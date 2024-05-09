Nxera Pharma’s partner Neurocrine Biosciences Initiates Phase 1 Clinical Study Evaluating Effects of NBI-1117567 in Healthy Adults

Tokyo, Japan and Cambridge, UK, 9 May 2024 – Nxera Pharma (“the Company” or “Nxera”; TSE: 4565) notes that its partner Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (“Neurocrine”; Nasdaq: NBIX), a leading neuroscience-focused biopharmaceutical company, announced that it has initiated its Phase 1 first-in-human clinical study to evaluate the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, and pharmacodynamics of investigational compound NBI-1117567 in healthy adult participants – see Neurocrine press announcement here .

NBI-1117567 is an investigational, oral, muscarinic M1 preferring (M1/M4) selective agonist discovered by Nxera that may have the potential to treat symptoms of cognition in patients with neurological and neuropsychiatric conditions.

The clinical development milestone achieved with this compound as announced does not trigger a milestone payment from Neurocrine to Nxera under the terms of the 2021 agreement between the companies. Milestone payments, under the agreement, are payable upon the achievement of multiple, defined development events for each program. Nxera will announce the receipt of any milestone payments in accordance with TSE reporting requirements.

–END–

About Muscarinic Receptors

Muscarinic receptors are G protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) found in multiple tissues including the brain, cardiovascular system, and gastrointestinal tract. Selective activation of M4 and M1 receptors in the brain is a clinically validated approach to treating cognitive and neuropsychological symptoms of neurological diseases, including Schizophrenia, dementia associated with Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, and others.

Until now, attempts to develop medicines that selectively target M4 and M1 receptors have been unsuccessful because of side effects caused by the activation of M2 and M3 receptors. Highly selective M4 or M1 agonists that do not activate M2 or M3 therefore are highly sought after and expected to have the potential to address major unmet medical needs with blockbuster potential.

About the Agreement with Neurocrine Biosciences

Nxera Pharma and Neurocrine BioSciences entered a collaboration and licensing agreement in November 2021 to develop novel muscarinic receptor agonists for the treatment of schizophrenia, dementia and other neuropsychiatric disorders.

Under the terms of the agreement, Neurocrine gains development and commercialization rights to a broad portfolio of novel clinical and preclinical subtype-selective muscarinic M4, M1 and dual M1/M4 receptor agonists discovered by Nxera. Neurocrine is responsible for development costs associated with the programs globally, except for M1 agonists being developed in Japan. Nxera retains rights to develop M1 agonists in Japan for any indication, with Neurocrine receiving co-development and profit share options.

Nxera is eligible to receive R&D funding plus development, regulatory and commercial milestones of up to US$2.6 billion, with further product royalties, provided the criteria under the agreement are satisfied.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences is a leading neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company with a simple purpose: to relieve suffering for people with great needs, but few options. We are dedicated to discovering and developing life-changing treatments for patients with under-addressed neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders. The company’s diverse portfolio includes FDA-approved treatments for tardive dyskinesia, chorea associated with Huntington’s disease, endometriosis* and uterine fibroids*, as well as a robust pipeline including multiple compounds in mid- to late-phase clinical development across our core therapeutic areas. For three decades, we have applied our unique insight into neuroscience and the interconnections between brain and body systems to treat complex conditions. We relentlessly pursue medicines to ease the burden of debilitating diseases and disorders, because you deserve brave science. For more information, visit neurocrine.com , and follow the company on LinkedIn , X (Formerly Twitter) , and Facebook .

(*in collaboration with AbbVie)

NEUROCRINE BIOSCIENCES, NEUROCRINE, and YOU DESERVE BRAVE SCIENCE are registered trademarks of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. The Neurocrine logo is a trademark of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc.

About Nxera Pharma

Nxera Pharma (formerly Sosei Heptares) is a technology powered biopharma company, in pursuit of new specialty medicines to improve the lives of patients with unmet needs in Japan and globally.

In addition to several products being commercialized in Japan, we are advancing an extensive pipeline of over 30 active programs from discovery through to late clinical stage internally and in partnership with leading pharma and biotech companies. This pipeline is focused on addressing major unmet needs in some of the fastest-growing areas of medicine across neurology, GI and immunology, metabolic disorders and rare diseases, and leverages the power of our unique and industry leading GPCR-targeted structure-based drug discovery “NxWave™” platform to provide a sustainable source of best- or first-in-class candidates.

Nxera employs over 350 talented people at key locations in Tokyo and Osaka (Japan), London and Cambridge (UK), Basel (Switzerland) and Seoul (South Korea) and is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (ticker: 4565).

For more information, please visit www.nxera.life

LinkedIn: @NxeraPharma | X: @NxeraPharma | YouTube: @NxeraPharma

Enquiries:

Nxera – Media and Investor Relations

Kentaro Tahara, VP Investor Relations and Corporate Strategy

Shinichiro Nishishita, VP Investor Relations, Head of Regulatory Disclosures

Maya Bennison, Communications Manager

+81 (0)3 5210 3399 | +44 (0)1223 949390 |IR@Nxera.life

MEDiSTRAVA Consulting (for International Media)

Mark Swallow, Frazer Hall, Erica Hollingsworth

+44 (0)203 928 6900 | Nxera@medistrava.com

Forward-looking statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements about the discovery, development, and commercialization of products. Various risks may cause Nxera Pharma Group’s actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward looking statements, including: adverse results in clinical development programs; failure to obtain patent protection for inventions; commercial limitations imposed by patents owned or controlled by third parties; dependence upon strategic alliance partners to develop and commercialize products and services; difficulties or delays in obtaining regulatory approvals to market products and services resulting from development efforts; the requirement for substantial funding to conduct research and development and to expand commercialization activities; and product initiatives by competitors. As a result of these factors, prospective investors are cautioned not to rely on any forward-looking statements. We disclaim any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.