Dundee Precious Metals Announces Voting Results from 2024 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

TORONTO, May 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSX: DPM) (the “Company” or “DPM”) is pleased to announce the voting results from its Annual Meeting of Shareholders, which was held via live webcast on Wednesday, May 8, 2023.

A total of 134,715,677 common shares were voted at the meeting, representing approximately 74.18% of the outstanding common shares. Shareholders voted in favour of all items of business before the meeting, as follows:

Election of Directors

The shareholders elected each of the eight nominees listed in the Company’s management information circular. Details of the voting results are set out below:

Name Votes in Favour % For Votes Against % Against Dr. Nicole Adshead-Bell 124,255,463 94.23 7,601,751 5.77 Robert M. Bosshard 130,249,229 98.78 1,607,985 1.22 Jaimie Donovan 130,223,050 98.76 1,634,164 1.24 R. Peter Gillin 126,025,284 95.58 5,831,930 4.42 Kalidas Madhavpeddi 129,723,199 98.38 2,134,015 1.62 Juanita Montalvo 130,359,724 98.86 1,497,490 1.14 David Rae 131,075,451 99.41 781,763 0.59 Marie-Anne Tawil 130,363,724 98.87 1,493,490 1.13

Appointment of Auditors

PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP was appointed as auditor of the Company and the directors of the Company were authorized to fix the remuneration of the auditors. Details of the voting results are set out below:

Total Votes % of Votes Cast Votes in Favour 122,877,819 91.21 Votes Withheld 11,837,858 8.79

Advisory Say on Pay Vote

The advisory resolution was passed at the meeting, demonstrating significant shareholder support for the Company’s approach to compensation. Details of the voting results are set out below:

Total Votes % of Votes Cast Votes in Favour 129,803,336 98.44 Votes Against 2,053,877 1.56

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. is a Canadian-based international gold mining company with operations and projects located in Bulgaria, Namibia, Serbia and Ecuador. The Company’s purpose is to unlock resources and generate value to thrive and grow together. This overall purpose is supported by a foundation of core values, which guides how the Company conducts its business and informs a set of complementary strategic pillars and objectives related to ESG, innovation, optimizing our existing portfolio, and growth. The Company’s resources are allocated in-line with its strategy to ensure that DPM delivers value for all of its stakeholders. DPM’s shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (symbol: DPM).

