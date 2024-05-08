Jones Soda Sets First Quarter 2024 Conference Call for Tuesday, May 14, 2024, at 4:30 p.m. ET

SEATTLE, May 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jones Soda Co. (CSE: JSDA, OTCQB: JSDA) (“Jones Soda” or the “Company”), a beverage innovation company focused on developing, marketing and distributing cutting edge consumer drink and wellness products and a leading brand in the cannabis infused beverage category space, will hold a conference call on Tuesday, May 14, 2024, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time to discuss its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024. The financial results will be reported in a press release prior to the conference call.



Jones Soda management will host the conference call, followed by a live question-and-answer period. The Company will be showcasing various updates through a visual presentation, so participation is encouraged through the Zoom registration link provided below. Investors and analysts are also encouraged to join in with any questions they would like management to address.

Date: Tuesday, May 14, 2024

Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (1:30 p.m. Pacific time)

Toll-free dial-in number: 1-877-407-0784

International dial-in number: 1-201-689-8560

Zoom Registration Link: https://incommconferencing.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_QjoRqjhyT6yUiYdyuFtQaw

Conference ID: 13744440

Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Gateway Group at 1-949-574-3860.

The conference call will be available for replay via a webcast here and the investor relations section of the Company’s website at www.jonessoda.com.

A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available after 7:30 p.m. Eastern time on the same day through May 28, 2024.

Toll-free replay number: 1-844-512-2921

International replay number: 1-412-317-6671

Replay ID: 13744440

About Jones Soda Co.

Jones Soda Co.® (CSE: JSDA, OTCQB: JSDA) is a leading craft soda manufacturer with a subsidiary dedicated to cannabis products. The company markets and distributes premium craft sodas under the Jones® Soda brand, and a variety of cannabis products under the Mary Jones brand. Jones' mainstream soda line is sold across North America in glass bottles, cans and on fountain through traditional beverage outlets, restaurants and alternative accounts. The company is headquartered in Seattle, Washington. For more information, visit www.jonessoda.com, www.myjones.com, www.drinklemoncocco.com, or https://gomaryjones.com.

Company Contact:

David Knight

President and CEO

1-206-624-3357

Investor Relations Contact:

Cody Cree

Gateway Group, Inc.

1-949-574-3860

JSDA@gateway-grp.com