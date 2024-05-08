Revolutionizing Streaming Entertainment: Pixi+ Unveils Solution to Content Discovery Fatigue

Springfield, VA, May 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





Netflix launched the streaming revolution in 2007, and since then, content streaming has boomed in popularity across the U.S. and the world.

With so much content to choose from, users have now become overwhelmed: an estimated 100+ million Americans, and over 2 billion people worldwide, are frustrated searching for what movie or show to watch next across all of their streaming apps.

Two in three people report wanting to find content in just one place, and over half say they want more personalized content.

And that’s just when searching for one person. Searching for two or more people can be a nightmare.

Surprisingly, such an obvious and widespread problem has gone largely unsolved for almost two decades, with aggregator apps and the streaming platforms themselves clearly falling flat on their recommendations.

Until now.

After nearly a year in development, a new and powerful content discovery app is set to debut in 2024. One that promises to solve the pain of endless searching once and for all: Pixi+

Pixi+ founder Brett Bergen used to dread the process of finding what to watch next after he and his wife finished a show. They tried every app, Googled and read movie blogs, made lists from friends’ recommendations, but it was exhausting and unsustainable. Upon learning that this near daily problem was so widespread, the idea for Pixi+ was born.

Pixi+ tackles the age-old problem of what to watch next with a three-pronged approach:

Personalized Recommendations: powered by the latest in AI technology, Pixi+ curates personalized movie and show recommendations across all of a user’s streaming apps. Whether it's action-packed thrillers, heartwarming rom-coms, or gripping documentaries, Pixi+ has you covered.

Social Networks: Pixi+ combines cutting-edge technology with the people who know you best, your own friends and family. Users can connect with one another to see what like-minds are watching and enjoy. Users can even let Pixi+ find movie and show matches for two or more people, making date night or movie nights with friends and family effortless and fun.

Community Recommendations: Pixi+ goes beyond traditional recommendation engines by tapping into the collective wisdom of its vibrant user community. Share and discover unique watchlists with friends and fellow Pixi+ users, and discover entire lists of hidden gems to watch.

Pixi+ isn't just revolutionizing content discovery – it's also an exceptional investment opportunity. Pixi+ is open to the public for investment until May 10th. With the app nearly complete testing and exceeding its funding goal to launch, now is the perfect time to get in on the ground floor of the next big thing in streaming entertainment.

About Pixi+:

Easily find what to watch next with Pixi+. Pixi+ is a new, powerful app that delivers personalized movie and show recommendations across all of your streaming apps in one place. Whether you’re watching alone, with family, or on date night, Pixi+ can suggest options everyone will love.







