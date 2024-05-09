Dual Carbon Battery Market To Reach USD 4.9 Billion By 2032 | DataHorizzon Research

Fort Collins, Colorado, May 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The dual carbon battery market is expected to attain a prominent share in the forecast period.

Dual carbon batteries leverage carbon-based materials for both the anode and cathode, presenting numerous advantages over conventional battery technologies. These batteries boast high energy density, rapid charging capabilities, and an extended lifespan, rendering them appealing for diverse applications. Particularly, dual carbon batteries excel in storing energy generated from renewable sources like solar and wind power, thereby facilitating a more stable and efficient grid. Moreover, their high energy density and swift charging capabilities make them ideal candidates for meeting the demanding requirements of electric vehicles (EVs), accelerating their widespread adoption.

The dual carbon battery market is expanding significantly, fueled by the growing global demand for sustainable energy storage solutions. Governments worldwide are enacting policies and regulations to curtail carbon emissions and promote the uptake of renewable energy sources. Notably, the European Union has set a target to achieve a 32% share of renewable energy in its overall energy consumption by 2030. This transition towards clean energy drives the need for advanced battery technologies like dual carbon batteries, renowned for their high energy density, rapid charging capabilities, and prolonged cycle life.

Furthermore, the rise in the electric vehicle (EV) industry is another key driver for the dual-carbon battery market. Governments are incentivizing EV adoption through subsidies and incentives to diminish reliance on fossil fuels and mitigate climate change. For instance, in the United States, the federal government offers a tax credit of up to USD 7,500 to purchase eligible EVs. The mounting demand for EVs underscores the necessity for high-performance batteries, with dual carbon batteries well-poised to meet the needs of the growing market.

Segmentation Overview:

The dual carbon battery market has been segmented into type, application, and region.

The secondary dual carbon battery segment registered a significant share in 2023

Based on the market segmentation by type, the secondary dual carbon battery segment held the largest market share in 2023. Secondary dual carbon batteries, also known as rechargeable batteries, offer the advantage of multiple charge-discharge cycles, making them cost-effective and environmentally friendly.

The automotive battery is the leading application segment in the forecast period.

Based on market segmentation by application, the automotive battery segment accounts for the largest market share in the dual carbon battery market. The rapid growth of the electric vehicle industry, coupled with supportive government policies and incentives, has been a significant driver for the demand for dual carbon batteries in automotive applications.

Dual Carbon Battery Market Report Highlights:

The dual carbon battery market growth is anticipated at a CAGR of 8.9% by 2032.

Growing focus on sustainable and renewable energies drive the industry growth.

Asia-Pacific emerged as the largest regional market for dual carbon batteries in 2023, driven by the rapid growth of the electric vehicle industry and the increasing adoption of renewable energy sources in countries like China, Japan, and South Korea.

Some prominent players in the dual carbon battery market report include Tesla, BYD, Panasonic, LG Chem, Samsung SDI, Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Limited (CATL), Hitachi, Toshiba, Saft, Duracell, Maxell, and Ultralife Corporation.

