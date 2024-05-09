AGILON HEALTH SHAREHOLDER ALERT: CLAIMSFILER REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits Against agilon health, inc. - AGL

NEW ORLEANS, May 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ClaimsFiler, a FREE shareholder information service, reminds investors that they have until May 20, 2024 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against agilon health, inc. (“agilon” or the “Company”) (NYSE: AGL), if they: i) purchased or otherwise acquired the Company’s shares between April 15, 2021 and February 27, 2024, inclusive (the “Class Period”), and/or ii) purchased or otherwise acquired the Company’s shares pursuant or traceable to the Company’s April 2021 initial public offering (“IPO”), and/or iii) purchased or otherwise acquired the Company’s shares pursuant or traceable to the Company’s May 2023 secondary public offering (“SPO”). These actions are pending in the United States District Courts for the Western District of Texas and Southern District of New York.



Get Help

Agilon health investors should visit us at https://www.claimsfiler.com/cases/nyse-agl or call toll-free (844) 367-9658. Lawyers at Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC are available to discuss your legal options.

About the Lawsuits

Agilon and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On January 5, 2024, the Company disclosed that it was slashing its 2023 profit forecasts, specifically, lowering its 2023 Medical Margin expectation to “$340 million to $360 million, approximately $110 million below the previous guidance range…due to $90 million in higher-than-expected medical costs” and that its Chief Financial Officer, Timothy Bensley would retire and be replaced later in the year.

On this news, the price of agilon’s shares fell $3.45, or 28.6%, to close at $8.63 on January 5, 2024.

The first-filed case is New England Teamsters Pension Fund v. agilon health, inc., 24-cv-00297. A second case, Hope v. agilon health, inc., 24-cv-00305, extended the Class Period. A third case, Indiana Public Retirement System v. agilon health, inc., 24-cv- 2506, extended the Class Period and Class Definition.

