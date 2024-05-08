Oxford: Owner of Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer and Johnny Was to Participate in the 19th Annual Needham Technology, Media, & Consumer Conference

ATLANTA, May 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE: OXM) today announced the Company will be participating in the 19th Annual Needham Technology, Media, & Consumer Conference being held at The Westin Grand Central Hotel in New York, New York on Tuesday, May 14, 2024.



