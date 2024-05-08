Capstone Infrastructure Corporation Reports First Quarter Results and Declares a Quarterly Dividend

Toronto, Ontario, May 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capstone Infrastructure Corporation (TSX: CSE.PR.A) (the "Corporation" or "Capstone") today announced and filed its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024. The Corporation’s Management’s Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") for the first quarter of 2024 and unaudited interim consolidated financial statements are available at www.capstoneinfrastructure.com and on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Capstone's MD&A details the "Results of Operations" and provides a "Financial Position Review" for the quarter ended March 31, 2024.

Dividend Declarations

Today, the Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend on the Corporation’s Cumulative Five-Year Rate Reset Preferred Shares, Series A (the “Preferred Shares”) of $0.2314 per Preferred Share to be paid on or about July 31, 2024 to shareholders of record at the close of business on July 15, 2024. The dividend on the Preferred Shares covers the period from April 30, 2024 to July 30, 2024.

The dividends paid by the Corporation on its Preferred Shares are designated “eligible” dividends for the purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada). An enhanced dividend tax credit applies to eligible dividends paid to Canadian residents.

About Capstone Infrastructure Corporation

Capstone is generating our low-carbon future, driving the energy transition forward through creative thinking, strong partnerships, and a commitment to quality and integrity in how we do business. A developer, owner, and operator of clean and renewable energy projects across North America, Capstone’s portfolio includes approximately 824 MW gross installed capacity across 31 facilities, including wind, solar, hydro, biomass, and natural gas power plants. Please visit www.capstoneinfrastructure.com for more information.

