Birchtree Investments Ltd. Announces Results From Its Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders and RSU Grant

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Birchtree Investments Ltd. (“Birchtree” or the “Company”) ‎‎(CSE: BRCH), an investment company with the long-term goal of divesting its investment assets at a profit, is ‎pleased to announce that its shareholders (the “Shareholders”) have voted at the annual and ‎special meeting of Shareholders (the “Meeting”) in favor of all matters put to Shareholders at the ‎Meeting.



All annual matters that were put before Shareholders at the Meeting were approved, including the adoption of the 2024 Equity Incentive Plan of the Company (the “Incentive Plan”), ‎pursuant to which the Company is able to issue share-based long-term incentives. All directors, officers, employees ‎and service providers of the Company and/or its affiliates ‎‎are eligible to receive awards under the Incentive Plan, subject to the ‎terms of the Incentive Plan. Awards include common share purchase options, stock appreciation rights, restricted share awards, restricted share bonuses, restricted share units, performance shares, performance units, cash-based awards, and other share-based awards under the Incentive Plan. As a result of the ‎adoption of the Incentive Plan, no future awards or grants will be made under the ‎Company’s current stock option ‎plan, which became effective on November 12, 2021.

In addition, the board of directors of the Company has approved the grant of 12,200,000 restricted stock units under the Incentive Plan to the officers and directors of the Company, vesting 50% immediately and 50% after nine months and will be settled in common shares.

For more information on the matters voted on at the Meeting, including a copy of the Incentive Plan, please see the Company’s management ‎information circular dated April 2, 2024, which has been filed on the Company’s profile on SEDAR+ ‎at www.sedarplus.ca.

About Birchtree

Birchtree is an investment company with the long-term goal of divesting its investment assets at a profit. For more information, please see Birchtree’s continuous disclosure documents available under the Company’s SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

