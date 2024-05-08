LifeMD Reports First Quarter 2024 Results; Raises Full Year Revenue Guidance

First quarter revenue increased 33% year-over-year to $44.1 million with telehealth revenue growing 53% versus the year-ago period.



Raising full-year revenue guidance to at least $205 million, up from prior guidance of at least $200 million.

Growth in all business segments, with weight management subscribers growing to 42,000 as of March 31, 2024. As of today, weight management subscribers exceed 50,000.

Including the increase in deferred revenue from prepaid weight management subscriptions, cash-adjusted EBITDA was $4.8 million, a 108% increase versus the comparable measure in the year-ago period. Excluding this increase, adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter was $0.5 million.

Generated $5.2 million of cash flow from operations and a $2.0 million net increase in cash during the first quarter.



NEW YORK, May 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LifeMD, Inc. (Nasdaq: LFMD), a leading provider of virtual primary care services, today reported financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2024.

Management Commentary

“During the first quarter of 2024, LifeMD continued to demonstrate the scalability of our virtual care platform and the alignment of a solid long-term strategy with a current market need. Our focus is on making high quality healthcare accessible for all and we are proud of the impact we are having in this area. We continue to accelerate growth in new patient sign-ups and active subscribers in our GLP-1 weight management business, which alone added over 20,000 net new patients and ended the quarter with over 42,000 subscribers. As of today, we have over 50,000 weight management subscribers on our platform. Moreover, retention for our weight management program remained strong with over 80% of patients starting GLP-1 treatment remaining a patient after 90 days. We also made significant progress on our pharmacy and medical benefits infrastructure and are now seeing prior authorization approval rates between 40-50% for branded GLP-1 treatments. Perhaps most important, our unit economics remain very strong as we continue to achieve a Day 1 return on ad spend of approximately 1.0x with retention that continues to exceed our expectations. I am also particularly proud of our recent announcement to partner with Withings, making us the first telehealth provider to leverage critical metabolic data to drive improved patient outcomes and improved management of chronic conditions and co-morbidities,” said Justin Schreiber, Chairman and CEO of LifeMD.

“Our lifestyle healthcare businesses, led by RexMD®, continued to produce consistent double-digit growth with robust contribution margins that exceeded 30%,” he added. “We continued to make progress on several key fronts that will provide new, long-term growth levers for LifeMD including our Medifast collaboration, acceptance of commercial insurance which we will launch on a limited basis in the second quarter and the launches of two new product categories under RexMD in the second quarter. The strength of our existing businesses coupled with these new initiatives position LifeMD for accelerated growth and profitability in the back half of 2024 and beyond.”

“We continued our strong financial performance during the first quarter with outstanding topline growth led by a 53% increase in telehealth revenue and over $5 million of cash flow from operations. For the fourth consecutive quarter we achieved positive cash flow from operations and generated positive net cash flow. Adjusting for the large increase in deferred revenue related to the continued over-performance in our GLP-1 weight management program, we generated strong cash-adjusted EBITDA and cash flow continued to outperform expectations. Given the strength of our combined telehealth businesses, we are raising our full-year 2024 revenue guidance to at least $205 million, up from prior guidance of at least $200 million,” added Marc Benathen, Chief Financial Officer of LifeMD.

First Quarter Financial Highlights

Revenue increased 33% year-over-year to $44.1 million.

Telehealth revenue increased 53% versus the year-ago period. WorkSimpli revenue increased 3% versus the year-ago period.

Telehealth active subscribers increased 31% over the year-ago period to approximately 235,000 at quarter-end.

WorkSimpli subscribers grew by 8,000 sequentially over the prior quarter as performance in this business rebounded in the back half of the quarter.

Weight management revenue grew 66% sequentially versus the fourth quarter of 2023.

Gross margin expanded to a record 90%, up from 87% in the year-ago period.

GAAP net loss was $7.5 million or $0.19 per share, compared with GAAP net loss of $4.8 million or $0.15 per share in the year-ago period.

Adjusted EBITDA was $0.5 million compared with $2.0 million in the year-ago period (see definition below of this non-GAAP financial measure and reconciliation to GAAP).

Including the $4.3 million increase in deferred revenue during the quarter related to weight management growth, cash-adjusted EBITDA was $4.8 million, up 108% versus the comparable measure in the year-ago period (see definition below of this non-GAAP financial measure and reconciliation to GAAP).

Adjusted diluted EPS was $0.01 compared with $0.06 in the year-ago period (see definition below of this non-GAAP financial measure and reconciliation to GAAP).

Generated $5.2 million of cash flow from operations and positive net cash flow. LifeMD exited the quarter with $35.1 million of cash, an increase of $2.0 million on a net cash flow basis versus the prior quarter driven by continued strong cash flow from operations.



First Quarter Key Performance Metrics ($ in 000s) Three Months Ended March 31, Y-o-Y Key Performance Metrics 2024 2023 % Growth Revenue Telehealth $ 30,841 $ 20,203 53% WorkSimpli $ 13,303 $ 12,924 3% Total Revenue $ 44,144 $ 33,126 33% Subscription Revenue as % of Total 97% 94% 3% Active Subscribers Telehealth Active Subscribers 235,452 179,933 31% WorkSimpli Active Subscribers 166,352 173,333 -4% Total Active Subscribers 401,804 353,266 14%

Financial Guidance



For the second quarter of 2024, the Company expects:

Revenue to be between $48 million and $50 million.

Adjusted EBITDA to be between $2 million and $3 million.

Cash-adjusted EBITDA (adjusted EBITDA including the increase in Deferred Revenue from multi-month, prepaid subscriptions primarily from our weight management program) to be between $6 million and $7 million.



For the full year 2024, the Company expects:

Revenue to be at least $205 million, raised from previous guidance of at least $200 million.

Reaffirming adjusted EBITDA guidance to be between $18 million and $22 million.

About LifeMD



LifeMD is a leading provider of virtual primary care. LifeMD offers telemedicine, laboratory and pharmacy services, and specialized treatment across more than 200 conditions including primary care, men’s and women's health, weight management and hormone therapy. The Company leverages a vertically-integrated, proprietary digital care platform, a 50-state affiliated medical group and a U.S.-based patient care center to increase access to high-quality and affordable care. For more information, please visit LifeMD.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements



This news release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended; Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended; and the safe harbor provision of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release may be identified by the use of words such as: “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “project,” “should,” “plan,” “will,” “may,” “intend,” “estimate,” predict,” “continue,” and “potential,” or, in each case, their negative or other variations or comparable terminology referencing future periods. Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our financial outlook and guidance, short and long-term business performance and operations, future revenues and earnings, regulatory developments, legal events or outcomes, ability to comply with complex and evolving regulations, market conditions and trends, new or expanded products and offerings, growth strategies, underlying assumptions, and the effects of any of the foregoing on our future results of operations or financial condition.

Forward-looking statements are not historical facts and are not assurances of future performance. Rather, these statements are based on our current expectations, beliefs, and assumptions regarding future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated and unanticipated events and trends, the economy, and other future conditions, including the impact of any of the aforementioned on our future business. As forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent risk, uncertainties, and changes in circumstances and assumptions that are difficult to predict, including some of which are out of our control. Consequently, our actual results, performance, and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, “Risk Factors” identified in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, our most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and any amendments thereto. Even if our actual results, performance, or financial condition are consistent with forward-looking statements contained in such filings, they may not be indicative of our actual results, performance, or financial condition in subsequent periods.

Any forward-looking statement made in the news release is based on information currently available to us as of the date on which this release is made. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable law or regulation.

LIFEMD, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

March 31, 2024

December 31, 2023

(Unaudited)

ASSETS Current Assets Cash $ 35,110,929 $ 33,146,725 Accounts receivable, net 5,336,491 5,277,250 Product deposit 288,938 485,850 Inventory, net 2,373,640 2,759,932 Other current assets 1,298,737 934,510 Total Current Assets 44,408,735 42,604,267 Non-current Assets Equipment, net 585,980 476,303 Right of use assets 1,674,014 594,897 Capitalized software, net 12,023,248 11,795,979 Intangible assets, net 2,763,297 3,009,263 Total Non-current Assets 17,046,539 15,876,442 Total Assets $ 61,455,274 $ 58,480,709 LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIT) Current Liabilities Accounts payable $ 12,395,032 $ 11,084,855 Accrued expenses 14,555,480 13,937,494 Notes payable, net 115,907 327,597 Current operating lease liabilities 447,559 603,180 Current portion of long-term debt 3,958,333 - Deferred revenue 13,202,757 8,828,598 Total Current Liabilities 44,675,068 34,781,724 Long-term Liabilities Long-term debt, net 14,069,838 17,927,727 Noncurrent operating lease liabilities 1,311,452 73,849 Contingent consideration 100,000 131,250 Total Liabilities 60,156,358 52,914,550 Commitments and Contingencies Mezzanine Equity Preferred Stock, $0.0001 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized

Series B Convertible Preferred Stock, $0.0001 par value; 5,000 shares authorized, zero shares issued and outstanding, liquidation value, $0 per share as of March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023 - - Stockholders’ Equity (Deficit) Series A Preferred Stock, $0.0001 par value; 1,610,000 shares authorized, 1,400,000 shares issued and outstanding, liquidation value approximately $25.55 per share as of March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023 140 140 Common Stock, $0.01 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized, 40,731,676 and 38,358,641 shares issued, 40,628,636 and 38,255,601 outstanding as of March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively 407,317 383,586 Additional paid-in capital 220,721,095 217,550,583 Accumulated deficit (221,810,154 ) (214,265,236 ) Treasury stock, 103,040 shares, at cost, as of March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023 (163,701 ) (163,701 ) Total LifeMD, Inc. Stockholders’ (Deficit) Equity (845,303 ) 3,505,372 Non-controlling interest 2,144,219 2,060,787 Total Stockholders’ Equity 1,298,916 5,566,159 Total Liabilities, Mezzanine Equity and Stockholders’ Equity (Deficit) $ 61,455,274 $ 58,480,709





LIFEMD, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31,

2024 2023 Revenues Telehealth revenue, net $ 30,841,402 $ 20,202,803 WorkSimpli revenue, net 13,302,862 12,923,532 Total revenues, net 44,144,264 33,126,335 Cost of revenues Cost of telehealth revenue 4,194,595 3,920,182 Cost of WorkSimpli revenue 405,582 294,787 Total cost of revenues 4,600,177 4,214,969 Gross profit 39,544,087 28,911,366 Expenses Selling and marketing expenses 24,173,880 16,717,645 General and administrative expenses 15,305,732 10,602,763 Other operating expenses 2,300,447 1,704,765 Development costs 2,087,232 1,183,599 Customer service expenses 1,848,041 1,555,404 Total expenses 45,715,332 31,764,176 Operating loss (6,171,245 ) (2,852,810 ) Other expenses Interest expense, net (477,678 ) (264,465 ) Loss on debt extinguishment - (325,198 ) Net loss (6,648,923 ) (3,442,473 ) Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 119,432 565,983 Net loss attributable to LifeMD, Inc. (6,768,355 ) (4,008,456 ) Preferred stock dividends (776,563 ) (776,563 ) Net loss attributable to LifeMD, Inc. common stockholders $ (7,544,918 ) $ (4,785,019 ) Basic loss per share attributable to LifeMD, Inc. common stockholders $ (0.19 ) $ (0.15 ) Diluted loss per share attributable to LifeMD, Inc. common stockholders $ (0.19 ) $ (0.15 ) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding: Basic 39,242,237 31,680,776 Diluted 39,242,237 31,680,776





LIFEMD, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended March 31,

2024 2023 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net loss $ (6,648,923 ) $ (3,442,473 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Amortization of debt discount 100,444 38,461 Amortization of capitalized software 1,787,404 1,088,645 Amortization of intangibles 245,966 233,560 Accretion of consideration payable 13,644 65,478 Depreciation of fixed assets 65,915 47,651 Loss (gain) on debt extinguishment - 325,198 Operating lease payments 206,809 184,333 Stock compensation expense 2,544,430 2,663,514 Changes in Assets and Liabilities Accounts receivable (59,241) (102,249 ) Product deposit 196,912 (119,014 ) Inventory 386,292 320,781 Other current assets (364,227 ) (387,041 ) Operating lease liabilities (203,944 ) (193,546 ) Deferred revenue 4,374,159 348,039 Accounts payable 1,310,177 (3,203,759 ) Accrued expenses 1,246,342 97,803 Other operating activity - (579,319 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 5,202,159 (2,613,938 ) CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES Cash paid for capitalized software costs (2,014,673 ) (1,777,983 ) Purchase of equipment (175,592 ) (33,656 ) Net cash used in investing activities (2,190,265 ) (1,811,639 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Proceeds from long-term debt, net - 14,473,002 Proceeds from notes payable - 2,000,000 Cash proceeds from exercise of options 7,813 - Preferred stock dividends (776,563 ) (776,563 ) Net payments for membership interest of WorkSimpli - (306,514 ) Contingent consideration payment for ResumeBuild (31,250 ) (62,500 ) Distributions to non-controlling interest (36,000 ) (36,000 ) Repayment of notes payable, net of prepayment penalty (211,690 ) (3,299,959 ) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (1,047,690 ) 11,991,466 Net increase in cash 1,964,204 7,565,889 Cash at beginning of period 33,146,725 3,958,957 Cash at end of period $ 35,110,929 $ 11,524,846 Cash paid for interest Cash paid during the period for interest $ 644,919 $ 273,000 Non-cash investing and financing activities: Cashless exercise of options $ 641 $ - Cashless exercise of warrants $ 12,685 $ - Stock issued for noncontingent consideration payments $ 642,000 $ 642,000 Warrants issued for debt instruments $ - $ 873,100 Right of use asset $ 1,285,926 $ 93,115 Right of use lease liability $ 1,285,926 $ 93,115

About the Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures:

To supplement our financial information presented in accordance with GAAP, we use adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EPS as non-GAAP financial measures to clarify and enhance an understanding of past performance. We believe that the presentation of these financial measures enhances an investor’s understanding of our financial performance. We further believe that these financial measures are useful financial metrics to assess our operating performance from period-to-period by excluding certain items that we believe are not representative of our core business. We use certain financial measures for business planning purposes and in measuring our performance relative to that of our competitors.

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as income (loss) attributable to common shareholders before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, accretion, financing transaction expense, non-controlling interests, foreign currency translation, inventory valuation, sales return reserves, litigation costs, loss on debt extinguishment, dividends, insurance acceptance and Sarbanes-Oxley readiness, acquisition costs, severance expenses and stock-based compensation expense. We have provided below a reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA to net loss attributable to common shareholders, its most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

Cash-adjusted EBITDA is defined as adjusted EBITDA before the change in the Company's deferred revenue balance from the most recent fiscal year-end. We have provided below a reconciliation of Cash adjusted EBITDA to adjusted EBITDA.

Adjusted EPS is defined as the diluted net loss attributable to LifeMD, Inc common shareholders before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, accretion, financing transaction expense, non-controlling interests, foreign currency translation, inventory valuation, sales return reserves, litigation costs, loss on debt extinguishment, dividends, insurance acceptance and Sarbanes-Oxley readiness, acquisition costs, severance expenses and stock-based compensation expense. We have provided below a reconciliation of adjusted EPS to Diluted loss per share attributable to LifeMD, Inc common shareholders, its most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

We believe the above financial measures are commonly used by investors to evaluate our performance and that of our competitors. However, our use of the terms adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EPS may vary from that of others in our industry. Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EPS should not be considered as an alternative to net loss before taxes, net loss per share, operating loss or any other performance measures derived in accordance with GAAP as measures of performance.

Reconciliation of GAAP Net Loss to Adjusted EBITDA to Cash-Adjusted EBITDA

(in whole numbers, unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31,

2024

2023

Net loss attributable to common shareholders $ (7,544,918 ) $ (4,785,019 ) Interest expense (excluding amortization of debt discount) 377,234 113,812 Depreciation, amortization and accretion expense 2,112,929 1,435,334 Amortization of debt discount 100,444 38,461 Loss on debt extinguishment - 325,198 Financing transactions expense 172,229 144,451 Litigation costs 182,547 72,800 Inventory and reserve adjustments 302,629 99,639 Severance costs 160,495 - Acquisitions expenses - 25,126 Insurance acceptance readiness 706,341 - Sarbanes Oxley readiness 159,908 - Accrued interest on Series B Convertible Preferred Stock - 112,192 Foreign exchange (gain) loss (26,248

) 355,622 Taxes - - Dividends 1,079,380 812,563 Stock-based compensation expense 2,544,430 2,663,514 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 119,432 565,983 Adjusted EBITDA $ 446,832 $ 1,979,676 Change in Deferred Revenue 4,374,159 348,039 Cash-Adjusted EBITDA $ 4,820,991 $ 2,327,715



