Havila Kystruten AS: Havila Pollux Cancels Upcoming Round Trip

Havila Pollux has been docked in Bergen since May 2nd for planned warranty work, after an electro motor supplying power to the propulsion system had to be replaced. In recent days, testing of the new electro motor has been conducted, during which a malfunction was discovered in a bearing in the underwater housing of one of the propellers (azimuth POD).

Sailing the ship in service with this malfunction is not deemed safe, and the newly discovered issue must be rectified. Consequently, Havila Pollux will sail to GMC in Stavanger to be placed in dry-dock for the replacement of the propeller's underwater housing. This replacement is also considered warranty work.

As a result, the upcoming round trip departing from Bergen on May 13th will be cancelled. Considering the necessary preparations by the Norwegian equipment supplier and the replacement of the underwater housing, it is expected that Havila Pollux will resume its regular service from Bergen no later than May 24th.

All affected passengers will be contacted by Havila Kystruten.

Contacts:

Chief Executive Officer Bent Martini, +47 905 99 650

Chief Financial Officer Aleksander Røynesdal, +47 413 18 114







