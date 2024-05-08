SuRo Capital Corp. Reports First Quarter 2024 Financial Results

| Source: SuRo Capital Corp. SuRo Capital Corp.

Net Asset Value of $7.17 Per Share as of March 31, 2024

Completed $35 Million in New Investments Year-to-Date

NEW YORK, May 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SuRo Capital Corp. (“SuRo Capital”, the “Company”, “we”, “us”, and “our”) (Nasdaq: SSSS) today announced its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2024. Net assets totaled approximately $181.7 million, or $7.17 per share, at March 31, 2024, as compared to $7.99 per share at December 31, 2023 and $7.59 per share at March 31, 2023.

“We are pleased to share that we have deployed more capital in the last four months than in any period in the last two years. During the first quarter, we added one new portfolio company through a $10.0 million primary investment in Supplying Demand, Inc. (d/b/a Liquid Death), a CPG lifestyle beverage brand focused on still water, sparkling water, and teas. Subsequent to quarter-end, we completed a $10.0 million investment in Canva, Inc., a leading design software and collaboration platform with over 170 million monthly users. We also made a $15.0 million investment in CW Opportunity 2 LP, an SPV that will invest in CoreWeave, Inc., an AI cloud computing provider offering a suite of NVIDIA GPUs on top of its fast and flexible infrastructure,” said Mark Klein, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of SuRo Capital.

“With these exciting new additions to our portfolio, and over $45.0 million in investable capital, we remain steadfast in our belief that there continue to be high-quality opportunities available at attractive prices that allow us to be both opportunistic and judicious with the deployment of capital,” Mr. Klein continued.

“As we have consistently demonstrated, SuRo Capital is committed to initiatives that enhance shareholder value, and we believe the market is currently undervaluing our portfolio. Given the discount our stock has traded at compared to net asset value per share, we believe our recent modified Dutch Auction tender offer was an efficient and accretive deployment of capital. As announced in the first quarter and executed subsequent to quarter-end, the modified Dutch Auction tender offer resulted in the purchase of 2.0 million shares of common stock for $4.70 per share. Further, we continue to monitor leveraging the remaining $20.7 million authorized under our active Share Repurchase Program,” concluded Mr. Klein.

Investment Portfolio as of March 31, 2024

At March 31, 2024, SuRo Capital held positions in 38 portfolio companies – 35 privately held and 3 publicly held, some of which may be subject to certain lock-up provisions – with an aggregate fair value of approximately $175.0 million, excluding short-term US treasuries. The Company’s top five portfolio company investments accounted for approximately 51% of the total portfolio at fair value as of March 31, 2024.

Top Five Investments as of March 31, 2024

Portfolio Company ($ in millions)Cost Basis Fair Value
 % of Total Portfolio
Learneo, Inc.$15.0 $43.0 24.6%
ServiceTitan, Inc. 10.0  13.4 7.7 
Blink Health, Inc.   15.0  11.6 6.6 
Locus Robotics Corp. 10.0  10.9 6.2 
StormWind, LLC 6.4  10.6 6.1 
Total$56.4 $89.5 51.1%

__________________

Note: Total may not sum due to rounding.

First Quarter 2024 Investment Portfolio Activity

During the three months ended March 31, 2024, SuRo Capital made the following investment, excluding short-term US treasuries:

Portfolio CompanyInvestmentTransaction DateAmount
Supplying Demand, Inc. (d/b/a Liquid Death)Series F-1 Preferred Shares1/18/2024$10.0 million
    

During the three months ended March 31, 2024, SuRo Capital exited the following investments, excluding short-term US treasuries:

Portfolio CompanyTransaction DateQuantity SoldAverage Net Share Price(1)Net
Proceeds 		Realized Gain/(Loss)
Nextdoor Holdings, Inc.(2)Various112,420$1.92$0.2 million$(0.4 million)
PSQ Holdings, Inc. (d/b/a PublicSquare) – Public Warrants(3)Various100,000$1.03$0.1 million$0.1 million
      

__________________

(1) The average net share price is the net share price realized after deducting all commissions and fees on the sale(s), if applicable.
(2) As of February 23, 2024, SuRo Capital had sold its remaining Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. public common shares.
(3) As of March 31, 2024, SuRo Capital held 2,296,037 remaining PSQ Holdings, Inc. (d/b/a PublicSquare) public warrants.

Subsequent to quarter-end through May 8, 2024, SuRo Capital made the following investments, excluding short-term US treasuries:

Portfolio CompanyInvestmentTransaction DateAmount
Canva, Inc.Common Shares4/17/2024$10.0 million
CW Opportunity 2 LPClass A Interest5/7/2024$15.0 million
    

First Quarter 2024 Financial Results

 Quarter Ended
March 31, 2024		 Quarter Ended
March 31, 2023
$ in millions per share(1)
 $ in millions
 per share(1)
     
Net investment loss$(3.2) $(0.13) $(4.2) $(0.15)
     
Net realized gain/(loss) on investments (0.4)  (0.02)  0.2   0.01 
     
Net change in unrealized appreciation/(depreciation) of investments (18.4)  (0.73)  8.6   0.30 
     
Net increase/(decrease) in net assets resulting from operations – basic (2)$(22.1) $(0.88) $4.6  $0.16 
     
Stock-based compensation 0.4   0.06   0.4   0.04 
     
Increase/(decrease) in net asset value(2)$(21.6) $(0.82) $5.0  $0.20 

__________________    

(1) Based on basic weighted-average number of shares outstanding for the relevant period.
(2) Total may not sum due to rounding.

Weighted-average common basic shares outstanding were approximately 25.4 million and 28.4 million for the quarters ended March 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively. As of March 31, 2024, there were 25,353,284 shares of the Company’s common stock outstanding.

SuRo Capital’s liquid assets were approximately $84.6 million as of March 31, 2024, consisting of cash, short-term US Treasuries, and securities of publicly traded portfolio companies not subject to lock-up restrictions at quarter-end.

Modified Dutch Auction Tender Offer

On February 14, 2024, our Board of Directors authorized a modified Dutch Auction tender offer (the “Tender Offer”) to purchase up to 2.0 million shares of our common stock at a price per share not less than $4.00 and not greater than $5.00 in $0.10 increments, using available cash. In accordance with the Tender Offer, following the expiration of the Tender Offer at 5:00 P.M. Eastern Time on April 1, 2024, the Company repurchased 2,000,000 shares at a price of $4.70 per share, representing 7.9% of its outstanding shares. The per share purchase price of properly tendered shares represents 58.8% of net asset value per share as of December 31, 2023.

Share Repurchase Program

Under the Share Repurchase Program, the Company may repurchase its outstanding common stock in the open market, provided it complies with the prohibitions under its insider trading policies and procedures and the applicable provisions of the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.

Since inception of the Share Repurchase Program in August 2017, SuRo Capital has repurchased over 6.0 million shares of its common stock for an aggregate purchase price of approximately $39.3 million. This does not include repurchases under various tender offers during this time period. The dollar value of shares that may yet be purchased by SuRo Capital under the Share Repurchase Program is approximately $20.7 million. The Share Repurchase Program is authorized through October 31, 2024.

Conference Call and Webcast

Management will hold a conference call and webcast for investors at 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET) on May 8, 2024. The conference call access number for U.S. participants is 866-580-3963, and the conference call access number for participants outside the U.S. is +1 786-697-3501. The conference ID number for both access numbers is 6890583. Additionally, interested parties can listen to a live webcast of the call from the "Investor Relations" section of SuRo Capital’s website at www.surocap.com. An archived replay of the webcast will also be available for 12 months following the live presentation.

A replay of the conference call may be accessed until 5:00 p.m. PT (8:00 p.m. ET) on May 15, 2024 by dialing 866-583-1035 (U.S.) or +44 (0) 20 3451 9993 (International) and using conference ID number 6890583.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements included herein, including statements regarding SuRo Capital's beliefs, expectations, intentions, or strategies for the future, may constitute "forward-looking statements". SuRo Capital cautions you that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and that actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected or implied in these statements. All forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including the impact of any market volatility that may be detrimental to our business, our portfolio companies, our industry, and the global economy, that could cause actual results to differ materially from the plans, intentions, and expectations reflected in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. Risk factors, cautionary statements, and other conditions which could cause SuRo Capital's actual results to differ from management's current expectations are contained in SuRo Capital's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. SuRo Capital undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this press release.

About SuRo Capital Corp.

SuRo Capital Corp. (Nasdaq: SSSS) is a publicly traded investment fund that seeks to invest in high-growth, venture-backed private companies. The fund seeks to create a portfolio of high-growth emerging private companies via a repeatable and disciplined investment approach, as well as to provide investors with access to such companies through its publicly traded common stock. SuRo Capital is headquartered in New York, NY and has offices in San Francisco, CA. Connect with the company on X, LinkedIn, and at www.surocap.com.

Contact
SuRo Capital Corp.
(212) 931-6331
IR@surocap.com


SURO CAPITAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF ASSETS AND LIABILITIES (UNAUDITED)

 March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023
ASSETS   
Investments at fair value:   
Non-controlled/non-affiliate investments (cost of $170,371,625 and $160,994,161, respectively)$140,167,986  $147,167,535 
Non-controlled/affiliate investments (cost of $32,733,009 and $32,775,940, respectively) 22,871,704   24,931,333 
Controlled investments (cost of $18,771,097 and $18,771,097, respectively) 11,975,881   11,982,381 
Total Portfolio Investments 175,015,571   184,081,249 
Investments in U.S. Treasury bills (cost of $29,245,079 and $63,792,704, respectively) 29,621,913   63,810,855 
Total Investments (cost of $251,120,810 and $276,333,902, respectively) 204,637,484   247,892,104 
Cash 50,814,399   28,178,352 
Escrow proceeds receivable 236,303   309,293 
Interest and dividends receivable 137,657   132,607 
Deferred financing costs 577,900   594,726 
Prepaid expenses and other assets(1) 467,149   494,602 
Total Assets 256,870,892   277,601,684 
LIABILITIES   
Accounts payable and accrued expenses(1) 1,270,583   346,308 
Dividends payable 44,700   152,523 
6.00% Notes due December 30, 2026(2) 73,834,474   73,745,207 
Total Liabilities 75,149,757   74,244,038 
Net Assets$181,721,135  $203,357,646 
NET ASSETS   
Common stock, par value $0.01 per share (100,000,000 authorized; 25,353,284 and 25,445,805 issued and outstanding, respectively)$253,533  $254,458 
Paid-in capital in excess of par 248,883,867   248,454,107 
Accumulated net investment loss (7,527,013)  (4,304,111)
Accumulated net realized loss on investments, net of distributions (12,772,846)  (12,348,772)
Accumulated net unrealized appreciation/(depreciation) of investments (47,116,406)  (28,698,036)
Net Assets$181,721,135  $203,357,646 
Net Asset Value Per Share$7.17  $7.99 

__________________________________________________

(1)This balance includes a right of use asset and corresponding operating lease liability, respectively.
(2)As of March 31, 2023, the 6.00% Notes due December 30, 2026 (effective interest rate of 6.53%) had a face value $75,000,000. As of December 31, 2022, the 6.00% Notes due December 30, 2026 (effective interest rate of 6.53%) had a face value $75,000,000.
  

SURO CAPITAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED)

  Three Months Ended March 31,
   2024   2023 
INVESTMENT INCOME    
Non-controlled/non-affiliate investments:    
Interest income(1) $242,007  $49,475 
Dividend income  21,875   63,145 
Controlled investments:    
Interest income  435,000   236,000 
Interest income from U.S. Treasury bills  829,209   950,462 
Total Investment Income  1,528,091   1,299,082 
OPERATING EXPENSES    
Compensation expense  2,185,318   2,136,754 
Directors’ fees  171,113   160,565 
Professional fees  728,559   990,834 
Interest expense  1,214,267   1,213,286 
Income tax expense  2,100   529,780 
Other expenses  449,636   489,628 
Total Operating Expenses  4,750,993   5,520,847 
Net Investment Loss  (3,222,902)  (4,221,765)
Realized Gain/(Loss) on Investments:    
Non-controlled/non-affiliated investments  (484,141)  189,343 
Non-controlled/affiliate investments  60,067    
Net Realized Gain/(Loss) on Investments  (424,074)  189,343 
Change in Unrealized Appreciation/(Depreciation) of Investments:    
Non-controlled/non-affiliated investments  (16,395,171)  (2,063,577)
Non-controlled/affiliate investments  (2,016,699)  (1,320,364)
Controlled investments  (6,500)  12,032,872 
Net Change in Unrealized Appreciation/(Depreciation) of Investments  (18,418,370)  8,648,931 
Net Change in Net Assets Resulting from Operations $(22,065,346) $4,616,509 
Net Change in Net Assets Resulting from Operations per Common Share:    
Basic $(0.87) $0.16 
Diluted(2) $(0.87) $0.16 
Weighted-Average Common Shares Outstanding   
Basic  25,393,490   28,378,529 
Diluted(2)  25,393,490   28,378,529 

__________________________________________________

(1)Includes interest income earned on idle cash.
(2)For the three months ended March 31, 2024 and March 31, 2023, there were no potentially dilutive securities outstanding.
  

SURO CAPITAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (UNAUDITED)

 Three Months Ended March 31,
   2024   2023 
Per Basic Share Data    
Net asset value at beginning of the year $7.99  $7.39 
Net investment loss(1)  (0.13)  (0.15)
Net realized gain/(loss) on investments(1)  (0.02)  0.01 
Net change in unrealized appreciation/(depreciation) of investments(1)  (0.73)  0.30 
Stock-based compensation(1)  0.06   0.04 
Net asset value at end of period $7.17  $7.59 
Per share market value at end of period $4.55  $3.62 
Total return based on market value(2)  15.48%  (4.74)%
Total return based on net asset value(2)  (10.26)%  2.71%
Shares outstanding at end of period  25,353,284   28,338,580 
Ratios/Supplemental Data:  
Net assets at end of period $181,721,135  $215,043,069 
Average net assets $202,519,594  $209,347,362 
Ratio of net operating expenses to average net assets(3)  9.44%  10.70%
Ratio of net investment loss to average net assets(3) (6.40)% (8.18)%
Portfolio Turnover Ratio  0.18%  1.24%

__________________________________________________

(1)Based on weighted-average number of shares outstanding for the relevant period.
(2)Total return based on market value is based upon the change in market price per share between the opening and ending market values per share in the period, adjusted for dividends and equity issuances. Total return based on net asset value is based upon the change in net asset value per share between the opening and ending net asset values per share in the period, adjusted for dividends and equity issuances.
(3)Financial highlights for periods of less than one year are annualized and the ratios of operating expenses to average net assets and net investment loss to average net assets are adjusted accordingly. Because the ratios are calculated for the Company’s common stock taken as a whole, an individual investor’s ratios may vary from these ratios.


Tags

SuRo Capital Canva CoreWeave Earnings Call SSSS First Quarter 2024 BDC Liquid Death Tender Offer AltC Oklo AI Investment AI

Related Links