Ready Capital Corporation Reports First Quarter 2024 Results

- GAAP LOSS PER COMMON SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS OF $(0.45) -

- DISTRIBUTABLE EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE OF $0.29 -

- DISTRIBUTABLE RETURN ON AVERAGE STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY OF 8.6% -

NEW YORK, May 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ready Capital Corporation (“Ready Capital” or the “Company”) (NYSE: RC), a multi-strategy real estate finance company that originates, acquires, finances, and services lower-to-middle-market (“LMM”) investor and owner occupied commercial real estate loans, today reported financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2024.

“We continue to address the challenges caused by the current recession in commercial real estate,” said Thomas Capasse, Ready Capital’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “The quarter’s valuation allowance is indicative of our intent to aggressively reposition underperforming loans into market yielding investments and further reduce the Company’s limited 4.4% office exposure. Despite these allowances, the Company’s Distributable Earnings moved towards our long-term target and growth in our Small Business Lending segment reached all-time highs.”

First Quarter Highlights

Total investments of $457 million, including $260 million of LMM originations and a record $197 million of U.S. Small Business Administration 7(a) loans

Declared and paid dividend of $0.30 per share in cash

Net book value of $13.44 per share of common stock as of March 31, 2024

Acquired approximately 2.1 million shares of the Company’s common stock at an average price of $8.88 per share as part of stock repurchase program

Subsequent Events

On April 12, 2024, the Company entered into a credit agreement that provides for a delayed draw term loan in an aggregate principal amount not to exceed $115.25 million. The Company borrowed $75.0 million on the initial closing of the agreement.

During April 2024, the Company acquired approximately 1.6 million shares of the Company’s common stock, par value $0.0001 per share, at an average price of $8.57 per share through the Company’s stock repurchase program.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

In addition to the results presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP, this press release includes distributable earnings, formerly referred to as core earnings, which is a non-U.S. GAAP financial measure. The Company defines distributable earnings as net income adjusted for unrealized gains and losses related to certain mortgage backed securities (“MBS”) not retained by us as part of our loan origination business, realized gains and losses on sales of certain MBS, unrealized gains and losses related to residential mortgage servicing rights (“MSR”) from discontinued operations, unrealized changes in our current expected credit loss reserve, unrealized gains or losses on de-designated cash flow hedges, unrealized gains or losses on foreign exchange hedges, unrealized gains or losses on certain unconsolidated joint ventures, non-cash compensation expense related to our stock-based incentive plan, and one-time non-recurring gains or losses, such as gains or losses on discontinued operations, bargain purchase gains, or merger related expenses.

The Company believes that this non-U.S. GAAP financial information, in addition to the related U.S. GAAP measures, provides investors greater transparency into the information used by management in its financial and operational decision-making, including the determination of dividends. However, because distributable earnings is an incomplete measure of the Company's financial performance and involves differences from net income computed in accordance with U.S. GAAP, it should be considered along with, but not as an alternative to, the Company's net income computed in accordance with U.S. GAAP as a measure of the Company's financial performance. In addition, because not all companies use identical calculations, the Company's presentation of distributable earnings may not be comparable to other similarly-titled measures of other companies.

In calculating distributable earnings, Net Income (in accordance with U.S. GAAP) is adjusted to exclude unrealized gains and losses on MBS acquired by the Company in the secondary market but is not adjusted to exclude unrealized gains and losses on MBS retained by Ready Capital as part of its loan origination businesses, where the Company transfers originated loans into an MBS securitization and the Company retains an interest in the securitization. In calculating distributable earnings, the Company does not adjust Net Income (in accordance with U.S. GAAP) to take into account unrealized gains and losses on MBS retained by us as part of the loan origination businesses because the unrealized gains and losses that are generated in the loan origination and securitization process are considered to be a fundamental part of this business and an indicator of the ongoing performance and credit quality of the Company’s historical loan originations. In calculating distributable earnings, Net Income (in accordance with U.S. GAAP) is adjusted to exclude realized gains and losses on certain MBS securities considered to be non-distributable. Certain MBS positions are considered to be non-distributable due to a variety of reasons which may include collateral type, duration, and size.

In addition, in calculating distributable earnings, Net Income (in accordance with U.S. GAAP) is adjusted to exclude unrealized gains or losses on residential MSRs, held at fair value from discontinued operations. Servicing rights relating to the Company’s small business commercial business are accounted for under ASC 860, Transfer and Servicing. In calculating distributable earnings, the Company does not exclude realized gains or losses on commercial MSRs, as servicing income is a fundamental part of Ready Capital’s business and is an indicator of the ongoing performance.

To qualify as a REIT, the Company must distribute to its stockholders each calendar year at least 90% of its REIT taxable income (including certain items of non-cash income), determined without regard to the deduction for dividends paid and excluding net capital gain. There are certain items, including net income generated from the creation of MSRs, that are included in distributable earnings but are not included in the calculation of the current year’s taxable income. These differences may result in certain items that are recognized in the current period’s calculation of distributable earnings not being included in taxable income, and thus not subject to the REIT dividend distribution requirement until future years.

The table below reconciles Net Income computed in accordance with U.S. GAAP to Distributable Earnings.

(in thousands) Three Months Ended

March 31, 2024 Net Loss $ (74,167 ) Reconciling items: Unrealized gain on joint ventures (35 ) Decrease in CECL reserve (32,181 ) Increase in valuation allowance 146,180 Non-recurring REO impairment 15,512 Non-cash compensation 1,877 Merger transaction costs and other non-recurring expenses 1,931 Total reconciling items $ 133,284 Income tax adjustments (5,141 ) Distributable earnings $ 53,976 Less: Distributable earnings attributable to non-controlling interests 1,108 Less: Income attributable to participating shares 2,335 Distributable earnings attributable to common stockholders $ 50,533 Distributable earnings per common share – basic and diluted $ 0.29





U.S. GAAP return on equity is based on U.S. GAAP net income, while distributable return on equity is based on distributable earnings, which adjusts U.S. GAAP net income for the items in the distributable earnings reconciliation above.

Webcast and Earnings Conference Call

Management will host a webcast and conference call on Thursday, May 9, 2024 at 8:30am ET to provide a general business update and discuss the financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2024.

The Company encourages use of the webcast due to potential extended wait times to access the conference call via dial-in. The webcast of the conference call will be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.readycapital.com. To listen to a live broadcast, go to the site at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time in order to register, download and install any necessary audio software.

About Ready Capital Corporation

Ready Capital Corporation (NYSE: RC) is a multi-strategy real estate finance company that originates, acquires, finances and services lower-to-middle-market investor and owner occupied commercial real estate loans. The Company specializes in loans backed by commercial real estate, including agency multifamily, investor, construction, and bridge as well as U.S. Small Business Administration loans under its Section 7(a) program. Headquartered in New York, New York, the Company employs approximately 350 professionals nationwide.

READY CAPITAL CORPORATION

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands) March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 166,004 $ 138,532 Restricted cash 24,915 30,063 Loans, net (including $0 and $9,348 held at fair value) 3,400,481 4,020,160 Loans, held for sale (net of valuation allowance of $146,180 and $0) 584,072 81,599 Mortgage-backed securities 29,546 27,436 Investment in unconsolidated joint ventures (including $7,169 and $7,360 held at fair value) 132,730 133,321 Derivative instruments 15,448 2,404 Servicing rights 103,555 102,837 Real estate owned, held for sale 239,874 252,949 Other assets 315,772 300,175 Assets of consolidated VIEs 6,591,834 6,897,145 Assets held for sale 439,301 454,596 Total Assets $ 12,043,532 $ 12,441,217 Liabilities Secured borrowings 2,198,272 2,102,075 Securitized debt obligations of consolidated VIEs, net 4,769,057 5,068,453 Senior secured notes, net 345,570 345,127 Corporate debt, net 766,084 764,908 Guaranteed loan financing 814,784 844,540 Contingent consideration — 7,628 Derivative instruments 593 212 Dividends payable 53,908 54,289 Loan participations sold 73,749 62,944 Due to third parties 3,401 3,641 Accounts payable and other accrued liabilities 193,896 207,481 Liabilities held for sale 315,975 333,157 Total Liabilities $ 9,535,289 $ 9,794,455 Preferred stock Series C, liquidation preference $25.00 per share 8,361 8,361 Commitments & contingencies Stockholders’ Equity Preferred stock Series E, liquidation preference $25.00 per share 111,378 111,378 Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized, 170,445,333 and 172,276,105 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 17 17 Additional paid-in capital 2,307,303 2,321,989 Retained earnings (deficit) (3,546 ) 124,413 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (12,335 ) (17,860 ) Total Ready Capital Corporation equity 2,402,817 2,539,937 Non-controlling interests 97,065 98,464 Total Stockholders’ Equity $ 2,499,882 $ 2,638,401 Total Liabilities, Redeemable Preferred Stock, and Stockholders’ Equity $ 12,043,532 $ 12,441,217









READY CAPITAL CORPORATION

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME Three Months Ended March 31, (in thousands, except share data) 2024 2023 Interest income $ 232,354 $ 215,968 Interest expense (183,805 ) (158,868 ) Net interest income before recovery of loan losses $ 48,549 $ 57,100 Recovery of loan losses 26,544 6,734 Net interest income after recovery of loan losses $ 75,093 $ 63,834 Non-interest income Net realized gain (loss) on financial instruments and real estate owned 18,868 11,575 Net unrealized gain (loss) on financial instruments 4,632 (5,635 ) Valuation allowance, loans held for sale (146,180 ) — Servicing income, net of amortization and impairment of $3,697 and $1,759 3,758 4,642 Income on purchased future receivables, net of allowance for credit losses of $1,206 and $1,594 446 540 Income on unconsolidated joint ventures 468 656 Other income 15,380 19,852 Total non-interest income(loss) $ (102,628 ) $ 31,630 Non-interest expense Employee compensation and benefits (18,414 ) (19,727 ) Allocated employee compensation and benefits from related party (2,500 ) (2,326 ) Professional fees (7,065 ) (5,543 ) Management fees – related party (6,648 ) (5,081 ) Incentive fees – related party — (1,720 ) Loan servicing expense (12,794 ) (8,155 ) Transaction related expenses (650 ) (893 ) Other operating expenses (30,187 ) (12,609 ) Total non-interest expense $ (78,258 ) $ (56,054 ) Income (loss) from continuing operations before provision for income taxes (105,793 ) 39,410 Income tax benefit (provision) 30,211 (901 ) Net income (loss) from continuing operations $ (75,582 ) $ 38,509 Discontinued operations Income (loss) from discontinued operations before benefit (provision) for income taxes 1,887 (2,041 ) Income tax benefit (provision) (472 ) 510 Net income (loss) from discontinued operations 1,415 (1,531 ) Net income (loss) (74,167 ) 36,978 Less: Dividends on preferred stock 1,999 1,999 Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interest 117 1,835 Net income (loss) attributable to Ready Capital Corporation $ (76,283 ) $ 33,144 Earnings per common share from continuing operations - basic $ (0.45 ) $ 0.31 Earnings per common share from discontinued operations - basic $ 0.01 $ (0.01 ) Total earnings per common share - basic $ (0.44 ) $ 0.30 Earnings per common share from continuing operations - diluted $ (0.45 ) $ 0.30 Earnings per common share from discontinued operations - diluted $ 0.01 $ (0.01 ) Total earnings per common share - diluted $ (0.44 ) $ 0.29 Weighted-average shares outstanding Basic 172,032,866 110,672,939 Diluted 173,104,415 121,025,909 Dividends declared per share of common stock $ 0.30 $ 0.40









READY CAPITAL CORPORATION

UNAUDITED SEGMENT REPORTING

FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2024 Small LMM Commercial Business Corporate-

(in thousands) Real Estate Lending Other

Consolidated Interest income $ 200,763 $ 31,591 $ — $ 232,354 Interest expense (158,885 ) (24,920 ) — (183,805 ) Net interest income before recovery of (provision for) loan losses $ 41,878 $ 6,671 $ — $ 48,549 Recovery of (provision) for loan losses 30,755 (4,211 ) — 26,544 Net interest income after recovery of (provision for) loan losses $ 72,633 $ 2,460 $ — $ 75,093 Non-interest income Net realized gain (loss) on financial instruments and real estate owned 5,755 13,113 — 18,868 Net unrealized gain (loss) on financial instruments 2,986 1,646 — 4,632 Valuation allowance, loans held for sale (146,180 ) — — (146,180 ) Servicing income, net 1,298 2,460 — 3,758 Income on purchased future receivables, net — 446 — 446 Income on unconsolidated joint ventures 468 — — 468 Other income 12,727 2,653 — 15,380 Total non-interest income (loss) $ (122,946 ) $ 20,318 $ — $ (102,628 ) Non-interest expense Employee compensation and benefits (7,476 ) (9,292 ) (1,646 ) (18,414 ) Allocated employee compensation and benefits from related party (250 ) — (2,250 ) (2,500 ) Professional fees (1,641 ) (3,215 ) (2,209 ) (7,065 ) Management fees – related party — — (6,648 ) (6,648 ) Loan servicing expense (12,547 ) (247 ) — (12,794 ) Transaction related expenses — — (650 ) (650 ) Other operating expenses (21,534 ) (5,353 ) (3,300 ) (30,187 ) Total non-interest expense $ (43,448 ) $ (18,107 ) $ (16,703 ) $ (78,258 ) Income (loss) before provision for income taxes $ (93,761 ) $ 4,671 $ (16,703 ) $ (105,793 ) Total assets $ 9,905,732 $ 1,357,398 $ 341,101 $ 11,604,231



