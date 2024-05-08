Blackwells Releases Second Presentation to Fellow Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. Stockholders, Which is Available at www.montymustgo.com/letters-presentations

“Meet the Shareholder Value Destroyers” Exposes Board’s Governance Failings and Ensuing Value Destruction



Recommends Stockholders Vote AGAINST the Election of Chairman Monty Bennett and Other Members of the Board on the GOLD Proxy Card Today

Encourages Stockholders to Review Blackwells’ Latest Presentation and Other Important Materials at http://www.montymustgo.com/

NEW YORK, May 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blackwells Capital LLC and Blackwells Onshore I LLC (together, “Blackwells”) collectively own 1,000 shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (“Ashford” or the “Company”) (NYSE: AHT). In connection with its campaign urging stockholders to vote “ AGAINST ” the election of Monty J. Bennett, Amish Gupta, J. Robison Hays, III, Kamal Jafarnia, David W. Johnson, Frederick J. Kleisner, Sheri L. Pantermuehl, Davinder “Sonny” Sra and Alan L. Tallis to the Company’s Board of Directors (the “Board”) at the Company’s 2024 annual meeting of stockholders (the “2024 Annual Meeting”), which is scheduled to be held on May 14, 2024, today released a presentation to fellow stockholders available at www.montymustgo.com/letters-presentations.

In its presentation entitled “Meet the Shareholder Value Destroyers” Blackwells exposes the Board’s lack of alignment with stockholders, its poor corporate governance practices and its collection of unfit directors, who we believe have directly contributed to the massive destruction of value suffered by Ashford stockholders.

Jason Aintabi, Chief Investment Officer of Blackwells Capital LLC, said:

“In our view, the Board of Ashford is unfit and incapable of acting as independent fiduciaries for stockholders. Ashford has a policy that requires any directors who receive less than a majority of ‘for’ votes to immediately tender their resignation. We believe that, following the 2024 Annual Meeting, the failure for any director to abide by this policy—and for the Board to fail to accept such resignation—would be a disservice to all stockholders and would make a mockery of shareholder rights. We continue to urge our fellow stockholders to send a clear message to the Board by voting ‘AGAINST’ the election of the incumbent directors at the 2024 Annual Meeting.”

