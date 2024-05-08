RCM Technologies, Inc. Announces First-Quarter Results

PENNSAUKEN, N.J., May 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RCM Technologies, Inc. (NasdaqGM: RCMT), a premier provider of business and technology solutions designed to enhance and maximize the operational performance of its customers through the adaptation and deployment of advanced engineering, specialty health care, and information technology services, today announced financial results for the thirteen weeks ended March 30, 2024.



RCM Technologies reported revenue of $71.9 million for the thirteen weeks ended March 30, 2024 (the current quarter), an increase of 7.2% compared to $67.1 million for the thirteen weeks ended April 1, 2023 (the comparable prior quarter). Gross profit was $20.4 million for the current quarter, a 7.1% increase compared to $19.0 million for the comparable prior quarter. The Company experienced GAAP net income of $4.0 million, or $0.48 per diluted share, for the current quarter compared to $3.8 million, or $0.41 per diluted share, for the comparable prior quarter. The Company experienced adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) of $6.8 million for the current quarter compared to $6.1 million for the comparable prior quarter. The Company experienced $0.53 of adjusted net income per diluted share (non-GAAP) for the current quarter as compared to $0.41 for the comparable prior quarter.

Bradley Vizi, Executive Chairman of RCM Technologies, commented, “Our breadth of strategic focus is widening and deepening throughout the organization, with all teams executing on current initiatives while seeding new initiatives designed to propel growth well into the future.”

Kevin Miller, Chief Financial Officer of RCM Technologies, commented, “In the first quarter, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EPS increased 11.1% and 30.4%, respectively. Cash conversion increased both sequentially and year over year. We anticipate continued improvement in cash flow from operations in each of the next two quarters.”

Conference Call

On Thursday, May 9, 2024, RCM Technologies will host a conference call to discuss these results. The call will begin at 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time. The dial-in number is (800) 285-6670.

About RCM

RCM Technologies (NasdaqGM: RCMT) is a business and technology solutions provider with world-class talent in key market segments. We help design, build, and enable the Industries of Tomorrow, Today. Operating at the intersection of resources, critical infrastructure and modernization of industries through advanced technologies, RCM is a provider of services in Health Care, Engineering, Aerospace & Defense, Process & Industrial, Life Sciences and Data & Solutions. www.rcmt.com .

The statements contained in this release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements within the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. They are subject to various risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause the Company’s actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These statements often include words such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “continue,” “estimate,” “project,” “intend,” “believe,” “plan,” “seek,” “could,” “can,” “should,” “are confident” or similar expressions. In addition, statements that are not historical should also be considered forward-looking statements. These statements are based on assumptions that we have made in light of our experience in the industry, and our perceptions of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments, and other factors we believe are appropriate in these circumstances. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, those relating to demand for the Company’s services, expectations regarding our future revenues and other financial results, such as cash flows, our pipeline, and potential project wins, and our expectations for investment and growth in our business. Such statements are based on current expectations that involve several known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, which may cause actual events to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Risk, uncertainties, and other factors may emerge from time to time that could cause the Company’s actual results to differ from those indicated by the forward-looking statements. Investors are directed to consider such risks, uncertainties, and other factors described in documents filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. The Company assumes no obligation (and expressly disclaims any such obligation) to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information or future events or developments, except as may be required by law.

RCM Technologies, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited)

(In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts)

Thirteen Weeks Ended March 30,

2024 April 1,

2023 Revenue $71,939 $67,124 Cost of services 51,572 48,100 Gross profit 20,367 19,024 Selling, general and administrative 14,199 13,396 Depreciation and amortization of property and equipment 287 271 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 45 45 Gain on sale of assets - (395 ) Operating income 5,836 5,707 Other expense, net 426 407 Income before income taxes 5,410 5,300 Income tax expense 1,458 1,463 Net income $3,952 $3,837 Diluted net earnings per share data $0.48 $0.41 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 8,170,839 9,401,867







RCM Technologies, Inc.

Supplemental Operating Results on a Non-GAAP Basis

(Unaudited)

(In Thousands)

The following non-GAAP measures, which adjust for the categories of expenses described below, are non-GAAP financial measures. Our management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures (“Adjusted operating income,” “EBITDA” and “Adjusted EBITDA”) are useful information for investors, shareholders, and other stakeholders of our Company in gauging our results of operations on an ongoing basis and to enhance investors’ overall understanding of our current financial performance and period-to-period comparisons. Adjusted operating income, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered alternatives to net income as an indicator of performance. In addition, Adjusted operating income, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not take into account changes in certain assets and liabilities and interest and income taxes that can affect cash flows. We do not intend the presentation of these non-GAAP measures to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for results prepared in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP measures should be read-only in conjunction with our consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP.

The following unaudited table presents the Company’s GAAP net income and the corresponding adjustments used to calculate Adjusted operating income, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA for the thirteen ended March 30, 2024 and April 1, 2023.

Thirteen Weeks Ended March 30,

2024 April 1,

2023 GAAP operating income $5,836 $5,707 Adjustments Gain on sale of assets - (395 ) Equity compensation 635 496 Adjusted operating income (non-GAAP) $6,471 $5,808 GAAP net income $3,952 $3,837 Income tax expense 1,458 1,463 Interest expense, net 478 360 Depreciation of property and equipment 287 271 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 45 45 EBITDA (non-GAAP) $6,220 $5,976 Adjustments Gain on sale of assets - (395 ) (Gain) loss on foreign currency transactions (52 ) 47 Equity compensation 635 496 Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) $6,803 $6,124







RCM Technologies, Inc.

Supplemental Operating Results on a Non-GAAP Basis (Continued)

(Unaudited)

(In Thousands)

Thirteen Weeks Ended March 30,

2024 April 1,

2023 GAAP net income $3,952 $3,837 Adjustments Gain on sale of assets - (395 ) (Gain) loss on foreign currency transactions (52 ) 47 Equity compensation 635 496 Tax impact from normalized rate (174 ) (136 ) Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) $4,361 $3,849 GAAP diluted net earnings per share $0.48 $0.41 Adjustments Gain on sale of assets - (0.04 ) (Gain) loss on foreign currency transactions 0.00 0.00 Equity compensation 0.08 0.05 Tax impact from normalized rate (0.03 ) (0.01 ) Adjusted diluted net earnings per share (non-GAAP) $0.53 $0.41







RCM Technologies, Inc.

Summary of Selected Income Statement Data

(Unaudited)

(In Thousands)

Thirteen Weeks Ended March 30, 2024 Specialty

Health Care Engineering Life Sciences

and IT Consolidated Revenue $38,182 $23,505 $10,252 $71,939 Cost of services 27,108 18,003 6,461 51,572 Gross profit $11,074 $5,502 $3,791 $20,367 Gross profit margin 29.0 % 23.4 % 37.0 % 28.3 %





Thirteen Weeks Ended April 1, 2023 Specialty

Health Care Engineering Life Sciences

and IT Consolidated Revenue $39,130 $18,490 $9,504 $67,124 Cost of services 27,458 14,444 6,198 48,100 Gross profit $11,672 $4,046 $3,306 $19,024 Gross profit margin 29.8 % 21.9 % 34.8 % 28.3 %







RCM Technologies, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)

(In Thousands, Except Share Amounts)

March 30, December 30, 2024 2023 (Unaudited) Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $2,099 $6,284 Accounts receivable, net 73,486 70,690 Transit accounts receivable 9,722 8,891 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 4,515 4,637 Total current assets 89,822 90,502 Property and equipment, net 4,386 4,005 Deposits 290 313 Deferred income taxes, foreign 53 55 Goodwill 22,147 22,147 Operating right of use asset 3,147 2,779 Intangible assets, net 638 683 Total other assets 26,275 25,977 Total assets $120,483 $120,484





Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued expenses $13,596 $12,454 Transit accounts payable 31,715 31,102 Accrued payroll and related costs 12,174 11,203 Finance lease payable 116 233 Income taxes payable 778 330 Operating right of use liability 615 693 Contingent consideration from acquisitions 300 300 Deferred revenue 3,514 1,881 Total current liabilities 62,808 58,196 Deferred income taxes, net, foreign 185 187 Deferred income taxes, net, domestic 1,619 1,568 Contingent consideration from acquisitions, net of current position 1,671 1,671 Operating right of use liability, net of current position 2,644 2,268 Borrowings under line of credit 22,159 30,804 Total liabilities 91,086 94,694 Contingencies (note 15) - - Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock, $1.00 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued or outstanding - - Common stock, $0.05 par value; 40,000,000 shares authorized; 17,775,693 shares issued and 7,947,087 shares outstanding at

March 30, 2024 and 17,673,427 shares issued and 7,844,821 shares

outstanding at December 30, 2023 887 882 Additional paid-in capital 116,256 116,579 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (2,840 ) (2,813 ) Accumulated deficit (15,313 ) (19,265 ) Treasury stock, 9,828,606 shares at March 30, 2024 and December 30, 2023, at cost (69,593 ) (69,593 ) Total stockholders’ equity 29,397 25,790 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $120,483 $120,484







RCM Technologies, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)

(In Thousands)

Thirteen Weeks Ended March 30,

2024 April 1,

2023 Net income $3,952 $3,837 Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash used in operating activities 1,250 703 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (2,802 ) (8,035 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets 120 960 Net of transit accounts receivable and payable (219 ) 1,472 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 1,345 (1,667 ) Accrued payroll and related costs 976 2,404 Right of use liabilities (304 ) (348 ) Income taxes payable 451 141 Deferred revenue 1,633 (310 ) Deposits 24 11 Total adjustments 2,474 (4,669 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 6,426 (832 ) Net cash used in investing activities (669 ) (332 ) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (9,714 ) 2,416 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (228 ) 234 (Decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents ($ 4,185 ) $1,486



