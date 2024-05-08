Seer Launches New Technology Access Center in Europe to Expand Accessibility to Unbiased Proteomic Solutions

New Seer Technology Access Center to open in Bonn, Germany



Provides life sciences researchers conducting proteomic studies full-service access to the Seer Proteograph™ Product Suite and mass spectrometry

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., May 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seer, Inc. (Nasdaq: SEER), a leading life sciences company commercializing a disruptive new platform for proteomics, announced the launch of the Seer Technology Access Center (STAC) in Bonn, Germany, providing the European biopharma and life sciences communities with service programs and the latest mass spectrometry technologies to optimize deep, unbiased proteomic studies. The new facility, opening in June, will be located at Life & Brain GmbH, an independent commercial technology provider, on the campus of the University Hospital Bonn. In June 2023, Seer established the first Seer Technology Access Center at the company’s headquarters in Redwood City, California.

The Seer Technology Access Center in Europe will help address an unmet need for researchers who want to conduct deep, unbiased proteomics studies to accelerate biomarker discovery and drug development. The Center provides multiple programs designed to accelerate broad availability of state-of-the-art unbiased proteomics technologies for those seeking to extend the scope of their research, get results faster, and pursue answers to critical biology. At the new facility in Bonn, scientists will have access to Seer’s ProteographTM Product Suite, including the new Proteograph XT Assay Kit, and the latest liquid chromatography-mass spectrometry technologies, all supported by Seer’s world-class technical and scientific team.

“At Seer, our commitment lies in facilitating our clients' seamless access to unbiased proteomics, enabling deep biological insights into health and disease as well as model organism studies,” said Omid Farokhzad, CEO and Chair at Seer. “Our European STAC is tailored to meet the needs of our biopharma customers and collaborators, helping them make proteomic discoveries deeper and faster than ever before with our Proteograph XT Assay and the latest mass spec technologies, potentially leading to the development of more effective medicines and accurate biomarkers.”

“We adopted Seer’s Proteograph platform at Life & Brain more than a year ago and are very impressed by the performance of the Proteograph XT Assay,” said Dr. Per Hoffmann, CCO of Life & Brain. “I am delighted that Seer is using Life & Brain’s facilities to establish the European STAC as this is very complementary to our own proteomics efforts. We have seen great interest in our customer base to add proteomics in addition to our genomics service offerings.”

The STAC in Bonn will launch in June with multiple Proteograph SP100 automation instruments running the Proteograph XT Assay leveraging multiple mass spectrometers. Hundreds of samples per week can be processed on a fully automated workflow with minimal hands-on time, allowing unbiased detection of low abundant proteins and isoforms in complex biosamples that has not been possible before. The workflow increases both throughput and performance substantially, lowering the cost per data point, and thereby enabling more labs to access the power they need to unlock the potential of the proteome.

To learn more about Seer’s Technology Access Center, contact your local Seer representative by requesting a consultation at www.seer.bio .

About Seer

Seer is a life sciences company developing transformative products that open a new gateway to the proteome. Seer’s Proteograph Product Suite is an integrated solution that includes proprietary engineered nanoparticles, consumables, automation instrumentation and software to perform deep, unbiased proteomic analysis at scale in a matter of hours. Seer designed the Proteograph workflow to be efficient and easy to use, leveraging widely adopted laboratory instrumentation to provide a decentralized solution that can be incorporated by nearly any lab. Seer’s Proteograph Product Suite is for research use only and is not intended for diagnostic procedures. For more information, please visit www.seer.bio .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Such forward-looking statements are based on Seer’s beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to it on the date of this press release. Forward-looking statements may involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Seer’s actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These and other risks are described more fully in Seer’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) and other documents that Seer subsequently files with the SEC from time to time. Except to the extent required by law, Seer undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

Investor Contact:

Carrie Mendivil

investor@seer.bio

Media Contact:

Patrick Schmidt

pr@seer.bio