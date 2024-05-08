Toll Brothers Announces New Luxury Home Community Now Open in Bickford, California

BICKFORD, Calif., May 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, announced its newest community, Ridgeline at Bickford, is now open at the intersection of Sierra College Blvd and Lower Ranch Road in Bickford, California, near Sacramento.



Ridgeline at Bickford is an exclusive gated luxury community offering new homes in Placer County, with four unique home designs ranging from 3,100 to 4,900+ square feet featuring 4 to 6 bedrooms, 3.5 to 5.5 bathrooms, and 3-car garages. Dynamic structural options are available, including multigenerational suites, primary suite decks, floating staircases, home offices, additional bedrooms, flex spaces, multi-panel stacking door systems, outdoor fireplaces, and more. Toll Brothers homes in Ridgeline at Bickford are priced from $1.1 million.

Home buyers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows home buyers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.





“Ridgeline at Bickford offers residents the best in luxury living with open floor plans and homes designed for today’s buyers in one of Placer County’s fastest growing communities,” said Scott Esping, Division President of Toll Brothers in Sacramento. “We are excited to bring our stunning collection of new home designs to this very special community.”

The Bickford master-planned community is located in Bickford Ranch, in the southwestern portion of Placer County, between Lincoln, Newcastle, and Penryn. It is conveniently located near Sacramento in the foothills of the Sierra Nevada Mountains. The Toll Brothers new homes within this master-planned community are near restaurants, parks, golf courses, and popular wineries and breweries in Lincoln, close to the high-end retail in neighboring Rocklin and Roseville, and just 24 miles from the thriving arts scene in downtown Sacramento. Folsom Lake Recreation is close to the community, and beautiful Lake Tahoe is less than 90 miles away for year-round fun on the water or the slopes. Homeowners can also enjoy a day trip or weekend getaway to Napa Valley wine country or San Francisco.

Additional Toll Brothers new home communities in the nearby area include Hidden Ridge, Preserve at Folsom Ranch, and Regency at Folsom Ranch (55+).

For more information on Ridgeline at Bickford and Toll Brothers communities in the Sacramento area, call (844) 849-5263 or visit TollBrothers.com/SAC.





About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 57 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

In 2024, Toll Brothers marked 10 years in a row being named to the Fortune World's Most Admired Companies™ list. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

From Fortune, ©2024 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 | ameck@tollbrothers.com

