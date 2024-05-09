Epoxy Resins Global Strategic Industry Report 2024-2030: Excellent Ductility, Strong Adhesive Power, and Exceptional Mechanical Properties Drive Widespread Adoption

Dublin, May 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Epoxy Resins - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Epoxy Resins Market to Reach $21.5 Billion by 2030
The global market for Epoxy Resins estimated at US$13.9 Billion in the year 2023, is projected to reach a revised size of US$21.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.4% over the analysis period 2023-2030.
Recent market activity in the epoxy resins sector reflects its versatility, reliability, and cost-effectiveness, driving widespread adoption. With excellent ductility, strong adhesive power, and exceptional mechanical properties, epoxy resins find application across various industries. Major end-use applications include coatings, adhesives, composites, and electrical systems.
DGBEA, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is expected to record a 7.9% CAGR and reach US$7.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the DGBEF segment is estimated at 6.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.7 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11.1% CAGR
The global market outlook shows Asia-Pacific as the largest market, with significant growth opportunities, driven largely by China. A stable economic scenario and progressive momentum in global manufacturing PMI underpin volume growth. In 2024, epoxy resins face competitive dynamics, with key competitors vying for market share.
The Epoxy Resins market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.7 Billion in the year 2023. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$5.1 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 11.1% over the analysis period 2023 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.1% and 5.6% respectively over the 2023-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.1% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$3 Billion by the year 2030.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|219
|Forecast Period
|2023 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
|$13.9 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$21.5 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|6.4%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Global Economic Update
- Epoxy Resins: Versatile, Reliable and Cost-Effective Thermoset Resins for Highly Demanding Applications
- Recent Market Activity
- Excellent Ductility, Strong Adhesive Power, and Exceptional Mechanical Properties and Numerous Attributes Drive Widespread Adoption
- Major End-use Applications of Epoxy Resins
- Global Market Outlook
- Asia-Pacific Represents the Largest Market Worldwide, Also Offers Significant Growth Opportunities
- China: Prime Force Behind Asia-Pacific's Dominance
- Stable Economic Scenario to Aid Market Expansion
- Progressive Momentum in Global Manufacturing PMI Underpins Volume Growth
- Epoxy Resins - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Surging Demand from the Coatings Industry Drives Healthy Market Growth for Epoxy Resins
- Growing Sales of Various Types of Coatings: An Important Opportunity Indicator
- High Temperature Epoxy Resins Improves Chemical Resistance and Strength in Coatings Application
- Flooring & Multiple Other Applications Drive Demand for Epoxy Surface Coatings
- Myriad Attributes Drive Demand for Waterborne Epoxy Resins in Coatings
- Growing Semiconductor and Aerospace Manufacturing Industries Benefit Market Expansion
- Increasing Adoption of Wind Power Opens Up New Avenues for Future Growth
- Epoxy Resin Innovations and Advancements: Spearheading Growth
- Epoxy Adhesives with Enhanced Properties
- Next Generation Epoxy Adhesives Also Offer Improved Performance
- High Performance Epoxy Resins with Excellent Tensile Strength
- Structural Adhesives Based on Advanced Technologies
- Fire-Retardant Epoxy Resins
- Low Viscosity Epoxy Resins
- Innovation Related Trends in the Global Epoxy Resin Marketplace
- Alliances for Collective Innovation
- Government Funds for Supporting Innovation
- Focus on Developing Sustainable Products
- Product Launches in the Recent Past with Improved Thermal and Mechanical Properties
- Growing Demand for Waterborne Epoxy Resins Underpins Volume Growth
- Epoxy Gains Traction as Key Corrosion Resistant Resin
- Sustainable Bio-based Epoxy Resins to Drive Substantial Market Growth
- Growing Popularity of Versatile, Strong, and Highly Useful Epoxy Resins Drive the Focus on Effective Curing
- Growing Prominence of Light Weight Car Manufacturing Drives Demand in the Automotive Sector
- Uptrend in Automobiles Production: An Important Opportunity Indicator
- Advanced Resin Materials and Production Techniques Enable Mass Manufacture of Automotive Components
- Northbound Trajectory in the Construction Sector to Favor Market Growth
- Construction Spending Forecasts Remain Firm in the Short- to Mid-Term
- Residential Sector Holds Greater Promise
- CRE Investments Gather Steam
- Demand for Epoxy Adhesives Gain Momentum in Applications Requiring Superior Adhesion
- Expanding Electrical & Electronics Manufacturing Lends Traction to Market Growth
- Newer Applications to Drive Future Growth of Epoxy Resins Market
- Epoxy Resin Reinforced Plastic Pipes Offer Significant Advantages, Bodes Well for the Market
FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS(Total 93 Featured)
- 3M Company
- Adhesives Technology Corp.
- Aditya Birla Chemicals (India) Limited
- Alchemie Ltd.
- Asahi Kasei Corporation
- Ashland Global Holdings Inc.
- Atul Ltd.
- BASF SE
- Chang Chun Plastics Co. LTD.
- Ciech
- CVC Thermoset Specialties
- Cytec Solvay Group
- DIC Corporation
- Epic Resins
- Evonik Industries AG
- Huntsman Corporation
- Jiangsu Sanmu Group Corporation
- KoreKote Advanced Epoxy Systems
- Kukdo Chemical Co. Ltd.
- LEUNA-Harze GmbH
- Mitsui Chemicals Inc.
- Nan Ya Plastics Corporation
- Nano-Tech Srl
- Olin Corporation
- RBC Industries Inc.
- Reichhold Inc.
- Resoltech SAS
- Robnor Resins Ltd.
- Sicomin Epoxy Systems
- SIR Industriale SpA
- Spolchemie A.S.
- Sumitomo Bakelite Co. Ltd.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vafl4l
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment