Global Unmanned Underwater Vehicles Industry Research 2024: An $11+ Billion Market by 2030 with Kongsberg, Saab, Oceaneering International, Boeing, and Fugro Dominating

| Source: Research and Markets Research and Markets

Dublin, May 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Unmanned Underwater Vehicles Market by Type (Autonomous Underwater Vehicles (AUVs), Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs)), Product Type), Propulsion, Application, System, Speed, Shape, Depth and Region - Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Unmanned Underwater Vehicles market is valued at USD 4.8 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 11.1 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 15% from 2024 to 2030

This market study covers the Unmanned Underwater Vehicles market across various segments and subsegments. It aims to estimate this market's size and growth potential across different parts based on type, propulsion, application, system, speed, shape, depth, and region. This study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the market, their company profiles, key observations related to their product and business offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies they adopted.

The growth of market is primarily driven by advancements in marine technology, increasing demands for autonomous underwater vehicles (AUVs) and remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) for deep-sea exploration, and the growth of offshore oil and gas exploration activities. The development of UUVs for strengthening maritime security and surveillance capabilities by various governments further propels the market growth.

The Asia Pacific region is witnessing robust growth in the Unmanned Underwater Vehicles market, driven by the technological advancement. The nations across the region are actively developing unmanned underwater vehicles (UUVs) for commercial, scientific research and defense applications. The rising government initiatives and increasing naval budget for development of UUVs for various defense operations are driving the market growth for Unmanned Underwater Vehicles market.

Major companies profiled in the report include Kongsberg (Norway), Saab AB (Sweden), Oceaneering International, Inc. (US), Boeing (US), and Fugro (Netherlands) among others.

Based on ROV- Propulsion, the Electric systems segment is estimated to have the largest market share in 2024

The Electric systems segment in the unmanned underwater vehicles market is being driven by advancements in electric propulsion technology, improved power density, efficiency, and system integration. These electric systems are equipped with high-energy-density batteries and advanced power management which enables longer mission durations, greater depths of operation, and enhanced maneuverability. The increasing demands of electrically propelled ROVs in sectors such as offshore oil and gas exploration, underwater infrastructure inspection, and marine research is fueling the market growth of the segment.

Based on AUV- Depth, the Deep (More than 1000m) segment is estimated to have the largest market share in 2024

The deep (more than 1000m) segment by AUV- Depth is being driven by advancements in high-pressure hull design, energy storage systems, and underwater navigation technologies. The AUVs has the ability to operate autonomously in extreme depths without any human intervention. The increasing demand for deep-sea mineral exploration, underwater infrastructure inspection, and environmental monitoring in larger ocean depths further fuels the market growth of the segment.

Key Attributes:

Report AttributeDetails
No. of Pages397
Forecast Period2024 - 2030
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024$4.8 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030$11.1 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate15.0%
Regions CoveredGlobal

Premium Insights

  • Increasing Investments in Unmanned Underwater Vehicle Technology to Drive Market
  • ROVs Segment to Lead Market During Forecast Period
  • Commercial Segment to Lead Market During Forecast Period
  • Defense Segment to Dominate Market During Forecast Period
  • Propulsion Systems Segment to Account for Largest Market Size During Forecast Period
  • Payloads Segment to Dominate Market During Forecast Period
  • Unmanned Underwater Vehicles Market in Saudi Arabia to Register Highest CAGR from 2024 to 2030

Case Study Analysis

  • Case Study 1: Solar Powered Uuvs
  • Case Study 2: Long Duration Uuvs
  • Case Study 3: Uuvs for Isr Missions

Market Dynamics

Drivers

  • Growing Adoption of Uuvs for Mine Countermeasures and Complex Underwater Research
  • Rising Defense Spending on Uuv Developments Worldwide
  • Technological Advancements in Auvs

Restraints

  • Reliability Issues of Uuvs in Sensitive Missions
  • High Operational Costs of Uuvs
  • Limited Endurance and Range Hindering Broader Deployment of Uuvs

Opportunities

  • Development and Incorporation of Advanced Technologies in Uuvs
  • Increasing Use of Uuvs in Mine Disposal and Anti-Submarine Warfare Operations
  • Growing Demand for Uuvs in Offshore Energy Exploration

Challenges

  • Slow Underwater Survey Speed
  • Robust Legal and Ethical Frameworks for Auv Adoption

Technology Analysis

Key Technology

  • Cross-Platform Operations
  • Marine-AI Software for Uuvs
  • Hybrid ROVs
  • Complementary Technology
  • Hd Cameras and Videos
  • Multi-Beam Echo Sounders

Technology Trends

  • Digital Marine Automation Systems
  • Evolving Weapon Systems
  • Bio Robotics
  • Advanced Communication Systems
  • Improved Battery Technology

Impact of Megatrends

  • Artificial Intelligence
  • Big Data Analytics
  • Internet of Things (IoT)
  • 3D Printing in Unmanned Underwater Vehicles

Supply Chain Analysis

  • Major Companies
  • Small and Medium Enterprises
  • End-users/Customers

Company Profiles

Key Players

  • Kongsberg
  • Saab Ab
  • Oceaneering International Inc.
  • Boeing
  • Fugro
  • General Dynamics Corporation
  • L3Harris Technologies, Inc.
  • Bae Systems
  • Leonardo S.P.A.
  • Lockheed Martin Corporation
  • Northrop Grumman Corporation
  • Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.
  • Teledyne Technologies
  • Subsea
  • Thyssenkrupp
  • Exail Technologies
  • St Engineering
  • Huntington Ingalls Industries
  • Larsen & Toubro (L&T)
  • Lig Nex1
  • Hanwha Systems
  • Ihi Corporation

Other Players

  • Argeo
  • Anduril
  • Oceanscan-Mst
  • International Submarine Engineering Ltd.
  • Msubs
  • Rtsys

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/drncag

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment 

 

            




    

        

            
                Global Unmanned Underwater Vehicles Market
                        

                
            

        

    





        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                Autonomous Underwater Vehicle
                            
                            
                                AUV
                            
                            
                                Remotely Operated Vehicle
                            
                            
                                ROV
                            
                            
                                Underwater Vehicle
                            
                            
                                Unmanned Underwater Vehicle
                            

                



        


    

        
Related Links

        
    



    

        

        
Contact Data