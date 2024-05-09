Global Unmanned Underwater Vehicles Industry Research 2024: An $11+ Billion Market by 2030 with Kongsberg, Saab, Oceaneering International, Boeing, and Fugro Dominating

Dublin, May 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Unmanned Underwater Vehicles Market by Type (Autonomous Underwater Vehicles (AUVs), Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs)), Product Type), Propulsion, Application, System, Speed, Shape, Depth and Region - Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Unmanned Underwater Vehicles market is valued at USD 4.8 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 11.1 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 15% from 2024 to 2030

This market study covers the Unmanned Underwater Vehicles market across various segments and subsegments. It aims to estimate this market's size and growth potential across different parts based on type, propulsion, application, system, speed, shape, depth, and region. This study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the market, their company profiles, key observations related to their product and business offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies they adopted.

The growth of market is primarily driven by advancements in marine technology, increasing demands for autonomous underwater vehicles (AUVs) and remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) for deep-sea exploration, and the growth of offshore oil and gas exploration activities. The development of UUVs for strengthening maritime security and surveillance capabilities by various governments further propels the market growth.

The Asia Pacific region is witnessing robust growth in the Unmanned Underwater Vehicles market, driven by the technological advancement. The nations across the region are actively developing unmanned underwater vehicles (UUVs) for commercial, scientific research and defense applications. The rising government initiatives and increasing naval budget for development of UUVs for various defense operations are driving the market growth for Unmanned Underwater Vehicles market.

Major companies profiled in the report include Kongsberg (Norway), Saab AB (Sweden), Oceaneering International, Inc. (US), Boeing (US), and Fugro (Netherlands) among others.

Based on ROV- Propulsion, the Electric systems segment is estimated to have the largest market share in 2024

The Electric systems segment in the unmanned underwater vehicles market is being driven by advancements in electric propulsion technology, improved power density, efficiency, and system integration. These electric systems are equipped with high-energy-density batteries and advanced power management which enables longer mission durations, greater depths of operation, and enhanced maneuverability. The increasing demands of electrically propelled ROVs in sectors such as offshore oil and gas exploration, underwater infrastructure inspection, and marine research is fueling the market growth of the segment.

Based on AUV- Depth, the Deep (More than 1000m) segment is estimated to have the largest market share in 2024

The deep (more than 1000m) segment by AUV- Depth is being driven by advancements in high-pressure hull design, energy storage systems, and underwater navigation technologies. The AUVs has the ability to operate autonomously in extreme depths without any human intervention. The increasing demand for deep-sea mineral exploration, underwater infrastructure inspection, and environmental monitoring in larger ocean depths further fuels the market growth of the segment.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 397 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $4.8 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $11.1 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 15.0% Regions Covered Global

Premium Insights

Increasing Investments in Unmanned Underwater Vehicle Technology to Drive Market

ROVs Segment to Lead Market During Forecast Period

Commercial Segment to Lead Market During Forecast Period

Defense Segment to Dominate Market During Forecast Period

Propulsion Systems Segment to Account for Largest Market Size During Forecast Period

Payloads Segment to Dominate Market During Forecast Period

Unmanned Underwater Vehicles Market in Saudi Arabia to Register Highest CAGR from 2024 to 2030

Case Study Analysis

Case Study 1: Solar Powered Uuvs

Case Study 2: Long Duration Uuvs

Case Study 3: Uuvs for Isr Missions

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Growing Adoption of Uuvs for Mine Countermeasures and Complex Underwater Research

Rising Defense Spending on Uuv Developments Worldwide

Technological Advancements in Auvs

Restraints

Reliability Issues of Uuvs in Sensitive Missions

High Operational Costs of Uuvs

Limited Endurance and Range Hindering Broader Deployment of Uuvs

Opportunities

Development and Incorporation of Advanced Technologies in Uuvs

Increasing Use of Uuvs in Mine Disposal and Anti-Submarine Warfare Operations

Growing Demand for Uuvs in Offshore Energy Exploration

Challenges

Slow Underwater Survey Speed

Robust Legal and Ethical Frameworks for Auv Adoption

Technology Analysis

Key Technology

Cross-Platform Operations

Marine-AI Software for Uuvs

Hybrid ROVs

Complementary Technology

Hd Cameras and Videos

Multi-Beam Echo Sounders

Technology Trends

Digital Marine Automation Systems

Evolving Weapon Systems

Bio Robotics

Advanced Communication Systems

Improved Battery Technology

Impact of Megatrends

Artificial Intelligence

Big Data Analytics

Internet of Things (IoT)

3D Printing in Unmanned Underwater Vehicles

Supply Chain Analysis

Major Companies

Small and Medium Enterprises

End-users/Customers

Company Profiles

Key Players

Kongsberg

Saab Ab

Oceaneering International Inc.

Boeing

Fugro

General Dynamics Corporation

L3Harris Technologies, Inc.

Bae Systems

Leonardo S.P.A.

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.

Teledyne Technologies

Subsea

Thyssenkrupp

Exail Technologies

St Engineering

Huntington Ingalls Industries

Larsen & Toubro (L&T)

Lig Nex1

Hanwha Systems

Ihi Corporation

Other Players

Argeo

Anduril

Oceanscan-Mst

International Submarine Engineering Ltd.

Msubs

Rtsys

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/drncag

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment