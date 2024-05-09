Epoxy Resins Global Strategic Industry Report 2024-2030: Excellent Ductility, Strong Adhesive Power, and Exceptional Mechanical Properties Drive Widespread Adoption

Dublin, May 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Epoxy Resins - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Epoxy Resins Market to Reach $21.5 Billion by 2030



The global market for Epoxy Resins estimated at US$13.9 Billion in the year 2023, is projected to reach a revised size of US$21.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.4% over the analysis period 2023-2030.

Recent market activity in the epoxy resins sector reflects its versatility, reliability, and cost-effectiveness, driving widespread adoption. With excellent ductility, strong adhesive power, and exceptional mechanical properties, epoxy resins find application across various industries. Major end-use applications include coatings, adhesives, composites, and electrical systems.

DGBEA, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is expected to record a 7.9% CAGR and reach US$7.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the DGBEF segment is estimated at 6.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.7 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11.1% CAGR

The global market outlook shows Asia-Pacific as the largest market, with significant growth opportunities, driven largely by China. A stable economic scenario and progressive momentum in global manufacturing PMI underpin volume growth. In 2024, epoxy resins face competitive dynamics, with key competitors vying for market share.



The Epoxy Resins market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.7 Billion in the year 2023. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$5.1 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 11.1% over the analysis period 2023 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.1% and 5.6% respectively over the 2023-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.1% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$3 Billion by the year 2030.

Epoxy Resins: Versatile, Reliable and Cost-Effective Thermoset Resins for Highly Demanding Applications

Recent Market Activity

Excellent Ductility, Strong Adhesive Power, and Exceptional Mechanical Properties and Numerous Attributes Drive Widespread Adoption

Major End-use Applications of Epoxy Resins

Global Market Outlook

Asia-Pacific Represents the Largest Market Worldwide, Also Offers Significant Growth Opportunities

China: Prime Force Behind Asia-Pacific's Dominance

Stable Economic Scenario to Aid Market Expansion

Progressive Momentum in Global Manufacturing PMI Underpins Volume Growth

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Surging Demand from the Coatings Industry Drives Healthy Market Growth for Epoxy Resins

Growing Sales of Various Types of Coatings: An Important Opportunity Indicator

High Temperature Epoxy Resins Improves Chemical Resistance and Strength in Coatings Application

Flooring & Multiple Other Applications Drive Demand for Epoxy Surface Coatings

Myriad Attributes Drive Demand for Waterborne Epoxy Resins in Coatings

Growing Semiconductor and Aerospace Manufacturing Industries Benefit Market Expansion

Increasing Adoption of Wind Power Opens Up New Avenues for Future Growth

Epoxy Resin Innovations and Advancements: Spearheading Growth

Epoxy Adhesives with Enhanced Properties

Next Generation Epoxy Adhesives Also Offer Improved Performance

High Performance Epoxy Resins with Excellent Tensile Strength

Structural Adhesives Based on Advanced Technologies

Fire-Retardant Epoxy Resins

Low Viscosity Epoxy Resins

Innovation Related Trends in the Global Epoxy Resin Marketplace

Alliances for Collective Innovation

Government Funds for Supporting Innovation

Focus on Developing Sustainable Products

Product Launches in the Recent Past with Improved Thermal and Mechanical Properties

Growing Demand for Waterborne Epoxy Resins Underpins Volume Growth

Epoxy Gains Traction as Key Corrosion Resistant Resin

Sustainable Bio-based Epoxy Resins to Drive Substantial Market Growth

Growing Popularity of Versatile, Strong, and Highly Useful Epoxy Resins Drive the Focus on Effective Curing

Growing Prominence of Light Weight Car Manufacturing Drives Demand in the Automotive Sector

Uptrend in Automobiles Production: An Important Opportunity Indicator

Advanced Resin Materials and Production Techniques Enable Mass Manufacture of Automotive Components

Northbound Trajectory in the Construction Sector to Favor Market Growth

Construction Spending Forecasts Remain Firm in the Short- to Mid-Term

Residential Sector Holds Greater Promise

CRE Investments Gather Steam

Demand for Epoxy Adhesives Gain Momentum in Applications Requiring Superior Adhesion

Expanding Electrical & Electronics Manufacturing Lends Traction to Market Growth

Newer Applications to Drive Future Growth of Epoxy Resins Market

Epoxy Resin Reinforced Plastic Pipes Offer Significant Advantages, Bodes Well for the Market

