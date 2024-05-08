Taboola to Present in Upcoming Investor Conferences

NEW YORK, May 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Taboola (Nasdaq: TBLA), a global leader in powering recommendations for the open web, today announced that members of its management team will participate in the following investor conferences:



Event: Oppenheimer 9th Annual Emerging Growth Conference

Date: Thursday, May 9, 2024

Event: 19th Annual Needham Technology, Media, & Consumer Conference

Date: Wednesday, May 15, 2024

Presentation Time: 1:30 p.m. ET

Event: J.P. Morgan 52nd Annual Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference

Date: Tuesday, May 21, 2024

Presentation Time: 10:10 a.m. ET

Event: B. Riley Securities 2024 Institutional Investor Conference

Date: Wednesday, May 22, 2024

Event: Annual Oppenheimer Israeli Conference

Date: Wednesday, May 29, 2024

Event: TD Cowen 52nd Annual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference

Date: Thursday, May 30, 2024

Presentation Time: 9:40 a.m. ET

A live webcast and replay of the fireside chats will be available on Taboola’s investor relations website at www.taboola.com/about/investors .

About Taboola

Taboola powers recommendations for the open web, helping people discover things they may like. The company’s platform, powered by artificial intelligence, is used by digital properties, including websites, devices and mobile apps, to drive monetization and user engagement. Taboola has long-term partnerships with some of the top digital properties in the world, including Yahoo, CNBC, BBC, NBC News, Business Insider, The Independent and El Mundo. Around 18,000 advertisers use Taboola to reach nearly 600 million daily active users in a brand-safe environment. Taboola is a leader in powering e-commerce recommendations, driving more than 1 million monthly transactions, with leading brands including Walmart, Macy’s, Skechers and eBay among key customers.

Learn more at www.taboola.com and follow @taboola on Twitter.

Investor Contact:

Jessica Kourakos

investors@taboola.com

Press contact:

Dave Struzzi

press@taboola.com