Arbor Realty Trust Points to its Public Disclosures and Strong Performance in Light of Continued Negative Press from Short Interest

UNIONDALE, N.Y., May 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ABR), on Friday, May 3, 2024, released its first-quarter earnings press release and filed its first-quarter Form 10-Q. As you may be aware, Arbor has been, and continues to be the subject of certain “reports” by short sellers, who frequently make statements that reflect their opinions based on certain select data. In light of the current environment and the continued elevated short interest in our company, we anticipate more of these short seller “reports” in the near future, which may also be featured in the press. In an effort to minimize any confusion in the marketplace or with our investors, and instead of responding to each article that cites these “reports,” we want to reiterate that we stand by Arbor’s detailed filings, audited financial statements and the comments made on our earnings call. Rather than relying on short seller “reports,” or press articles, we encourage everyone to carefully review our comprehensive public statements and disclosures. Our materials detail Arbor's continued success in managing through a very challenging environment and demonstrates our ability to consistently outperform our peers. Please refer to the Investor Materials page of the Investor Relations section of our corporate website for charts on our performance.



Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ABR ) is a nationwide real estate investment trust and direct lender, providing loan origination and servicing for multifamily, single-family rental (SFR) portfolios, and other diverse commercial real estate assets.

