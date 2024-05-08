OMNIQ ANNOUNCES SUBMISSION OF APPLICATION TO OTCQX

SALT LAKE CITY, May 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OMNIQ Corp. (OTC Pink: OMQS) (“OMNIQ” or “the Company”), a global leader in AI-based machine vision solutions for data processing and analytics, today announced that the Company has submitted an application to list the trading of its common stock to the OTCQX marketplace from its current listing on the OTC PINK marketplace. The listing of the Company’s common shares on OTCQX remains subject to the approval of OTCQX and the satisfaction of applicable listing requirements.



The Company meets several of the OTCQX listing requirements, and the Company confirms that the uplisting of the Company’s common stock to the OTCQX will not change the trading symbol or cusip number. No action by the OMNIQ stockholders is required.

OTCQX is the top tier of three markets organized by OTC Markets Group Inc. for trading over-the-counter securities and is designed for established, investor-focused U.S. and international companies. To qualify for the OTCQX market, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, demonstrate compliance with U.S. securities laws, and be current with their disclosure. Investors can find current market information and real-time quotes for the Company on www.otcmarkets.com.

“We view the current situation as a temporary phase in our ongoing strategy focused on growth and profitability. We are actively executing our strategic plan and exploring every avenue to ensure a swift return to a national exchange listing. In the interim, OMNIQ will continue trading on the OTC market and we have taken steps to be listed on the OTCQX, the premier tier of the OTC markets, reflecting our commitment to high standards and transparency,” said Shai Lustgarten, CEO of OMNIQ, “Please be assured that OMNIQ remains diligent in fulfilling all SEC requirements and filings. Our commitment to growth is unwavering, as evidenced by our consistent acquisition of new customers and the expansion of our business with existing Fortune 100 customers. We are confident in the strength of our partnerships and our proven business model, which will drive our return to profitability and sustain our long-term success.”

ABOUT OMNIQ

OMNIQ Corp. leads in technological innovation, offering advanced computerized and machine vision image processing solutions powered by its unique AI technology. The Company’s extensive product range encompasses data collection, real-time surveillance, and monitoring systems designed for industries including supply chain management, homeland security, public safety, and traffic & parking management. The solutions are designed to enhance the secure and efficient flow of people, assets, and information. They also play a crucial role in vital infrastructures such as airports, warehouses, and national borders.

OMNIQ’s client base includes government agencies and prestigious Fortune 500 companies across various industries, including manufacturing, retail, distribution, healthcare, transportation, logistics, food and beverage, and the oil, gas, and chemical sectors. By leveraging OMNIQ’s innovative solutions, these organizations achieve enhanced operational capabilities, allowing them to adeptly manage the complexities of their respective fields.

Financially, OMNIQ is strategically positioned in rapidly expanding markets. The Company taps into the Global Safe City market, anticipated to grow to $67.1 billion by 2028, the smart parking market expected to grow to $16.4 billion by 2030, and the quickly expanding fast-casual restaurant sector, projected to hit $209 billion by 2027. These figures underscore OMNIQ’s pivotal role in sectors increasingly reliant on sophisticated AI technology solutions.

For more information, visit OMNIQ.com.

