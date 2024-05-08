TTM Technologies, Inc. Announces Upcoming Conference Participation

SANTA ANA, Calif., May 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTMI), today announced that members of its management team will attend the following investor conferences:
- Barclays Leveraged Finance Conference on May 21st at the Omni Barton Creek Hotel in Austin, Texas,
- B. Riley Institutional Investor Conference on May 22nd at the Beverly Hilton Hotel, in Beverly Hills, California, with a presentation at 3:15pm Eastern Time, and
- Stifel Cross Sector Insight Conference on June 4th at the Intercontinental Hotel in Boston, Massachusetts, with a presentation at 3:00pm Eastern Time.
About TTM
TTM Technologies, Inc. is a leading global manufacturer of technology solutions including mission systems, radio frequency (“RF”) components/RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, quick-turn and technologically advanced printed circuit boards (“PCBs”). TTM stands for time-to-market, representing how TTM's time-critical, one-stop manufacturing services enable customers to shorten the time required to develop new products and bring them to market. Additional information can be found at www.ttm.com.