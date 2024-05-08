NextNav Inc. Reports First Quarter 2024 Results

Filed Rulemaking Petition with FCC on April 16, 2024



Lays Out New Vision for Complement and Backup to GPS with Additional Spectrum for Broadband Services

MCLEAN, Va., May 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ: NN) (“NextNav” or the “Company”) a leader in next generation positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT) and 3D geolocation, today reported financial results for NextNav’s first quarter ended March 31, 2024.

Mariam Sorond, NextNav's CEO stated, “NextNav is off to an exciting start to the year. We recently filed a petition for rulemaking with the Federal Communications Commission, proposing rearranging the Lower 900 MHz band to enable its use for terrestrial 3D positioning, navigation and timing services, and 5G broadband.

Our petition is a significant first step in efforts to deliver an innovative spectrum solution in the Lower 900 MHz band. As we move forward, we look forward to working closely with the FCC to make this vision a reality. We believe we have presented a petition that explains the urgency of 3D PNT services to the FCC, while also providing a viable solution to an issue of great importance to national security, our economy, and public safety.”

Recent Operational Highlights

NextNav Files FCC Petition for Rulemaking : NextNav filed a rulemaking petition asking the Federal Communications Commission on April 16, 2024, to deliver an innovative spectrum solution in the Lower 900 MHz band, proposing rearranging the band to facilitate a terrestrial 3D PNT network and broadband.



: NextNav filed a rulemaking petition asking the Federal Communications Commission on April 16, 2024, to deliver an innovative spectrum solution in the Lower 900 MHz band, proposing rearranging the band to facilitate a terrestrial 3D PNT network and broadband. NextNav Receives Court Approval: On March 28, 2024, the Superior Court of the State of California, County of Alameda issued an Order approving the sale of licenses covering an additional 4 MHz in the Lower 900 MHz band. Court approval provided NextNav with the greenlight to move forward with obtaining FCC approval.



Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 Financial Highlights

Revenue : was $1.0 million in the three months ended March 31, 2024, as compared to $830,000 in the prior year period. The increase was primarily attributable to increased recurring service revenue in the current period from technology and services contracts with commercial customers.



: was $1.0 million in the three months ended March 31, 2024, as compared to $830,000 in the prior year period. The increase was primarily attributable to increased recurring service revenue in the current period from technology and services contracts with commercial customers. Operating Loss: was $16.2 million in the three months ended March 31, 2024, as compared to an operating loss of $14.0 million in the prior year period, primarily driven by increases in stock-based compensation expense and payroll-related expenses.



was $16.2 million in the three months ended March 31, 2024, as compared to an operating loss of $14.0 million in the prior year period, primarily driven by increases in stock-based compensation expense and payroll-related expenses. Net Loss : was $31.6 million in the three months ended March 31, 2024, including a loss on the fair value of warrants of $13.2 million, as compared to a net loss of $16.3 million in the prior year period, including a loss on the fair value of the warrants of $2.8 million.



: was $31.6 million in the three months ended March 31, 2024, including a loss on the fair value of warrants of $13.2 million, as compared to a net loss of $16.3 million in the prior year period, including a loss on the fair value of the warrants of $2.8 million. Balance Sheet: as of March 31, 2024, the Company had $73.3 million in cash and cash equivalents, $5.9 million in short term investments and has $49.9 million in debt net of unamortized discount attributed to transaction costs and the issuance of warrants, with a gross value of $70.0 million.



Conference Call Information

NextNav will host a conference call for analysts and investors at 5:00 pm ET on Wednesday, May 8, 2024.

Registration for the conference call can be completed by visiting the following website prior to, or on the day of, the conference call: https://registrations.events/direct/Q4I629362. After registering, each participant will be provided with call details and a registrant ID. Reminders will also be sent to registered participants via email. Alternatively, the conference call will be available via a live webcast.

To access the live webcast or a replay, visit the Company’s investor relations website at https://ir.nextnav.com/.

A replay of the call can also be accessed via phone through May 15, 2024 by dialing (800) 770-2030 from the U.S., or (647) 362-9199 from outside the U.S. The conference I.D. number is 62936.

About NextNav Inc.

NextNav Inc. (Nasdaq: NN) is a leader in next generation positioning, navigation and timing (PNT), enabling a whole new ecosystem of applications and services that rely upon 3D geolocation and PNT technology. Powered by low-band licensed spectrum, NextNav's positioning and timing technologies deliver accurate, reliable, and resilient 3D PNT solutions for critical infrastructure, GPS resiliency and commercial use cases.

For more information, please visit https://nextnav.com/ or follow NextNav on Twitter or LinkedIn.

Source: NN-FIN

NEXTNAV INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(UNAUDITED)

(IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT SHARE DATA)



March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 73,317 $ 81,878 Short term investments 5,922 3,954 Accounts receivable 1,496 2,332 Other current assets 16,053 3,056 Total current assets $ 96,788 $ 91,220 Network under construction 1,693 1,676 Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $10,722 and $9,724 at March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively 18,890 19,885 Operating lease right-of-use assets 18,744 19,267 Goodwill 17,581 17,977 Intangible assets 10,362 10,625 Other assets 1,572 1,508 Total assets $ 165,630 $ 162,158 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 1,269 $ 391 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 20,161 6,592 Operating lease current liabilities 2,423 2,523 Deferred revenue 287 297 Total current liabilities $ 24,140 $ 9,803 Warrants 17,761 7,053 Operating lease noncurrent liabilities 14,974 15,145 Other long-term liabilities 1,596 1,614 Long term debt, net of debt issuance cost and discount 49,890 48,447 Total liabilities $ 108,361 $ 82,062 Stockholders’ equity: Common stock, authorized 500,000,000 shares; 112,712,136 and 111,261,434 shares issued and 112,582,924 and 111,132,222 shares outstanding at March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively 12 12 Additional paid-in capital 846,721 837,416 Accumulated other comprehensive income 1,676 2,198 Accumulated deficit (791,837 ) (760,227 ) Common stock in treasury, at cost; 129,212 shares at March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023 (665 ) (665 ) Total stockholders’ equity $ 55,907 $ 78,734 Non-controlling interests 1,362 1,362 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 165,630 $ 162,158





NEXTNAV INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

(UNAUDITED)

(IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS)



Three Months Ended

March 31, 2024 2023 Revenue $ 1,046 $ 830 Operating expenses: Cost of goods sold (exclusive of depreciation and amortization) 2,761 3,023 Research and development 4,670 4,578 Selling, general and administrative 8,446 6,054 Depreciation and amortization 1,319 1,125 Total operating expenses $ 17,196 $ 14,780 Operating loss $ (16,150 ) $ (13,950 ) Other income (expense): Interest income (expense) (2,168 ) 469 Change in fair value of warrants (13,176 ) (2,800 ) Other loss, net (72 ) (81 ) Loss before income taxes $ (31,566 ) $ (16,362 ) Benefit (Provision) for income taxes (44 ) 13 Net loss $ (31,610 ) $ (16,349 ) Foreign currency translation adjustment (522 ) 432 Comprehensive loss $ (32,132 ) $ (15,917 ) Net loss (31,610 ) (16,349 ) Net loss attributable to common stockholders $ (31,610 ) $ (16,349 ) Weighted average of shares outstanding – basic and diluted 111,061 106,405 Net loss attributable to common stockholders per share - basic and diluted $ (0.28 ) $ (0.15 )



