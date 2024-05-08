HCI Group Reports First Quarter 2024 Results

First Quarter Pre-Tax Income of $77.4 million
First Quarter Diluted EPS of $3.81
First Quarter Gross Loss Ratio of 31.1%

TAMPA, Fla., May 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI), a holding company with operations in homeowners insurance, information technology services, real estate, and reinsurance, reported pre-tax income of $77.4 million and net income of $57.0 million, or $3.81 diluted earnings per share, in the first quarter of 2024, compared with net income of $17.8 million, or $1.54 diluted earnings per share, in the first quarter of 2023.

Adjusted net income (a non-GAAP measure which excludes net unrealized gains or losses on equity securities) for the first quarter of 2024 was $55.0 million, or $3.65 diluted earnings per share compared with adjusted net income of $17.4 million, or $1.50 diluted earnings per share, in the first quarter of 2023. This press release includes an explanation of adjusted net income as well as a reconciliation to net income and earnings per share calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (known as “GAAP”).

Management Commentary
“The strong results in the first quarter further reinforce the power of the technology that we’ve built. We’ve successfully added a significant amount of premium with almost no added expense, and we’ve launched a new carrier,” said HCI Group Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Paresh Patel. “The opportunity for the future is to further leverage our technology platform.”

First Quarter 2024 Commentary
Consolidated gross premiums earned in the first quarter increased to $256.6 million from $180.1 million in the first quarter of 2023. Gross premiums earned in the first quarter of 2024 include $67.0 million of premium from the assumption of policies from Citizens Property Insurance Corporation.

Premiums ceded for reinsurance in the first quarter decreased to $68.1 million from $70.5 million in the first quarter of 2023. Premiums ceded represented 26.5% of gross premiums earned in the first quarter of 2024 compared with 39.2% in the first quarter of 2023. The decrease in reinsurance cost as a percentage of gross premiums earned was due in part to the timing of the large assumption of premiums assumed from Citizens.

Net investment income in the first quarter was $14.1 million compared with $17.7 million in the first quarter of 2023. Net investment income in the first three months of 2023 included a gain of $8.9 million from the sale of two real estate investment properties. Excluding the real estate gain in the prior year quarter, net investment income increased to $14.1 million from $8.8 million. The increase was primarily attributable to higher balances of fixed maturity securities and cash combined with higher yields.

Losses and loss adjustment expenses in the first quarter were $79.9 million compared with $60.6 million in the first quarter of 2023.  The increase in loss expense was due to the growth in policy count and premiums. The gross loss ratio in the first quarter was 31.1% down from 33.6% in the first quarter of 2023.

Policy acquisition and other underwriting expenses in the first quarter decreased to $22.1 million from $22.7 million in the first quarter of 2023 and declined to 8.6% of gross premiums earned from 12.6%, due in part to lower commissions and lower policy acquisition expense related to the timing of the assumption of policies from Citizens.

General and administrative personnel expenses in the first quarter increased to $16.3 million from $13.5 million in the first quarter of 2023. The increase was primarily attributable to an increase in employee incentive bonus and merit increases, offset by a decrease in stock-based compensation expense. General and administrative personnel expenses represented 6.3% of gross premiums earned in the first quarter of 2024 down from 7.5% in the first quarter of 2023.

About HCI Group, Inc.
HCI Group, Inc. owns subsidiaries engaged in diverse, yet complementary business activities, including homeowners insurance, information technology services, insurance management, real estate, and reinsurance. HCI’s leading insurance operation, TypTap Insurance Company, is a technology-driven homeowners insurance company. TypTap’s operations are powered in large part by insurance-related information technology developed by HCI’s software subsidiary, Exzeo USA, Inc. HCI’s largest subsidiary, Homeowners Choice Property & Casualty Insurance Company, Inc., provides homeowners insurance primarily in Florida. HCI’s real estate subsidiary, Greenleaf Capital, LLC, owns and operates multiple properties in Florida, including office buildings, retail centers and marinas.

The company's common shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "HCI" and are included in the Russell 2000 and S&P SmallCap 600 Index. HCI Group, Inc. regularly publishes financial and other information in the Investor Information section of the company’s website. For more information about HCI Group and its subsidiaries, visit www.hcigroup.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
This news release may contain forward-looking statements made pursuant to the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "confident," "prospects" and "project" and other similar words and expressions are intended to signify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results and conditions, but rather are subject to various risks and uncertainties. For example, the estimation of reserves for losses and loss adjustment expenses is an inherently imprecise process involving many assumptions and considerable management judgment. Some of these risks and uncertainties are identified in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Should any risks or uncertainties develop into actual events, these developments could have material adverse effects on the company's business, financial condition and results of operations. HCI Group, Inc. disclaims all obligations to update any forward-looking statements.

HCI GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Selected Financial Metrics
(Dollar amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)
 
 Q1 2024  Q1 2023  FY 2023 
 (Unaudited)  (Unaudited)    
Insurance Operations        
Gross Written Premiums:        
Homeowners Choice$91,875  $85,153  $535,070 
TypTap Insurance Company 143,624   114,701   363,552 
Condo Owners Reciprocal Exchange 19,487   -   - 
Total Gross Written Premiums 254,986   199,854   898,622 
         
Gross Premiums Earned:        
Homeowners Choice 149,271   92,456   417,202 
TypTap Insurance Company 103,748   87,612   348,310 
Condo Owners Reciprocal Exchange 3,625   -   - 
Total Gross Premiums Earned 256,644   180,068   765,512 
         
Gross Premiums Earned Loss Ratio 31.1%  33.6%  33.3%
         
Per Share Metrics        
GAAP Diluted EPS$3.81  $1.54  $7.62 
Non-GAAP Adjusted Diluted EPS$3.65  $1.50  $7.41 
         
Dividends per share$0.40  $0.40  $1.60 
         
Book value per share at the end of period$38.50  $20.97  $33.36 
         
Shares outstanding at the end of period 10,276,463   8,596,673   9,738,183 


 
HCI GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Dollar amounts in thousands)
 
 March 31, 2024  December 31, 2023 
 (Unaudited)    
Assets     
Fixed-maturity securities, available for sale, at fair value (amortized cost: $475,170 and $387,687, respectively and allowance for credit losses: $0 and $0, respectively)$470,805  $383,238 
Equity securities, at fair value (cost: $47,852 and $44,011, respectively) 52,013   45,537 
Limited partnership investments 24,015   23,583 
Real estate investments 69,096   67,893 
Total investments 615,929   520,251 
      
Cash and cash equivalents 655,384   536,478 
Restricted cash 3,303   3,287 
Receivable from maturities of fixed-maturity securities    91,085 
Accrued interest and dividends receivable 4,052   3,507 
Income taxes receivable 651    
Deferred income taxes, net    512 
Premiums receivable, net (allowance: $3,443 and $3,152, respectively) 43,291   38,037 
Assumed premium receivable    19,954 
Prepaid reinsurance premiums 34,125   86,232 
Reinsurance recoverable, net of allowance for credit losses:     
Paid losses and loss adjustment expenses (allowance: $0 and $0, respectively) 25,452   19,690 
Unpaid losses and loss adjustment expenses (allowance: $69 and $118, respectively) 305,218   330,604 
Deferred policy acquisition costs 45,152   42,910 
Property and equipment, net 29,314   29,251 
Right-of-use-assets - operating leases 1,352   1,407 
Intangible assets, net 7,046   7,659 
Funds withheld for assumed business 14,181   30,087 
Other assets 57,184   50,365 
      
Total assets$1,841,634  $1,811,316 
      
Liabilities and Equity     
Losses and loss adjustment expenses$578,712  $585,073 
Unearned premiums 499,499   501,157 
Advance premiums 26,518   15,895 
Reinsurance payable on paid losses and loss adjustment expenses    3,145 
Ceded reinsurance premiums payable 10,693   8,921 
Assumed premiums payable 2,681   850 
Accrued expenses 24,699   19,722 
Income tax payable 23,184   7,702 
Deferred income taxes, net 5,113    
Revolving credit facility 50,000    
Long-term debt 184,744   208,495 
Lease liabilities - operating leases 1,357   1,408 
Other liabilities 36,564   35,623 
      
Total liabilities 1,443,764   1,387,991 
      
Commitments and contingencies     
Redeemable noncontrolling interest    96,160 
      
Equity:     
Common stock, (no par value, 40,000,000 shares authorized, 10,276,463 and 9,738,183
shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively)		     
Additional paid-in capital 116,728   89,568 
Retained income 282,056   238,438 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of taxes (3,102)  (3,163)
Total stockholders' equity 395,682   324,843 
Noncontrolling interests 2,188   2,322 
Total equity 397,870   327,165 
      
Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interest, and equity$1,841,634  $1,811,316 


 
HCI GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Statements of Income
(Unaudited)
(Dollar amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)
 
 Three Months Ended 
 March 31, 
 2024  2023 
Revenue     
      
Gross premiums earned$256,644  $180,068 
Premiums ceded (68,106)  (70,509)
      
Net premiums earned 188,538   109,559 
      
Net investment income 14,067   17,715 
Net realized investment losses    (1,149)
Net unrealized investment gains 2,635   529 
Policy fee income 1,019   1,090 
Other 355   1,285 
      
Total revenue 206,614   129,029 
      
Expenses     
      
Losses and loss adjustment expenses 79,922   60,565 
Policy acquisition and other underwriting expenses 22,139   22,720 
General and administrative personnel expenses 16,274   13,502 
Interest expense 3,149   2,801 
Other operating expenses 7,700   6,305 
      
Total expenses 129,184   105,893 
      
Income before income taxes 77,430   23,136 
      
Income tax expense 20,474   5,343 
      
Net income$56,956  $17,793 
Net income attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest (10,149)  (2,324)
Net loss (income) attributable to noncontrolling interests 804   (131)
      
Net income after noncontrolling interests$47,611  $15,338 
      
Basic earnings per share$4.76  $1.78 
      
Diluted earnings per share$3.81  $1.54 
      
Dividends per share$0.40  $0.40 
 
 
HCI GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
(Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)


A summary of the numerator and denominator of basic and diluted earnings per common share calculated in accordance with GAAP is presented below.

 Three Months Ended  Three Months Ended 
GAAPMarch 31, 2024  March 31, 2023 
 Income  Shares (a)  Per Share  Income  Shares (a)  Per Share 
 (Numerator)  (Denominator)  Amount  (Numerator)  (Denominator)  Amount 
Net income$56,956        $17,793       
Less: Net income attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest (10,149)        (2,324)      
Less: Net loss (income) attributable to noncontrolling interests 804         (131)      
Net income attributable to HCI 47,611         15,338       
Less: Income attributable to participating securities (1,218)        (564)      
Basic Earnings Per Share:                 
Income allocated to common stockholders 46,393   9,751  $4.76   14,774   8,278  $1.78 
                  
Effect of Dilutive Securities:                 
Stock options    280         45    
Convertible senior notes 1,640   2,282      1,921   2,537    
Warrants    305             
                  
Diluted Earnings Per Share:                 
Income available to common stockholders and assumed conversions$48,033   12,618  $3.81  $16,695   10,860  $1.54 
                  
(a) Shares in thousands. 
*For the three months ended March 31, 2023, warrants were excluded due to anti-dilutive effect 


Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted net income is a Non-GAAP financial measure that removes from net income of HCI's portion of the effect of unrealized gains or losses on equity securities required to be included in results of operations in accordance with Accounting Standards Codification 321. HCI Group believes net income without the effect of volatility in equity prices more accurately depicts operating results. This financial measurement is not recognized in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP") and should not be viewed as an alternative to GAAP measures of performance. A reconciliation of GAAP Net income to Non-GAAP Adjusted net income and GAAP diluted earnings per share to Non-GAAP Adjusted diluted earnings per share is provided below.

Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income

 Three Months Ended Three Months Ended
 March 31, 2024 March 31, 2023
GAAP Net income    $56,956          $17,793     
Net unrealized investment gains$(2,635)        $(529)       
Less: Tax effect at 25.041% (Q1 2024) & 25.345% (Q1 2023)$660         $134        
Net adjustment to Net income    $(1,975)         $(395)    
Non-GAAP Adjusted Net income    $54,981          $17,398     
 
 
HCI GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
(Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)


A summary of the numerator and denominator of the basic and diluted earnings per common share calculated with the Non-GAAP financial measure Adjusted net income is presented below.

 Three Months Ended  Three Months Ended 
Non-GAAPMarch 31, 2024  March 31, 2023 
 Income  Shares (a)  Per Share  Income  Shares (a)  Per Share 
 (Numerator)  (Denominator)  Amount  (Numerator)  (Denominator)  Amount 
Adjusted net income (non-GAAP)$54,981        $17,398       
Less: Net income attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest (10,149)       $(2,324)      
Less: Net loss (income) attributable to noncontrolling interests 815         (127)      
Net income attributable to HCI 45,647         14,947       
Less: Income attributable to participating securities (1,168)        (550)      
                  
Basic Earnings Per Share before unrealized gains/losses on equity securities:                 
Income allocated to common stockholders 44,479   9,751  $4.56   14,397   8,278  $1.74 
                  
Effect of Dilutive Securities:                 
Stock options    280         45    
Convertible senior notes 1,640   2,282      1,921   2,537    
Warrants    305             
                  
Diluted Earnings Per Share before unrealized gains/losses on equity securities:                 
Income available to common stockholders and assumed conversions$46,119  $12,618  $3.65  $16,318  $10,860  $1.50 
                  
(a) Shares in thousands. 
*For the three months ended March 31, 2023, warrants were excluded due to anti-dilutive effect 


Reconciliation of GAAP Diluted EPS to Non-GAAP Adjusted Diluted EPS

 Three Months Ended Three Months Ended
 March 31, 2024 March 31, 2023
GAAP diluted Earnings Per Share    $3.81          $1.54     
Net unrealized investment gains$(0.21)        $(0.05)       
Less: Tax effect at 25.041% (Q1 2024) & 25.345% (Q1 2023)$0.05         $0.01        
Net adjustment to GAAP diluted EPS    $(0.16)         $(0.04)    
Non-GAAP Adjusted diluted EPS    $3.65          $1.50     