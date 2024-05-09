Global Companion Diagnostics Research Report 2024-2029: Innovations in Companion Diagnostics Boost Drug Development and Personalized Medicine

Dublin, May 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Companion Diagnostics Market By Product (Assays, Kits, Reagents, System, Software & Services), Technology (PCR, NGS, ISH, IHC), Indication (Breast, Lung, Colorectal Cancer, CVD, Infectious, Neurology), Sample Type (Tissue, Blood) & Region - Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global companion diagnostics market is projected to reach USD 13.6 billion by 2029 from USD 7.5 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 12.6% during the forecast period.

Factors such as the increasing importance of companion diagnostics in drug development, rising cancer incidence, and the growing adoption of targeted therapies are driving market growth.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to factors such as increased healthcare expenditure, rising pharmaceutical research funding, government initiatives to raise awareness about early disease detection, expansion of private-sector hospitals into rural areas in various APAC countries, and the presence of high-growth markets in the region.

The key players in this market are F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland), Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US), Qiagen N.V. (Netherlands), Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US), Abbott Laboratories, Inc. (US), Almac Group (UK), Danaher Corporation (US), Illumina Inc. (US), bioMerieux SA (France), Myriad Genetics, Inc. (US), Sysmex Corporation (Japan), Abnova Corporation (Taiwan), Guardent Health, Inc. (US), ICON Plc (Ireland), and BioGenex Laboratories, Inc. (US).

The assays, reagents & kits segment expected to achieve the highest growth rate in the companion diagnostics market, by product & service, during the forecast period

The companion diagnostics market is categorized into assays, kits & reagents, instruments/systems and software & services based on product & service. In 2023, the assays, kits & reagents segment held the largest share of the market. This can be attributed to factors such as the wide range of available products, the rising utilization of assays and kits across various therapeutic fields, and the increasing demand for these products in both basic research and commercial applications.

Pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies segment projected to account for the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Based on end user, the companion diagnostics market is segmented into pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, reference laboratories, CROs, and other end users. In 2023, pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies stood out as the primary users of companion diagnostics within the market. This notable position is primarily attributed to the increasing adoption of companion diagnostics in drug development and the growing significance of companion diagnostic biomarkers.

Furthermore, the rising interest in personalized medicine, along with the pressing need for targeted therapies across various diseases and disorders, is forecast to boost the demand and integration of companion diagnostics among pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 349 Forecast Period 2024 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $7.5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $13.6 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 12.6% Regions Covered Global



