Great Elm Group Reports Fiscal 2024 Third Quarter Financial Results

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., May 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Great Elm Group, Inc. (“we,” “our,” “GEG,” “Great Elm,” or “the Company”), (NASDAQ: GEG), an alternative asset manager, today announced financial results for its fiscal third quarter ended March 31, 2024.



Fiscal Third Quarter 2024 and Other Recent Highlights

Great Elm Capital Corp. (“GECC”), raised approximately $58.5 million new capital since December 31, 2023, positioning GEG to grow management and incentive fee revenue.

Fee-paying assets under management (“FPAUM”) and assets under management (“AUM”) increased 13% and 9%, respectively, from March 31, 2023.

Pro forma FPAUM 1 totaled approximately $521 million, up 19% from March 31, 2023, including the net proceeds from GECC’s April capital raising initiatives.

totaled approximately $521 million, up 19% from March 31, 2023, including the net proceeds from GECC’s April capital raising initiatives. Pro forma AUM totaled approximately $716 million, up 14% from March 31, 2023, including the net proceeds from GECC’s April capital raising initiatives.

Great Elm collected incentive fees for the fourth consecutive quarter from GECC, totaling $0.7 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024.

Total revenue for the third quarter grew 47% to $2.8 million, compared to $1.9 million for the prior-year period.

Net loss from continuing operations attributable to GEG was ($2.9) million for the third quarter, compared to a net loss from continuing operations of ($0.5) million in the prior year period. Net loss in the quarter was driven by an approximately ($2.9) million unrealized loss on our investment in Great Elm Strategic Partnership I, LLC during the quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter was $1.2 million, compared to an Adjusted EBITDA loss of ($0.3) million for the prior-year period.

As of March 31, 2024, GEG had approximately $69 million of cash and marketable securities on its balance sheet to support growth initiatives across its alternative asset management platform.

Monomoy BTS signed a contract to sell its first build-to-suit property, expected to close in the fiscal fourth quarter, and added a material number of projects to its pipeline.

Great Elm launched Monomoy BTS Construction Management, LLC, a consulting business providing owner representative services to key clients, adding another accretive revenue stream.

Management Commentary

Jason Reese, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, stated, “We continue to make solid progress in the quarter with respect to our long-term growth strategy. Completing successful capital raises of nearly $60 million at GECC, we are positioned to significantly grow our overall assets under management and related fee revenue. Additionally, GECC’s continued performance allowed Great Elm to earn incentive fees for the fourth consecutive quarter. At Monomoy, I’m increasingly encouraged by our growing backlog of build-to-suit projects, as well as the launch of a new construction management consulting business supported by our seasoned team and anchored by a key tenant contract. Upon the anticipated sale of our first build-to-suit property in fiscal fourth quarter, we will have created value for shareholders and believe we will be able to generate additional shareholder value over time by executing on our considerable BTS pipeline.”

“Furthermore, we are committed to utilizing our strong and liquid balance sheet to grow and diversify our businesses and revenue streams. Overall, we remain focused on scaling our core credit and real estate businesses, launching new investment funds and deploying capital into attractive platform opportunities that offer compelling risk-adjusted returns for our shareholders.”

Capital Raises to Scale the Credit Platform

In February 2024, GECC raised $24 million of equity capital from a special purchase vehicle (“SPV”) that acquired GECC common stock at net asset value. GEG supported the capital raise by making a $6 million investment into the SPV with a large institutional investor that invested $18 million.

In April 2024, GECC completed an underwritten public offering of $34.5 million 8.50% notes due 2029 (“GECCI”).

Discussion of Financial Results for the Fiscal Third Quarter Ended March 31, 2024

GEG reported total revenue of $2.8 million, a 47% increase from $1.9 million in the prior-year period, primarily driven by the collection of incentive fees from GECC of $0.7 million.

GEG recorded net loss from continuing operations of ($2.9) million, compared to a net loss of ($0.5) million in the prior-year period. Net loss in the quarter was driven by an approximately ($2.9) million unrealized loss on our investment in Great Elm Strategic Partnership I, LLC during the quarter.

GEG recorded Adjusted EBITDA of $1.2 million, compared to an Adjusted EBITDA loss of ($0.3) million in the prior-year period.

Stock Repurchase Program

In the fiscal second quarter, GEG’s Board of Directors approved a stock repurchase program under which GEG is authorized to repurchase up to $10 million in the aggregate of its outstanding common stock in the open market. To date, the Company has repurchased a modest number of shares.

Fiscal 2024 Third Quarter Conference Call & Webcast Information

About Great Elm Group, Inc.

Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: GEG) is a publicly-traded, alternative asset manager focused on growing a scalable and diversified portfolio of long-duration and permanent capital vehicles across credit, real estate, specialty finance, and other alternative strategies. Great Elm Group, Inc. and its subsidiaries currently manage Great Elm Capital Corp., a publicly-traded business development company, and Monomoy Properties REIT, LLC, an industrial-focused real estate investment trust, in addition to other investments. Great Elm Group, Inc.’s website can be found at www.greatelmgroup.com.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

Statements in this press release that are “forward-looking” statements, including statements regarding expected growth, profitability, acquisition opportunities and outlook involve risks and uncertainties that may individually or collectively impact the matters described herein. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made and represent Great Elm’s assumptions and expectations in light of currently available information. These statements involve risks, variables and uncertainties, and Great Elm’s actual performance results may differ from those projected, and any such differences may be material. For information on certain factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from Great Elm’s expectations, please see Great Elm’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including its most recent annual report on Form 10-K and subsequent reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K. Additional information relating to Great Elm’s financial position and results of operations is also contained in Great Elm’s annual and quarterly reports filed with the SEC and available for download at its website www.greatelmgroup.com or at the SEC website www.sec.gov.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The SEC has adopted rules to regulate the use in filings with the SEC, and in public disclosures, of financial measures that are not in accordance with US GAAP, such as adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (“Adjusted EBITDA”). Adjusted EBITDA is derived from methodologies other than in accordance with US GAAP. Great Elm believes that Adjusted EBITDA is an important measure for investors to use in evaluating Great Elm’s businesses. In addition, Great Elm’s management reviews Adjusted EBITDA as they evaluate acquisition opportunities.

Adjusted EBITDA has limitations as an analytical tool, and you should not consider it either in isolation from, or as a substitute for, analyzing Great Elm’s results as reported under US GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures reported by Great Elm may not be comparable to similarly titled amounts reported by other companies.

Included in the financial tables below is a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to the most directly comparable US GAAP financial measure, net income from continuing operations.

Endnotes

1 Pro forma FPAUM assumes full investment of incremental capital.

Great Elm Group, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

Dollar amounts in thousands (except per share data)

ASSETS March 31, 2024 June 30, 2023 Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 44,085 $ 60,165 Receivables from managed funds 4,400 3,308 Investments in marketable securities 24,789 24,595 Investments, at fair value (cost $46,199 and $40,387, respectively) 38,244 32,611 Prepaid and other current assets 2,843 717 Real estate under development 8,104 1,742 Assets of Consolidated Funds: Cash and cash equivalents 5,414 - Investments, at fair value (cost $8,353) 8,561 - Other assets 233 - Total current assets 136,673 123,138 Identifiable intangible assets, net 11,300 12,115 Right-of-use assets 230 497 Other assets 150 143 Total assets $ 148,353 $ 135,893 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 608 $ 191 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 4,276 5,418 Payable for securities purchased 4,914 - Current portion of related party payables 618 1,409 Current portion of lease liabilities 183 359 Liabilities of Consolidated Funds: Payable for securities purchased 267 - Accrued expenses and other liabilities 124 - Total current liabilities 10,990 7,377 Lease liabilities, net of current portion 26 142 Long-term debt (face value $26,945) 26,019 25,808 Related party payables, net of current portion - 926 Convertible notes (face value $38,859 and $37,912, including $15,780 and $15,395 held by related parties, respectively) 38,164 37,129 Other liabilities 683 669 Total liabilities 75,882 72,051 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity Preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 5,000,000 authorized and zero outstanding - - Common stock, $0.001 par value; 350,000,000 shares authorized and 31,881,695 shares issued and 30,164,142 outstanding at March 31, 2024; and 30,651,047 shares issued and 29,546,655 outstanding at June 30, 2023 30 30 Additional paid-in-capital 3,317,212 3,315,378 Accumulated deficit (3,252,242 ) (3,251,566 ) Total Great Elm Group, Inc. stockholders' equity 65,000 63,842 Non-controlling interests 7,471 - Total stockholders' equity 72,471 63,842 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 148,353 $ 135,893



Great Elm Group, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)

Amounts in thousands (except per share data)

For the three months ended

March 31, For the nine months ended

March 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenues $ 2,787 $ 1,898 $ 8,916 $ 5,637 Operating costs and expenses: Investment management expenses 2,733 2,593 8,334 6,893 Depreciation and amortization 271 281 837 870 Selling, general and administrative 1,630 1,893 5,738 5,441 Expenses of Consolidated Funds 22 - 22 46 Total operating costs and expenses 4,656 4,767 14,931 13,250 Operating loss (1,869 ) (2,869 ) (6,015 ) (7,613 ) Dividends and interest income 2,359 1,520 6,417 4,432 Net realized and unrealized gain (loss) on investments (2,753 ) 1,989 1,735 17,434 Net realized and unrealized gain (loss) on investments of Consolidated Funds 131 - 245 (16 ) Interest and other income of Consolidated Funds 323 - 451 - Gain on sale of controlling interest in subsidiary - - - 10,524 Interest expense (1,074 ) (1,095 ) (3,197 ) (5,024 ) (Loss) income before income taxes from continuing operations (2,883 ) (455 ) (364 ) 19,737 Income tax benefit (expense) - - - (2 ) Net (loss) income from continuing operations (2,883 ) (455 ) (364 ) 19,735 Discontinued operations: Net income from discontinued operations - 12,203 16 13,202 Net (loss) income $ (2,883 ) $ 11,748 $ (348 ) $ 32,937 Less: net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest, continuing operations 217 - 328 (1,554 ) Less: net income attributable to non-controlling interest, discontinued operations - - - 1,504 Net (loss) income attributable to Great Elm Group, Inc. $ (3,100 ) $ 11,748 $ (676 ) $ 32,987 Basic net income (loss) per share from: Continuing operations $ (0.10 ) $ (0.02 ) $ (0.02 ) $ 0.74 Discontinued operations - 0.42 - 0.41 Basic net income (loss) per share $ (0.10 ) $ 0.40 $ (0.02 ) $ 1.15 Diluted net income (loss) per share from: Continuing operations $ (0.10 ) $ (0.02 ) $ (0.02 ) $ 0.56 Discontinued operations - 0.42 - 0.29 Diluted net income (loss) per share $ (0.10 ) $ 0.40 $ (0.02 ) $ 0.85 Weighted average shares outstanding Basic 30,066 28,997 29,844 28,779 Diluted 30,066 28,997 29,844 40,673



Great Elm Group, Inc.

Reconciliation from Net Income (Loss) from Continuing Operations to Adjusted EBITDA

Dollar amounts in thousands