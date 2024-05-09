Recreation Management Software Market To Reach USD 7.1 Billion By 2032 | DataHorizzon Research

Fort Collins, Colorado, May 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The rise in demand for automation attracts significant growth in the forecast period.

The recreation management software market is experiencing substantial growth, primarily propelled by the escalating need for streamlined and efficient operations within the recreation industry. Recreation facilities, including parks, community centers, and sports complexes, increasingly embrace automated processes to handle memberships, reservations, and payments. The growing demand for automation is anticipated to sustain growth in the recreation management software market in the forthcoming years.

Another pivotal driving factor for this market is the mounting emphasis on customer engagement and satisfaction within recreation facilities. Such establishments prioritize delivering personalized experiences and elevating customer service standards to attract and retain patrons effectively. Recreation management software solutions include features like targeted marketing campaigns, loyalty programs, and feedback management, empowering recreation facilities to bolster customer engagement and satisfaction levels. Consequently, this emphasis on enhancing customer experiences significantly drives the market's growth.

Segmentation Overview:

The recreation management software market has been segmented into type of facility, deployment, pricing model, application, and region.

Fitness centers accounted for a significant market share in 2023.

Based on the type of facility, the market is segmented into parks, sports complexes, fitness centers, aquatic centers, community centers, and others. Fitness centers hold a substantial share of the type of facility segment of the recreation management software market. The fitness industry has experienced significant growth in recent years, driven by increasing health awareness, the popularity of fitness trends, and the rise of boutique fitness studios.

Membership management registered a significant share in 2023.

The market segmentation based on application includes membership management, scheduling and booking, facility maintenance, payment processing, reporting and analytics, and others. Membership management holds a substantial share of the recreation management software market's application segment. This is because managing memberships is a critical aspect of most recreational facilities, such as gyms, clubs, and sports centers.

Recreation Management Software Market Report Highlights:

The recreation management software market growth is anticipated at a CAGR of 11.9% by 2032.

Integration with IoT and wearable devices presents growth opportunities for the market.

Asia Pacific region is expected to grow tremendously during the forecast period, owing to the increasing government initiatives to promote tourism and the growing number of recreation centers in countries such as China and India.

Some prominent players in the recreation management software market report include Active Network LLC, Civicplus, EZFacility Inc., Jarvis Recreation Management, Legend Recreation Software, MyRec.com, XPlor Recreation, Rec Desk, Community Pass, TeamSnap, Vermont Systems Inc., Yardi Systems Inc.

