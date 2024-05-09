Global Perlite Industry Research 2024: Market to Reach $1.9 Billion by 2030 - China and Greece Dominate Production

Dublin, May 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Perlite - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Perlite Market to Reach $1.9 Billion by 2030



The global market for Perlite estimated at US$1.5 Billion in the year 2023, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.6% over the analysis period 2023-2030.

Perlite, characterized by its amorphous, expandable, siliceous nature and high water content, boasts unique properties driving widespread market adoption across myriad end-use applications, particularly in industrial settings. Global perlite production is predominantly led by China and Greece. The market outlook reveals a continued recovery in global GDP, promoting growth in perlite consumption.

Expanded Perlite, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is expected to record 4.1% CAGR and reach US$1.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Crude Perlite segment is estimated at 0.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $407.4 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.4% CAGR

Asia-Pacific emerges as the largest and fastest-growing regional market for expanded perlite, fueled by an upward movement in construction activity across Asian countries. In 2024, competitive dynamics in the perlite market see key competitors vying for market share.



The Perlite market in the U.S. is estimated at US$407.4 Million in the year 2023. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$402.5 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.4% over the analysis period 2023 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.8% and 4.3% respectively over the 2023-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.6% CAGR.

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Healthy Recovery in the Construction Industry, the Largest Application Area for Perlite, Drives Steady Market Growth

Expanded Perlite Enjoys Strong Foothold in the Construction Industry

Rising Demand for Energy Saving Insulating Material Provides Traction to Growth of Perlite

Growing Use of Perlite as an Important Component in Soilless Growth Mixes Drive Consumption in Horticulture Applications

Issues Confronting Horticulture and Role of Perlite in Overcoming Such Issues

Fireproof, Lightweight, Non-hazardous and Non-toxic Properties Spur Demand for Perlite in a Broad Range of Industrial Applications

High Growth in High Temperature Insulation Creates Huge Demand for Perlite

High Temperature Insulation Processes Where Perlite is a Key Element

Perlite Use in Ladle-topping

Risering and Hot Topping Processes Require Perlite

Refractories Insulation: A Significant Application of Perlite

Personal Care Products: A Niche, yet Lucrative Application Segment for Perlite

Rising Interest in Ultra-fine Perlite Fillers for Several Proprietary Applications Augurs Well for the Market

High-Performance Perlite Fillers to Gain Market Share

Growing Need to Prevent Uncontrolled Contamination in Food Production Boosts Demand for Perlite Filters

Select End-Use Applications in Industries for Perlite Filters

