.07  
NGL per Bbl $24.94  $27.04  
Natural gas per Mcf $1.33  $2.21  
Total per Boe $63.59  $66.80  
        
Margin Data ($ per Boe):        
Average price $63.59  $66.80  
Lease operating expenses  (6.30)  (8.57) 
Expense workovers  (0.39)  (1.26) 
Production and ad valorem taxes  (3.18)  (3.67) 
  $53.72  $53.30  
        


HighPeak Energy, Inc.  
Unaudited Earnings Per Share Details  
        
   Three Months Ended March 31,  
  2024  2023  
Net income as reported $6,438  $50,257  
Participating basic earnings  (605)  (4,638) 
Basic earnings attributable to common shareholders  5,833   45,619  
Reallocation of participating earnings  1   75  
Diluted net income attributable to common shareholders $5,834  $45,694  
        
Basic weighted average shares outstanding  125,696   111,055  
Dilutive warrants and unvested stock options  1,786   4,588  
Dilutive unvested restricted stock  2,159   2,122  
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding  129,641   117,765  
        
Net income per share attributable to common shareholders:       
Basic $0.05  $0.41  
Diluted $0.05  $0.39  
        


HighPeak Energy, Inc. 
Unaudited Reconciliation of Net Income to EBITDAX, Discretionary Cash Flow and Net Cash Provided by Operations 
(in thousands) 
  
  Three Months Ended March 31, 
  2024  2023  
Net income $6,438  $50,257  
Interest expense  43,634   26,972  
Interest and other income  (2,392)  (30) 
Income tax expense  2,297   14,507  
Depletion, depreciation and amortization  130,850   81,131  
Accretion of discount  239   118  
Exploration and abandonment expense  498   2,164  
Stock based compensation  3,798   4,054  
Derivative related noncash activity  47,895   (5,314) 
Other expense  1   —     
EBITDAX  233,258   173,859  
Cash interest expense  (39,128)  (20,014) 
Other (a)  1,558   (184) 
Discretionary cash flow  195,688   153,661  
Changes in operating assets and liabilities  (24,249)  36,345  
Net cash provided by operating activities $171,439  $190,006  
        
(a) includes interest and other income net of current tax expense, other expense and operating portion of exploration and abandonment expenses. 
        


HighPeak Energy, Inc. 
Unaudited Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted Net Income 
(in thousands, except per share data) 
           
  Three Months Ended March 31, 2024  
  Amounts Amounts per Diluted Share  
Net income $6,438  $0.05   
Derivative loss, net  53,043   0.41   
Stock-based compensation  3,798   0.03   
Income tax adjustment for above items *  (14,947)  (0.12)  
Adjusted net income $48,332  $0.37   
                 
* Assuming 26.3% effective tax rate consistent with overall tax provision             


HighPeak Energy, Inc.  
Unaudited Cash Margin Reconciliation  
(in thousands, except per Boe data)  
        
   Three Months Ended March 31,  
  2024  2023  
        
Crude oil, NGL and natural gas sales revenue $287,764  $223,794  
Less: Lease operating expenses  (28,533)  (28,720) 
Less: Workover expenses  (1,738)  (4,222) 
Less: Production and ad valorem taxes  (14,402)  (12,297) 
Less: General and administrative expenses  (4,685)  (2,502) 
Cash Margin $238,406  $176,053  
Divide by: Sales volumes (MBoe)  4,525.3   3,350.0  
Cash Margin per Boe, excluding effects of derivatives $52.68  $52.55  
        
Cash Margin $238,406  $176,053  
General and administrative expenses $4,685  $2,502  
Divide by: Sales volumes (MBoe)  4,525.3   3,350.0  
Cash Operating Margin per Boe, excluding effects of derivatives $53.72  $53.30  
        




HighPeak Energy, Inc.
 
Unaudited Free Cash Flow Reconciliation
 
(in thousands)
 
     
  Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 
     
Net cash provided by operating activities $171,439  
Changes in operating assets and liabilities  24,249  
Less: Costs incurred excluding acquisitions  (147,698) 
Free cash flow  $47,990  
     

Investor Contact:

Ryan Hightower
Vice President, Business Development
817.850.9204
rhightower@highpeakenergy.com

