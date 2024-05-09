Venom’s BlackBook Zero 14 honoured with HPL best business laptop award

MELBOURNE, Australia, May 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Venom, manufacturer of performance orientated laptop computers has been recognised by HPL (High performance Laptops) for the Best Business laptop award.



High Performance Laptops covers reviews, news and features of high-end laptops. Based in Australia, the global nature of the products on test and the announcements about them make all articles relevant globally. Managed by renowned tech journalist Nick Ross who amongst other roles was the editor of PC Authority Magazine, the ABC’s founding technology editor, editor of PC World and continues to write and report for Tech Radar, APC magazine, PC Gamer and Iwire.

The emphasis of the best business laptop award is on weight, battery life, screen quality and size, ports and connectivity, web conferencing, build quality, security and service level agreements. This suitability qualifies them for SOHO, SMB, SI, government and enterprise use. Venom’s BlackBook Zero 14 Phantom G9 scored the highest in these categories overall thus winning the category award for best business laptop.

Repeated recognition in the business laptop category represents a monumental leap for Venom in notebook computer innovation. Factors contributing to the award are the BlackBook Zero 14 Phantom G9’s lightweight portable design and high-speed performance. An Intel Core i7 processor, DDR5 RAM, durable lightweight Magnesium Alloy chassis, glass touchpad and sharp text orientated, high contrast screen amongst other features such as Thunderbolt, facial recognition, Windows Hello and fast 7000 MB/s SSD. Coupled with a 99.9 Wh battery, making it the largest battery that can commercially fly on a plane while still maintaining a highly respectable weight at below 1.2 kg (2.64 lb). The Venom BlackBook come with two internationally complaint AC adaptors, external USB recovery drive and a 3 year onsite pickup and return warranty supported by DHL Express Global.

A major reason Venoms BlackBook scored highly was due to its sustainability model. As quoted by editor and tech journalist Nick Ross, “we’ve been impressed with HP’s green credentials, but even it doesn’t complete the laptop life-cycle loop by using its users as suppliers of hardware to use in refreshed models down the line. Using Venom can potentially help your company’s own sustainability-based bottom line.”

Venom continues its unique up to 7-year trade in program that has been in place since 2015. Each BlackBook can be traded in for up to 30 days post purchase for a fixed value of $500 cash. The only condition being that it turns on, and boots into windows. Jaan Turon, the head of hardware stated: “At Venom we believe our current customers are our future suppliers, not owners of a device that needs to be downcycled or turned into waste. From the design stage onwards, we aim to make worthy notebook computers that carry a monetary and environmental value long after the book value has been depreciated to zero. Each traded BlackBook is intended to avoid landfill or downcycling/recycling by re-entering the circular economy via our refurbishment program - The Venom Value Cycle, developed to ensure each BlackBook has a second and potentially third life before reaching its true end of life, only then needing to be recycled. Potentially, together with our customers, we are creating a real working life beyond ten years before collectively contributing to e-waste. Nothing is greener than something that does not need to be trashed or recycled to begin with.”

The Venom BlackBook Zero 14 Phantom G9 is globally available at shopvenom.com

