Western Forest Products Inc. Announces Election of Directors

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Western Forest Products Inc. (TSX: WEF) (“Western” or the “Company”) announces the following voting results in respect of the election of directors at its Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the “Meeting”) held today:



Name of Nominee Votes For % For Votes

Against % Against Laura A. Cillis 187,242,637 88.96 % 23,246,588 11.04 % Steven Hofer 192,441,538 91.43 % 18,047,687 8.57 % Randy Krotowski 181,115,058 86.04 % 29,374,167 13.96 % Fiona Macfarlane 188,112,005 89.37 % 22,377,220 10.63 % Noordin Nanji 148,874,239 70.73 % 61,614,986 29.27 % Daniel Nocente 188,187,630 89.40 % 22,301,595 10.60 % Peter Wijnbergen 191,681,996 91.06 % 18,807,229 8.94 %



The total number of shares represented by shareholders in person and by proxy at the Meeting was 214,125,976, representing 67.60% of the Company’s outstanding shares.

As part of best governance practices, the Company’s Board of Directors has constituted its Board Committees as summarized below. All members of the Board Committees are 100% independent.

Audit

Committee Environmental,

Health and Safety

Committee Management Resource

and Compensation

Committee Nominating and

Corporate Governance

Committee Laura A. Cillis

(Chair) Randy Krotowski

(Chair) Fiona Macfarlane

(Chair) Noordin Nanji

(Chair) Randy Krotowski Fiona Macfarlane Peter Wijnbergen Laura A. Cillis Peter Wijnbergen Noordin Nanji Randy Krotowski Fiona Macfarlane

The Company has also filed a report of voting results on all resolutions voted on at the Meeting on https://www.sedarplus.ca.

