Lingyun Xiang was awarded the King's Leadership Award and was awarded the King Charles III Medal of the United Kingdom

London, May 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On May 3, 2024, at the 130th-anniversary celebration of The Royal Society of Saint George (RSSG), His Majesty King Charles III and the Royal Society of the United Kingdom conferred the King's Leadership Award on the economist in the United States and presented him with the King's Order with the King’s Leadership award.





RSSG was founded in 1894 with the aim of promoting "Britishness" and the British way of life. The Society soon attracted the support of many prominent public figures in Britain. Queen Victoria was the Society's first royal patron, and since then, RSSG has enjoyed the patronage of every reigning monarch. King Edward VII granted the Society the right to use the prefix "Royal" in 1902, and in 1963, Queen Elizabeth II granted the Society it’s own Royal Charter, thus conferring on the Society a notable honor. King Charles III is now a patron of the RSSG.

“I am grateful for this recognition and I am committed to continuing to work tirelessly for humanity to build a world where no one is left behind”. Said Lingyun Xiang, a member of the RSSG and a recipient of the King's Medal of the Order of the United Kingdom.

Lingyun Xiang, one of the members of the Royal Society of St. George, the Recipient of the King's Order of Merit, a foreign academician of the European Academy of Natural Sciences, a lifelong full-time professor of the European Union University, a lifelong professor (doctoral supervisor) of the National University of Maryland, a distinguished professor of Peking University, a guest professor of the School of Applied Science and Technology of Beijing Union University, an international accountant (FAIA), an international certified public accountant (IAAP), a certified legal accountant (FCPA), a senior public accountant (FIPA) of the Institute of Public Accountants (IPA), a senior financial accountant (FFA FIPA) of the Institute of Financial Accountants (IFA), and an international certified Internet financial manager (ICIFM).

He is also a special economic advisor to the Central African Republic, chief economic advisor to the Republic of Haiti, special economic advisor to the Republic of Liberia, special economic advisor to the Republic of Zimbabwe, special financial and economic advisor to the Republic of Madagascar, financial and economic advisor to the Republic of North Macedonia, chief financial and economic advisor to the Republic of Ghana, envoy for economic and cultural exchanges to the Republic of Guinea Bissau, ambassador for international public welfare and charity of the Republic of Mali, and honorary member of the China Organizing Committee for the 35th International Science and Peace Week of the United Nations.