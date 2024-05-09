collAble: Pioneering the Evolution of Digital Marketing

Paris, May 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the ever-evolving landscape of digital marketing, collAble emerges as a trailblazer, redefining the norms and setting new standards of excellence. Established in Paris, collAble.com has embarked on a transformative journey, revolutionizing the dynamics between brands and consumers with its visionary strategies.





From its inception, collAble has positioned itself as the bridge between brands and consumers, harnessing the power of digital platforms to create impactful marketing campaigns. Evolving into a global leader in digital marketing, the company excels in performance marketing, social media marketing, and influencer matching, consistently delivering exceptional results.

Driven by a global perspective, collAble operates on an international scale, catering to diverse markets across the US, Europe, China, and beyond. With a commitment to innovation, collAble offers advanced tech support through its comprehensive toolset, empowering creators and brands to collaborate seamlessly and promote products effectively across various merchants.

A Journey of Innovation:

collAble traces its roots back to its origins as a PR agency in Paris, initially known as Parole Creator. Over the years, the company expanded its services to include influencer marketing and performance marketing, leveraging its extensive network of influencers and celebrities.

Today, collAble specializes exclusively in online digital marketing, influencer marketing, and digital brand strategy, boasting access to over 200,000 creators worldwide. Through initiatives like the Monthly Special Event, collAble facilitates meaningful connections between influencers and brands, driving engagement and visibility.

Setting New Industry Standards:

At the heart of collAble's success lies its profound understanding of the influencer industry, reflected in its sophisticated backend dashboard. This platform enables brands to analyze influencer performance, manage campaigns efficiently, and monitor metrics closely, revolutionizing the industry standards.

Distinctive among its peers is the launch of Ins.shop, an innovative initiative empowering influencers to establish online product storefronts. This groundbreaking approach strengthens the influencer-brand relationship and opens new avenues for audience engagement.

A Commitment to Excellence:

collAble actively participates in and sponsors affiliate events, demonstrating its dedication to excellence and innovation in the influencer marketing ecosystem. With a vision where creativity knows no bounds and possibilities are limitless, collAble is transforming the digital marketing landscape, one milestone at a time.

